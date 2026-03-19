BAHAHAHAA! Check Out the Name Adam Kinzinger Gave the Documentary He Made About ... Himself (No, Really)

We didn't know Adam Kinzinger had made a documentary about himself but apparently, he has.

Now, to be fair, this could be a joke and we fell for it because it's later in the day and we've been covering a whole lot of stupid all day BUT ... we're pretty sure it's real.

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Heck, Google says it's real.

And the title is just too funny.

🤣he’s made a documentary about himself and titled it “the last republican”🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ThQ0SDYwR6 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 18, 2026

The Last Republican.

DA DA DAAAAAH!

Oh man, our sides. You'd think someone close to Kinzinger would have told him this was not a great idea, especially the title, but thank GAWD they didn't.

(Full documentary). Ha who is watching this? — Nick Valentine (@nicksummy) March 19, 2026

Not even his own mama.

I’m second hand embarrassed — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) March 19, 2026

He should’ve called it “I am too relevant, you guys!” — Nathaniel E. Negley 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@yankee_chef) March 18, 2026

Heh.

The guy clearly thinks WAY too much of himself. We'd be embarrassed for him if he weren't Adam Kinzinger and already accustomed to embarrassing himself in all ways most days.

He does cry easy, too.

He cried all through filming. — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) March 19, 2026

You had me at “Inside Adam Kinzinger” — Brian 🥜 🥜 (@realxbanker) March 19, 2026

Stop it.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He really does.

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