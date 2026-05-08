Stick a Fork In Him: Wes Moore Tanks His 2028 Aspirations With BIZARRE Answer About 'Transing' His Son



Maybe the surest sign that Maryland Governor Wes Moore wants to run for President in 2028 is that, for the most part, he's keeping a low profile, while the perpetually embarrassing Gavin Newsom continues to sabotage his candidacy with every cringe tweet he and his 'Press Office' account send out every day.

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Moore probably should have stuck with that strategy instead of speaking to Patrick Bet-David recently.

In one segment of the two-hour interview this week, Bet-David brought up the topic of transgenderism, asking Moore what he would do if his own son -- who is only 12 YEARS OLD -- decided he wanted to transition to being a girl.

Moore's bizarre answer to that question is categorically and unequivocally disqualifying. Watch:

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says he would let his son go through gender mutilation as a minor if he wanted to.



DAVID: “Would you advise him to wait until he’s 18?”



MOORE: “I’m not going to advise him on something that he feels…” pic.twitter.com/t6slNP8XkB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2026

WTAF?

This is reminiscent of lunatic Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, who demanded that mothers and fathers obey every whim that their children have instead of, you know, being parents.

Wes Moore is a bad parent! Children depend on adults to be truthful and protect them from harm, and not lay down and roll over because of "feelings." — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) May 8, 2026

If Moore's son decided that he wanted to try heroin, would Moore 'respect his feelings' there, too?

How bout if he said he wanted to get the neighbor pregnant because he felt like having a baby?



You gonna do that too? — Laura Marciano. American1st/Italian/Polish/Gypsy (@LauraMarciano8) May 8, 2026

Based on the 'logic' Moore used here, he'd have to let his young son knock up the neighbor.

Because of his 'undying love,' right?

Sick and disgusting!! Children change their minds on a whim. Wrong answer Wes. https://t.co/pqx2vWFKky — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 8, 2026

We can't possibly imagine how he could have gotten the answer more wrong than he did.

Maybe if he said he would drive his 12-year-old son to the gender clinic for 'affirming' mutilation surgery.

MD Gov Wes Moore would hold his 14-year-old son’s hand as he transitioned to a girl.

That's not empathy.

That's insanity.

As a parent, you are called to guide your children toward the right decisions, not to affirm life-altering destructive ones.

This speaks to Gov Wes Moore… https://t.co/OFZfjUdDRv — Kathy Szeliga (@KathyforMD) May 8, 2026

...sacrificing his own child on the altar of woke transgenderism.



When asked, should his son be encouraged to wait until 18? No. Moore says 14 is old enough to make an irreversible decision.

Sad. Truly sad.

Based on Moore's Instagram posts, his son was born in October 2013. So, he's not even a teenager yet.

But the rest of the post above is damningly accurate.

Particularly, how Moore disguises his insanity with his words of 'kindness' and 'empathy.'

It's not just that they are insane (they are). It's also baffling how they could still be misreading the electorate this badly in 2026, after the destructive cult of transgenderism has been, in large part, exposed and demolished.

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They operate exclusively within their far-left bubble. Then, they act shocked when normal people call them out for being crazy.

There's no such thing as a moderate Democrat. There are only Republicans and lunatic Democrats. If you're not willing to fully embrace crazy, you can't be a Democrat. https://t.co/Pq18j0BteP — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 8, 2026

It's why the Democrats are shunning and trying to expel John Fetterman.

He's the only sane one remaining.

What a pathetic man and father — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) May 8, 2026

That isn't love.

Love is hard a lot of times.

This man is a liar and a coward and I pray his son never comes to him for advice. — Laura Marciano. American1st/Italian/Polish/Gypsy (@LauraMarciano8) May 8, 2026

So if the boy feels he wants to jump off a bridge or smoke crack…



Stupid, stupid indoctrinated lemmings should not be allowed to be parents. pic.twitter.com/6Ebe69S2Qs — MiMi ♥️🇺🇸 (@MiMiLooLooTx) May 8, 2026

Family and Child Protective Services should probably pay a visit to the Moore household.

Indoctrination turns one into an idiot. — Carol M. Swain, PhD (@carolmswain) May 8, 2026

Somebody pass this on to Governor Wes Moore. This is how you handle it. pic.twitter.com/phGcOcyDvG — wadauwant (@keng_wadauwant) May 8, 2026

That's what a father who truly loves his son does.

He doesn't allow his child to chop off body parts and become a lifelong dependent on hormones and drugs because of a toxic social contagion.

So much for Wes Moore being a moderate Democrat... https://t.co/YN9mXb4GNV — Ghost 🐊 (@RushBaby1980) May 8, 2026

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And so much for his Presidential aspirations.

Moore's response might still be acceptable -- or at least not career-ending -- in a blue state like Maryland, but it won't play across America. Not anymore. Not even a little bit.

We don't know IF Moore will declare his candidacy for the 2028 election, but we know he WANTS to.

If he does, this interview and his batpoop crazy response should end his campaign even before Iowa.





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