So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)

It feels like we've been hearing nasty rumors about Ilhan Omar marrying her brother to allegedly committ immigration fraud for a long, long time, and yet, we have seen zero action taken on these claims.

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Until now.

Crazy stuff from this Republic of Somaliland account:

🧾 Receipts: Ilhan Omar’s original last name was Elmi before it was changed.

This evidence was available, but the Obama Justice Department refused to investigate.



Her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and their father, Nur Said Elmi (also known as Nur Omar), used multiple names… https://t.co/9sz3ZXVN3X pic.twitter.com/d16tAMCKrn — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

The Obama administration refused to investigate.

Color us shocked.

The post continues:

... across different countries. Part of the family fled to the United Kingdom, while Ilhan Omar and others entered the United States under their father’s assumed name, “Omar.”These name changes and split identities were used to conceal the father’s true war crimes and identity. Marriage details:

• Groom: Ahmed Nur Said Elmi

• Bride: Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (real name Ilhan Elmi) Extradition?

Would you look at that? They appear to have shared pictures of her marriage license ... with her brother.

In this deleted 2013 tweet that proves her father is Nur Said, which makes her Ilhan Nur Said Elmi and shows that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, whom she married, is in fact her brother. pic.twitter.com/ZZyHn6SMPU — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

Meep.

This is a Facebook post by her father, Col. Nur Said Elmi (who participated in the Isaaq Genocide). Many of his family and friends refer to him as Nur Said—the real family name, not “Omar”—and as “Commandante” or “Colonel.”



So her full name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

Same as her… pic.twitter.com/QkZTjScj5q — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

Meep MEEP.

If you’re ever wondering where she stands on Somaliland—she’s hates it.

-Her worst nightmare?

Donald J. Trump recognizing the Republic of Somaliland. pic.twitter.com/7cjUWD8wNR — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

Would any brave reporter ask the White House or President Trump about Somaliland in the next press conference? — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

That would be a hoot.

Fox News, Sean Hannity, Newsmax, and One America News Network (OAN),

Are you listening?

At the next White House press conference, ask about recognition of the Republic of Somaliland.@FoxNews @NEWSMAX @OANN @seanhannity — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

We're none of the above but happy to share, heh.

Not a refugee—they’re escaping justice.

Revealed. https://t.co/kJUpQ0BcvM — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

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Why is the US government not moving forward with this? https://t.co/gQtGJ3r6BN — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 19, 2026

Excellent question.

Same, bro. Same.

Trump has GOT to see this.

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