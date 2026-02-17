Wes Moore Only Makes Things WORSE by Lashing Out at the Free Beacon For Exposing His ACTUAL History

Wes Moore has a lot of explaining to do about his background because if what the Free Beacon has uncovered about him is true, then very little of what he has been saying about himself is.

Advertisement

We're not naive, but if this guy really thinks he can run for president, he might want to get his ducks in a row. Oh, and not be so defensive when called out.

Maybe instead of saying he knows his history (and saying something stupid about the KKK), he should explain the discrepanices?

Kidding, we know he won't - he likely can't.

So he's lashing out.

I know my family’s history. The @FreeBeacon can ask the KKK about theirs. pic.twitter.com/cbjulWqrpE — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) February 16, 2026

SO mad.

As a reminder, though:

From the Free Beacon:

Maryland governor Wes Moore, who is widely expected to seek the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, has a powerful family story of racial injustice that he repeatedly tells during public speeches: His grandfather, as a small boy, fled 1920s Charleston with his family in the dead of night after his father—a prominent black minister and Moore's great-grandfather—angered the Ku Klux Klan with sermons condemning racism. Narrowly escaping a lynching, the family took refuge in Jamaica. But Moore's grandfather, just six years old at the time, vowed to return to America, where he eventually raised a grandson who made history in 2022 by becoming Maryland's first black governor.

So, once again, Democrats are creating a candidate instead of being honest about who he really is.

Probably because their policies and agend are all make-believe.

============================================================

Related:

Truth BOMB: Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on CNN Panelist Boo-HOO'ing About How Hard It Is to Live in America

HOOBOY, This Was DUMB: James Talarico BUSTED Telling WHOPPER of an FCC Lie to Prove Trump's Scared of Him

And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of States About to FAFO With Voter Rolls

See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'

AOC Can't Wait to Add Her Two Cents to the Muslim Anti-Dog Debate and WOOF

Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

============================================================

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is making a comeback in America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.