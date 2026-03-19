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BAHAHAHAA! Check Out the Name Adam Kinzinger Gave the Documentary He Made About ... Himself (No, Really)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on March 19, 2026
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

We didn't know Adam Kinzinger had made a documentary about himself but apparently, he has. 

Now, to be fair, this could be a joke and we fell for it because it's later in the day and we've been covering a whole lot of stupid all day BUT ... we're pretty sure it's real.

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Heck, Google says it's real.

And the title is just too funny.

The Last Republican.

DA DA DAAAAAH!

Oh man, our sides. You'd think someone close to Kinzinger would have told him this was not a great idea, especially the title, but thank GAWD they didn't.

Not even his own mama.

Heh.

The guy clearly thinks WAY too much of himself. We'd be embarrassed for him if he weren't Adam Kinzinger and already accustomed to embarrassing himself in all ways most days.

He does cry easy, too.

Stop it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

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He really does.

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