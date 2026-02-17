Truth BOMB: Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on CNN Panelist Boo-HOO'ing About How Hard It Is to Live in America

At this point, we're starting to think Scott Jennings and Kevin O'Leary should team up on their own show, although we're not sure if Democrats would actually come on knowing they would just decimate them.

Advertisement

Like this.

Watch:

KEVIN O'LEARY: Let me tell you how bad it used to be, the Romans burned people to the ground.



TEZLYN FIGARO: You can never give me how bad it can be. You could never give me how bad it could be. I live it on a daily basis, baby.



CNN panelist complains about living in America. pic.twitter.com/dj94FBKR1z — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 17, 2026

Awww, it's so hard living in America. Life is SO HARD here. How can she STAND it?

Poor thing.

There's this bit as well, when she brought up Gavin Newsom running for president:

Tezlyn Figaro: “Democrats want to see a fighter.”



Kevin O’Leary: “Who would that be going? Anybody in mind?”



Tezlyn Figaro: “Governor Newsom, who Donald Trump can't seem to stop talking about.”



Kevin O’Leary: “Governor Newsom?… Listen, on a bipartisan, if you want to put… pic.twitter.com/sjlDVGLADa — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 17, 2026

Post continues:

'Listen, on a bipartisan, if you want to put that guy in charge of America, he can't even fix California… I like that guy but he can't manage his way out of a wet paper bag.'

Can't manage his way out of a wet paper bag.

Heh.

He's right, you know.

============================================================

Related:

HOOBOY, This Was DUMB: James Talarico BUSTED Telling WHOPPER of an FCC Lie to Prove Trump's Scared of Him

And Here We GO! Harmeet K. Dhillon Shares Her New, Shiny List of States About to FAFO With Voter Rolls

See if You Can Tell the Exact MOMENT Hillary Knows She's Been Caught Lying About Her 'Epstein Links'

AOC Can't Wait to Add Her Two Cents to the Muslim Anti-Dog Debate and WOOF

Dog-Hating Palestinian Activist Tries Walking Her Dog-Hating Comments BACK but X Ain't Havin' NONE of It

============================================================

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is making a comeback in America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.