Hakeem Jeffries' Va. Ruling Meltdown Begins (Seems His 'Maximum Warfare' Effort Has Massively Backfired)

As we told you earlier, the Virginia Supreme Court struck down the Democrats' redistricting referendum, ruling that it violates the state Constitution.

🚨 BREAKING: The Virginia Supreme Court has overturned the Democrat gerrymandering referendum, ruling that the process to put in on the ballot was unconstitutional.



Virginia will keep their 5 Republican districts. pic.twitter.com/MK4kFd6nBS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 8, 2026

Advertisement

It's been a really bad last couple of weeks for the Democrats.

Remember where it started?

Hakeen Jeffries: “F around and find out”

Virginia Supreme Court: The Democratic position "ends poorly."... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 8, 2026

Then there was Jeffries' "maximum warfare" threat.

LMAO! Hakeem Jeffries looks like an absolute FOOL after the VA Supreme Court struck down the Democrat maps



The day after the VA referendum, Hakeem took the mic and said "F*** AROUND AND FIND OUT!"



Who's the one that ended up "FINDING OUT" now, Hakeem? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dnu0qeklZb — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries' 501(c)4 spent nearly $40 million on the blatantly illegal Virginia gerrymander their state Supreme Court has now struck down.



Is this what the "maximum warfare" we've been hearing about looks like? pic.twitter.com/sX9ttVzhZb — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) May 8, 2026

And how's it going?

Has anyone checked on @RepJeffries this morning?



🤣😂🤣 — 🇺🇸Diamond Dave's Conservative Corner🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) May 8, 2026

Incoming meltdown will be Chernobyl level — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2026

Jeffries has indeed responded, and it's just what we expected:

The decision by the Virginia Supreme Court to overturn the will of more than three million voters will not stand. pic.twitter.com/ZtayVJRw4T — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 8, 2026

So is he promising MORE "maximum warfare"? Yeah, that's worked out great for you so far, Rep. Jeffries.

Those dreams of being Speaker might be circling the drain. pic.twitter.com/u2kIiJcyGw — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 8, 2026

We can only hope.

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress and the Democrats are determined to use any means necessary (even if illegal, as we've seen) to stop that from happening.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!