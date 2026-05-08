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Hakeem Jeffries' Va. Ruling Meltdown Begins (Seems His 'Maximum Warfare' Effort Has Massively Backfired)

Doug P. | 11:58 AM on May 08, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As we told you earlier, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the Democrats' redistricting referendum, ruling that it violates the state Constitution. 

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It's been a really bad last couple of weeks for the Democrats. 

Remember where it started? 

Then there was Jeffries' "maximum warfare" threat. 

And how's it going?

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Jeffries has indeed responded, and it's just what we expected:

So is he promising MORE "maximum warfare"? Yeah, that's worked out great for you so far, Rep. Jeffries. 

We can only hope.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and the Democrats are determined to use any means necessary (even if illegal, as we've seen) to stop that from happening. 

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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