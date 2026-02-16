Argentinian Politician Schools AOC About Why Pushing a Nat'l Wealth Tax Is Stupid and Counterproductive

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems to be trying to set up a bid for her party's presidential nomination, but based on what we've seen from her at the Munich Security Conference all she's managed to do so far is provide possible ad fodder for the GOP.

We previously told you about AOC's epic faceplant when trying to answer a question at the conference about China and Taiwan, and that was a doozy that earned the New York congresswoman the nickname "Kamala 2.0."

Up next we have the subject of a wealth tax, which of course AOC fully supports because she, along with fellow socialists Bernie Sanders, Zohran Mamdani and many others never like to think anything through.

An Argentinian politician explained for AOC why that lunacy NEVER works out for the better. Watch:

AOC in Munich giggles excitedly when asked if she will impose a wealth tax as president. Moments later, her ignorance is exposed by Argentinian politician Daiana Fernández Molero, who has actually seen the destruction caused by a wealth tax. pic.twitter.com/FQn6iEtxTC — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) February 16, 2026

It's common sense, really, which is why Ocasio-Cortez won't even consider the warning.

The most important part of this clip is the education this Argentinian leader attempts to bestow upon AOC https://t.co/mF8BqOUlVN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 16, 2026

And you know what? AOC won't listen to that at all because she'll believe that it just hasn't been tried by the right people yet.

Currently happening in Norway pic.twitter.com/jISnUGOU2f — joshua (@joshualebeck) February 16, 2026

AOC will pretend that never happened. Problem solved!

