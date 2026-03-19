WOW: Newly Released CIA Docs Show the Biden Administration Declared WAR on Motherhood (MUST-READ Thread)

We all know Democrats can't define a woman.

It also appears they want to wage a war on motherhood.

Don't take our word for it, check out what the CIA just shared about Biden's administration:

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/1🚨EXPOSED — Biden CIA’s War on Motherhood:



Newly released CIA documents reveal the Biden Administration identified “motherhood” and “homemaking” as indicators of “white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism” (REMVE). pic.twitter.com/DsLGlSiQwY — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

So, apparently, if you're a mom and take care of your home, you're a white, racist, violent extremist.

Oh, it gets dumber...

/2 The intelligence assessment reveals the top-to-bottom bias at Biden’s CIA.



An agency with critical intelligence responsibilities was spending its resources targeting women promoting motherhood. pic.twitter.com/agQOBOFJ5i — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

Keep in mind, they were targeting mothers while allowing unvetted illegals to cross our borders and funnel into the country.

Yeah.

/3 The Trump Administration recently retracted a 2021 intelligence assessment titled “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment.” pic.twitter.com/SXtLZYXg73 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

FFS.

/4 The now-retracted CIA intelligence assessment defines “white REMVE-sympathetic” actors as those who “may not openly advocate violence” but instead amplify “narratives” about “perceived threats” from multiculturalism and globalization. pic.twitter.com/wPYLDeCzSr — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

Ok. Let's recap ...

If you're a mom and homemaker who is proud of your country, you're a problem.

These a-holes.

/5 What are these “narratives” that Biden’s CIA viewed as threats?



Promoting TRADITIONAL MOTHERHOOD and HOMEMAKING as “women’s most important responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/jEY7uP03av — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

WE'RE A THREAT, LADIES.

/6 Motherhood and homemaking may be added to the list of other everyday behaviors that made everyday Americans “radicalization suspects” under the Biden Administration. https://t.co/jwvMCE7u8s pic.twitter.com/HLONBL6AD6 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

Radicalized.

Holy Hell.

/7 The CIA intelligence assessment is just the latest example of the Biden Administration’s War on Parents, in addition to its other efforts like branding concerned parents as “domestic terrorists.” https://t.co/1JMKAy7DTz — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

Aww, yes, when Biden declared parents who were advocating for their kids to get back to school were domestic terrorists.

Pissed yet?

/8 Biased intelligence products like this undermine Americans’ confidence in the federal government — and reveal yet another viewpoint the Biden Administration treated as a domestic terror threat. https://t.co/TiTVHYXlMe — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

Anything normal was a threat.

That's it.

/9 After branding mothers, parents, and government critics as domestic terrorists, the Biden Administration utilized the full force of the federal government to censor them. https://t.co/zZkTWYEQFg — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

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Yup.

/10 The Biden Administration didn’t stop there.



It also coordinated with foreign governments to censor domestic extremist threats. https://t.co/ZpYqpwxrI1 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

How is this not somehow treason? Just curious.

/11 President Trump has rightfully retracted this Biden-era CIA intelligence assessment.



U.S. intelligence agencies exist to protect Americans — not target them. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

Voted for this.

/12 Read the now-retracted CIA intelligence assessment here:



🔗 https://t.co/cnR7wtvu6Y — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) March 19, 2026

So MUCH decency in the Biden administration.

Oodles of it.

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