Argentinian Politician Schools AOC About Why Pushing a Nat'l Wealth Tax Is Stupid and Counterproductive

Doug P. | 1:45 PM on February 16, 2026
Screen shot

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to be trying to set up a bid for her party's presidential nomination, but based on what we've seen from her at the Munich Security Conference all she's managed to do so far is provide possible ad fodder for the GOP. 

We previously told you about AOC's epic faceplant when trying to answer a question at the conference about China and Taiwan, and that was a doozy that earned the New York congresswoman the nickname "Kamala 2.0."

Up next we have the subject of a wealth tax, which of course AOC fully supports because she, along with fellow socialists Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani and many others never like to think anything through. 

An Argentinian politician explained for AOC why that lunacy NEVER works out for the better. Watch: 

It's common sense, really, which is why Ocasio-Cortez won't even consider the warning. 

And you know what? AOC won't listen to that at all because she'll believe that it just hasn't been tried by the right people yet. 

AOC will pretend that never happened. Problem solved!

*****

