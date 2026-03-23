Virginia Democrat Admits What They're Trying to Do to Virginians Is WRONG ... but He Supports It Anyway

We suppose that when your approval rating is as low as the Democrats' right now, they can stop pretending that what they're doing is for the greater good. Case in point, what Virginia Democrats are trying to do to millions of people who do not vote for them. Notice we didn't say just Republicans because there are plenty of Independents, Moderates, and yes, even some saner Democrats who miss what the party used to be, who do not vote for progressive nutjobs like Abigail Spanberger.

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Oh sure, many of them are claiming this has to be done to 'level the playing field' while they blame Trump and shriek about Texas, but in reality, this is just about giving themselves more power and ultimately handing Hakeem Jeffries the title of House Speaker.

Heck, Virginia Democrat Don Beyer has admitted it's not fair to Virginians, and they're just doing it to fight Trump.

Welp, he's not hiding it...



Democrat @RepDonBeyer just admitted that his party's election rigging attempt in Virginia is transparently "unfair," but stealing the House "is the most significant thing we can do to stop Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/9H48s33i14 — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 23, 2026

Maybe Beyer missed it, but their literal job is to serve the people, not themselves.

The people, not their party.

But they are quite literally suppressing the vote and voice of millions just so they can 'stop Trump.'

That makes them the authoritarians they've always accused Trump of being, by the way. They're just too dumb to realize it. OR, they do know, and they just don't care.

Party power over the needs/protection of Virginians… — Steffani McGurn (@SteffaniMcGurn) March 23, 2026

Exactly.

Don Beyer has a bunch of car dealerships in Virginia. It would be fair to buy elsewhere. — Chris (@d0gmah) March 23, 2026

This reads.

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