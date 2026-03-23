Harpy Blogger Says Democrats ARE Giddy Over Americans Suffering at Airports (Check Out THESE Quotes)

As Twitchy readers know, Trump has stepped in to help traveling Americans as the Democrats refuse to fund TSA; his solution is to send ICE to assist, since they are still getting paid.

Advertisement

Democrats keep leaving that little tidbit out.

ICE isn't going without a paycheck.

And apparently, they're GIDDY that Americans are suffering and they think Trump is desperate ... for helping them.

Weird flex, we know.

NEW: If TRUMP thought dispatching ICE agents to airports would force Dems to blink in the never-ending DHS shutdown standoff, he’s in for a rude awakening ...



I checked in with a bunch of Democratic lawmakers and top staffers yesterday. Their response wasn’t just unfazed; at… pic.twitter.com/tIa0xHLUzh — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) March 23, 2026

Post continues:

... at times, it was downright giddy. The way they see it, Trump’s move screams desperation and that the White House fears getting blamed. Their thinking: If the White House is this rattled, Dems can squeeze even harder. Some are even betting Republicans will cave as soon as this week.

Seems an odd choice to celebrate Democrats being giddy that the president is doing their job for them and making them look like the hate-filled dbags they really are. And why would Republicans cave if ICE is stepping in to help?

Remember when Democrats used to at least pretend to care about people? Now, all that matters to them is hurting Trump, and if they have to hurt us along the way, so be it.

Gross, right?

Democrats really hate people is what you’re saying. They would rather people not be able to pay their rent or buy food all for political gain. You people are disgusting. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) March 23, 2026

I have an idea. The moment they finally fund DHS, we rebrand TSA to ICE. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) March 23, 2026

Considering how many illegals pass through airports, we dig it.

Once again, Democrats prioritize illegals over Americans. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) March 23, 2026

“ABC, WaPo & CNN alum.”



Hahahahahaha!



Get lost, Toots. — Slainté 🇺🇸 (@TMichaelByrne1) March 23, 2026

Toots. Now THERE'S a word we don't hear often enough.

But but but @RepJeffries said the Dems never ever use the suffering of the American people as leverage.



This post is a prime example of how Democrats only care about getting a win, not actually what’s good for America. Party over country. — MeliAndee (@meliandee) March 23, 2026

They're all such liars.

Pretty jarring to see how sociopathic these Democrats are.



It’s not just hours of airport lines – they’re giggling through actually withholding TSA worker paychecks. https://t.co/KepmSsaaNs — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 23, 2026

Advertisement

And horrible people.

But you all knew that already.

============================================================

Related:

'Lots of Illegals There ...' ICE Agents' Responses About Helping With Airport Security Are PERFECTION

Mike Lee DISMANTLES Dems' MUH CONSTITUTION Anti-SAVE Act Talking Point With Their Own Words and BOOMITY

A Dem So Bad Even Mark Kelly Doesn't Like Her? WOOF: DESPERATE MI Dem Caught Lying About HUGE Endorsement

Oh, HONEY, Stop ... Who Wants to Tell Her? MN Dem OBGYN Rep's Cringe Voter ID 'Dunk' Flops HARD

Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Office Telling MASSIVE Lie About His MAGA Prosecutions

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.