Truth BOMB: Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on CNN Panelist Boo-HOO'ing About How Hard It Is to Live in America

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:15 PM on February 17, 2026
Twitchy

At this point, we're starting to think Scott Jennings and Kevin O'Leary should team up on their own show, although we're not sure if Democrats would actually come on knowing they would just decimate them.

Like this.

Watch:

Awww, it's so hard living in America. Life is SO HARD here. How can she STAND it?

Poor thing.

There's this bit as well, when she brought up Gavin Newsom running for president:

Post continues:

'Listen, on a bipartisan, if you want to put that guy in charge of America, he can't even fix California… I like that guy but he can't manage his way out of a wet paper bag.'

Sam J.
Can't manage his way out of a wet paper bag.

Heh.

He's right, you know.

