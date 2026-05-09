Bad Err Day: Virginia Dems’ Rushed SCOTUS Redistricting Ruling Appeal Features Misspelled Words

On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the Democrat Party’s recent voter-approved gerrymandered state congressional map. Democrats were still celebrating their new 10-1 district advantage (from a 6-5 one) when the court ruled that the procedures used to get it were unconstitutional. Bummer, $65 million in Democrat Party cash wasted with nothing to show for it. Virginia Democrats hastily filed an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court. Well, maybe a little too hastily - the appeal had some glaring spelling errors.

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Here’s more. (READ)

LMAO! Democrats are so panicked they didn't even spell "VIRGINIA" correctly as they move to appeal to the literal US Supreme Court, in a bid to revive their 10D-1R gerrymander "Virgnia" It's also rife with errors, including "Sentator" Whoever drafted this up was clearly frantic, as Democrats were hoping their cheating would be upheld for the midterms Dems are now asking the VA Supreme Court to defer their mandate, pending SCOTUS ruling — which is very unlikely

Here are the highlighted docs, plus President Donald Trump celebrating the Virginia district redraw being struck down. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! Democrats are so panicked they didn't even spell "VIRGINIA" correctly as they move to appeal to the literal US Supreme Court, in a bid to revive their 10D-1R gerrymander



"Virgnia"



It's also rife with errors, including "Sentator"



Whoever drafted this up was clearly… pic.twitter.com/Z3OI1pCUnB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2026

Virginia Democrats misspelled "Virginia" and "Senator" in their motion to delay the VA Supreme Court's ruling on gerrymandering today. pic.twitter.com/DvkeruWqw6 — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) May 9, 2026

Hey, SCOTUS needs a few laughs. These typos should do it.

Former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says this is nothing new for Democrats in the state. His Democrat replacement has an interesting way with words, too.

Go easy folks. Perhaps someone on the staff was just saying “Hey, Tony” in a Jersey accent? pic.twitter.com/XdyRF3JGTv — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) January 22, 2026

Jay Jones may not be the sharpest tool in the shed, but he's still a tool. — 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐮𝐬 (@CaeruleusCanis) May 9, 2026

A very blunt tool at that.

Embattled State Senator Lillie Louise Lucas is a woman of letters, too. ‘Sentator’ makes a second appearance.

Or this gem.

What’s a Sentator? pic.twitter.com/gdXUxYQurC — Rielle Chase (@rielle_chase) May 9, 2026

Don’t let CNN’s Brian ‘Tater’ Stelter see that. He might run for office there.

Many commenters are wondering if all these Virginia Democrats got their law degrees in Minnesota.

That's what they get for going to the Quality Learing Centers to get their education. pic.twitter.com/iZ83cRs6wv — Rick McGachey 🇺🇸 (@RickMcgachey) May 9, 2026

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Quality Learing Center educashun. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) May 9, 2026

Saying "Virg-nee-uh sen-tay-tor" sounds like that devil speech you get from playing a vinyl record backwards



Coincidence????? — JC (@lazyspreadsheet) May 9, 2026

I am 💯 percent serious when I say that everyone should refer to Senators from Virginia as “virgneea sentator” from now on — Pudge 🏒 (@pudgenet) May 9, 2026

We would be skirting our patriotic duty if we didn’t. That’s just the ‘typo’ people we are.

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