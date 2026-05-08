Hakeem Jeffries' Va. Ruling Meltdown Begins (Seems His 'Maximum Warfare' Effort Has Massively Backfired)

As we told you earlier, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the Democrats' redistricting referendum, ruling that it violates the state Constitution.
🚨 BREAKING: The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process to put in on the ballot was unconstitutional.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026
Virginia will keep their 5 Republican districts. pic.twitter.com/MK4kFd6nBS
It's been a really bad last couple of weeks for the Democrats.
Remember where it started?
Hakeen Jeffries: “F around and find out”— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 8, 2026
Virginia Supreme Court: The Democratic position "ends poorly."...
Then there was Jeffries' "maximum warfare" threat.
"Maximum Warfare" hitting a little snag 😂 https://t.co/6eig8wbbAF pic.twitter.com/6gx4EVXC0V— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026
LMAO! Hakeem Jeffries looks like an absolute FOOL after the VA Supreme Court struck down the Democrat maps— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2026
The day after the VA referendum, Hakeem took the mic and said "F*** AROUND AND FIND OUT!"
Who's the one that ended up "FINDING OUT" now, Hakeem? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dnu0qeklZb
Hakeem Jeffries' 501(c)4 spent nearly $40 million on the blatantly illegal Virginia gerrymander their state Supreme Court has now struck down.— Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) May 8, 2026
Is this what the "maximum warfare" we've been hearing about looks like? pic.twitter.com/sX9ttVzhZb
And how's it going?
Has anyone checked on @RepJeffries this morning?— 🇺🇸Diamond Dave's Conservative Corner🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) May 8, 2026
🤣😂🤣
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Incoming meltdown will be Chernobyl level— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026
Jeffries has indeed responded, and it's just what we expected:
The decision by the Virginia Supreme Court to overturn the will of more than three million voters will not stand. pic.twitter.com/ZtayVJRw4T— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 8, 2026
So is he promising MORE "maximum warfare"? Yeah, that's worked out great for you so far, Rep. Jeffries.
Those dreams of being Speaker might be circling the drain. pic.twitter.com/u2kIiJcyGw— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 8, 2026
We can only hope.
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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and the Democrats are determined to use any means necessary (even if illegal, as we've seen) to stop that from happening.
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