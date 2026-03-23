Harpy Blogger Says Democrats ARE Giddy Over Americans Suffering at Airports (Check Out THESE Quotes)

As Twitchy readers know, Trump has stepped in to help traveling Americans as the Democrats refuse to fund TSA; his solution is to send ICE to assist, since they are still getting paid.
Democrats keep leaving that little tidbit out.
ICE isn't going without a paycheck.
And apparently, they're GIDDY that Americans are suffering and they think Trump is desperate ... for helping them.
Weird flex, we know.
NEW: If TRUMP thought dispatching ICE agents to airports would force Dems to blink in the never-ending DHS shutdown standoff, he’s in for a rude awakening ...— Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) March 23, 2026
I checked in with a bunch of Democratic lawmakers and top staffers yesterday. Their response wasn’t just unfazed; at… pic.twitter.com/tIa0xHLUzh
Post continues:
... at times, it was downright giddy.
The way they see it, Trump’s move screams desperation and that the White House fears getting blamed. Their thinking: If the White House is this rattled, Dems can squeeze even harder. Some are even betting Republicans will cave as soon as this week.
Seems an odd choice to celebrate Democrats being giddy that the president is doing their job for them and making them look like the hate-filled dbags they really are. And why would Republicans cave if ICE is stepping in to help?
Remember when Democrats used to at least pretend to care about people? Now, all that matters to them is hurting Trump, and if they have to hurt us along the way, so be it.
Recommended
Gross, right?
Democrats really hate people is what you’re saying. They would rather people not be able to pay their rent or buy food all for political gain. You people are disgusting.— Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) March 23, 2026
I have an idea. The moment they finally fund DHS, we rebrand TSA to ICE.— DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) March 23, 2026
Considering how many illegals pass through airports, we dig it.
Once again, Democrats prioritize illegals over Americans.— Josh (@JoshWeber2) March 23, 2026
“ABC, WaPo & CNN alum.”— Slainté 🇺🇸 (@TMichaelByrne1) March 23, 2026
Hahahahahaha!
Get lost, Toots.
Toots. Now THERE'S a word we don't hear often enough.
But but but @RepJeffries said the Dems never ever use the suffering of the American people as leverage.— MeliAndee (@meliandee) March 23, 2026
This post is a prime example of how Democrats only care about getting a win, not actually what’s good for America. Party over country.
They're all such liars.
Pretty jarring to see how sociopathic these Democrats are.— Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) March 23, 2026
It’s not just hours of airport lines – they’re giggling through actually withholding TSA worker paychecks. https://t.co/KepmSsaaNs
And horrible people.
But you all knew that already.
============================================================
Related:
'Lots of Illegals There ...' ICE Agents' Responses About Helping With Airport Security Are PERFECTION
Mike Lee DISMANTLES Dems' MUH CONSTITUTION Anti-SAVE Act Talking Point With Their Own Words and BOOMITY
A Dem So Bad Even Mark Kelly Doesn't Like Her? WOOF: DESPERATE MI Dem Caught Lying About HUGE Endorsement
Oh, HONEY, Stop ... Who Wants to Tell Her? MN Dem OBGYN Rep's Cringe Voter ID 'Dunk' Flops HARD
Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Office Telling MASSIVE Lie About His MAGA Prosecutions
============================================================
Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.
Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member