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Harpy Blogger Says Democrats ARE Giddy Over Americans Suffering at Airports (Check Out THESE Quotes)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on March 23, 2026
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Trump has stepped in to help traveling Americans as the Democrats refuse to fund TSA; his solution is to send ICE to assist, since they are still getting paid.

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Democrats keep leaving that little tidbit out.

ICE isn't going without a paycheck.

And apparently, they're GIDDY that Americans are suffering and they think Trump is desperate ... for helping them.

Weird flex, we know.

Post continues:

... at times, it was downright giddy.

The way they see it, Trump’s move screams desperation and that the White House fears getting blamed. Their thinking: If the White House is this rattled, Dems can squeeze even harder. Some are even betting Republicans will cave as soon as this week.

Seems an odd choice to celebrate Democrats being giddy that the president is doing their job for them and making them look like the hate-filled dbags they really are. And why would Republicans cave if ICE is stepping in to help?

Remember when Democrats used to at least pretend to care about people? Now, all that matters to them is hurting Trump, and if they have to hurt us along the way, so be it.

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Gross, right?

Considering how many illegals pass through airports, we dig it.

Toots. Now THERE'S a word we don't hear often enough.

They're all such liars.

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And horrible people.

But you all knew that already.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ICE TSA

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