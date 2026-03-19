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So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on March 19, 2026
Meme

It feels like we've been hearing nasty rumors about Ilhan Omar marrying her brother to allegedly committ immigration fraud for a long, long time, and yet, we have seen zero action taken on these claims.

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Until now.

Crazy stuff from this Republic of Somaliland account:

The Obama administration refused to investigate.

Color us shocked.

The post continues:

... across different countries. Part of the family fled to the United Kingdom, while Ilhan Omar and others entered the United States under their father’s assumed name, “Omar.”These name changes and split identities were used to conceal the father’s true war crimes and identity.

Marriage details:  
• Groom: Ahmed Nur Said Elmi  
• Bride: Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (real name Ilhan Elmi)

Extradition?

Would you look at that? They appear to have shared pictures of her marriage license ... with her brother.

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Meep.

Meep MEEP.

That would be a hoot.

We're none of the above but happy to share, heh.

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Excellent question.

Same, bro. Same.

Trump has GOT to see this.

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2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ ILHAN OMAR

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