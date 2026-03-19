Ric Grenell Posts the PERFECT 2-Word DIG at Dems Throwing Hissy Fit and Storming Out of Bondi Briefing

If Democrats want us to stop making fun of them, they have to stop acting like this.

C'mon, did they really think they could throw a hissy fit and then storm out of the Bondi briefing, and we wouldn't point and laugh? If they were trying to convince us that Bondi is somehow in the wrong here, acting like petulant little children who take their ball and go home didn't work.

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But it did make us laugh.

House Oversight Dems just walked out of the Bondi briefing.



Robert Garcia, ranking Dem, is furious and says Bondi refused to commit to following the subpoena that Comer issued.



Says the briefing is being staged as a “fake hearing,” adds Bondi was not under oath pic.twitter.com/SUYNkpx9Kn — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) March 18, 2026

Calm down, ladies.

You're all pretty.

Richard Grenell with the perfect dig:

Seriously.

Bunch of fake in this photo. — Just Chris (@CBoutell) March 19, 2026

A bunch of fake in this photo. Yup. Not to mention way too much estrogen for so many men ...

Aww, political theatre. What would 2026 be without it?

This works too.

Ran to a camera 🤣 — ThatsWeird (@JasonLamar4) March 19, 2026

Of course he (they) did. They don't do anything unless they can use it to campaign. Let's not pretend they actually care about anything other than getting re-elected and those sweet, sweet lobbyist/donor dollars.

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