Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Office Telling MASSIVE Lie About His MAGA Prosecutions

We've said this in the past, but Virginia truly has some of the nastiest and dirtiest Democrats in the country. Oh sure, New York is bad, California is a disaster, but Virginia definitely holds its own with bad actors.

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Like J.P. Cooney, who appears to be running for a district that doesn't exist at this point.

Yeah, Democrats are running for a district they want to draw that they haven't drawn because luckily, the people of Virginia stand between them and more power. Can you imagine giving this guy a district that includes rural, red Virginians?

Woof.

I prosecuted the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, and then Donald Trump himself.



One week after he took office again, he fired me.



Now I’m running for Congress to defend our democracy and restore the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/IcSAOlDxZU — J.P. Cooney (@cooneycongress) March 19, 2026

They really, really, really think all they need to run on is hating Trump.

Sadly, with what we saw here in November, they may be onto something.

I’ve spent my career enforcing the rule of law.



Now I’m running for Congress to defend it.



Watch ⬇️ https://t.co/Qf5J971Kqc — J.P. Cooney (@cooneycongress) March 20, 2026

Wait a tic ...

You didn't prosecute any Oath Keepers.



The USAO team was Nestler, Rakoczy, Edwards, Manzo, and Hughes.



I was in court with the 5 of them for 13 weeks over the course of 2 trials.



You were never there once. https://t.co/pJDxayB9hQ — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 20, 2026

Huh.

That's odd.

I just checked the "Service" list in ECF for all 3 Oath Keeper cases -- there are probably 50 attorneys who made appearances of record in the cases for the two sides combined.



Your name doesn't appear. https://t.co/pJDxayB9hQ — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) March 20, 2026

Guess being Jack Smith's assistant doesn't look as tough for Cooney.

He sounds like a perfect Democrat politician. Already lying through his teeth — Awake in SC (@AwakeinSC) March 20, 2026

So, he lied? Unbelieveable. — John Reese - Person of Interest (@Rickisback_ON_X) March 20, 2026

All too believable.

Someone had to make them a sandwich — Mouse (@MattcomX) March 20, 2026

*snickers*

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