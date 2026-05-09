VA Map Slap: CNN Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Hakeem Jeffries and His ‘The Law Is With Us’ Claim

Watching Democrats screech and moan over their expensive redistricting miscalculation in Virginia has been incredibly hilarious and satisfying. On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down a recently passed redistricting referendum that turned a 6-5 Democrat congressional district lead over Republicans into a 10-1 advantage. The court ruled that it violated the state's constitution. Democrats unwisely gambled $65 million on the election to pass the redrawn map. Ouch!
In the aftermath, even CNN piled on Hakeem Jeffries, who oversold the plan and bears a large responsibility for the devastating Democrat debacle. (WATCH)
CNN does a flashback to Hakeem Jeffries talking big on Virginia redistricting, saying “The law is with us."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026
…then delivers the reality check. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/8mlBBKPKNW
You know it’s bad when CNN is clowning this fool— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026
“The law is with us”… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/x1KJomKVJ1— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) May 8, 2026
He thought he was Obi Wan Kenobi there for a minute— realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 (@stephanegaddis) May 8, 2026
“May the law be with us”
Jeffries was channeling the Farce, not the Force.
Democrats were warned months ago by former Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares that the redistricting amendment was doomed under state law. Jeffries and his fellow Democrats proceeded anyway.
That Amendment should not have even been on the ballot.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 8, 2026
According to the Supreme Court of Virginia, the vote itself was not legally valid under Virginia law due to procedural violations by the Democratic-led General Assembly in advancing the constitutional amendment.
The state’s Constitution is the absolute last thing Hakeem cared about.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026
It 'felt' right....🙄— I.B. Fine very fine (@IBFine1) May 8, 2026
It turns out that vibes get you nothing from Virginia's highest court.
Back in February, Jeffries said there was no price tag too large for Democrats to succeed in their foolish redistricting quest. (WATCH)
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Flashback: Feb 2026. The Virginia redistricting plan is so critical to House Democrats, that Hakeem Jeffries says they'll spend “whatever it takes” to win.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026
“We will spend tens of millions of dollars."
Oof.pic.twitter.com/ptREXQoFL6
Wonder if this episode will cause problems for Hakeem’s hold on his leadership job? He threw an awful lot of Dem donor cash at this money pit.— Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) May 8, 2026
Threw $65 mil right onto a flaming garbage heap— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026
That’s 65 less they have for the midterms 😂— Sam wright (@Samwright565026) May 8, 2026
Kamala…Hold my beer.— Free Bird (@freebich69) May 8, 2026
Democrats gambled $1.5 billion on Kamala Harris and her failed presidential campaign, and it's clear they learned nothing. Now they've set $65 million on fire with the midterm elections looming. The Democrat Party and its failed leadership have a gambling problem.
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