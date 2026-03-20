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Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Office Telling MASSIVE Lie About His MAGA Prosecutions

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:27 PM on March 20, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

We've said this in the past, but Virginia truly has some of the nastiest and dirtiest Democrats in the country. Oh sure, New York is bad, California is a disaster, but Virginia definitely holds its own with bad actors.

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Like J.P. Cooney, who appears to be running for a district that doesn't exist at this point.

Yeah, Democrats are running for a district they want to draw that they haven't drawn because luckily, the people of Virginia stand between them and more power. Can you imagine giving this guy a district that includes rural, red Virginians?

Woof.

They really, really, really think all they need to run on is hating Trump.

Sadly, with what we saw here in November, they may be onto something.

Wait a tic ... 

Huh.

That's odd.

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Guess being Jack Smith's assistant doesn't look as tough for Cooney.

All too believable.

*snickers*

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