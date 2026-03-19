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Ric Grenell Posts the PERFECT 2-Word DIG at Dems Throwing Hissy Fit and Storming Out of Bondi Briefing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on March 19, 2026
Twitchy

If Democrats want us to stop making fun of them, they have to stop acting like this.

C'mon, did they really think they could throw a hissy fit and then storm out of the Bondi briefing, and we wouldn't point and laugh? If they were trying to convince us that Bondi is somehow in the wrong here, acting like petulant little children who take their ball and go home didn't work.

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But it did make us laugh.

Calm down, ladies.

You're all pretty.

Richard Grenell with the perfect dig:

Seriously.

A bunch of fake in this photo. Yup. Not to mention way too much estrogen for so many men ...

Aww, political theatre. What would 2026 be without it?

This works too.

Of course he (they) did. They don't do anything unless they can use it to campaign. Let's not pretend they actually care about anything other than getting re-elected and those sweet, sweet lobbyist/donor dollars.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JAMES COMER PAM BONDI TUCKER CARLSON

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So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread) Sam J.
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