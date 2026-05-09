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VA Map Slap: CNN Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Hakeem Jeffries and His ‘The Law Is With Us’ Claim

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:35 AM on May 09, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Watching Democrats screech and moan over their expensive redistricting miscalculation in Virginia has been incredibly hilarious and satisfying. On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a recently passed redistricting referendum that turned a 6-5 Democrat congressional district lead over Republicans into a 10-1 advantage. The court ruled that it violated the state's constitution. Democrats unwisely gambled $65 million on the election to pass the redrawn map. Ouch!

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In the aftermath, even CNN piled on Hakeem Jeffries, who oversold the plan and bears a large responsibility for the devastating Democrat debacle. (WATCH)

Jeffries was channeling the Farce, not the Force.

Democrats were warned months ago by former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares that the redistricting amendment was doomed under state law. Jeffries and his fellow Democrats proceeded anyway.

It turns out that vibes get you nothing from Virginia's highest court.

Back in February, Jeffries said there was no price tag too large for Democrats to succeed in their foolish redistricting quest. (WATCH)

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Democrats gambled $1.5 billion on Kamala Harris and her failed presidential campaign, and it's clear they learned nothing. Now they've set $65 million on fire with the midterm elections looming. The Democrat Party and its failed leadership have a gambling problem.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING HAKEEM JEFFRIES REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

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