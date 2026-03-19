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WOW: Newly Released CIA Docs Show the Biden Administration Declared WAR on Motherhood (MUST-READ Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on March 19, 2026
Yahoo

We all know Democrats can't define a woman.

It also appears they want to wage a war on motherhood.

Don't take our word for it, check out what the CIA just shared about Biden's administration:

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So, apparently, if you're a mom and take care of your home, you're a white, racist, violent extremist.

Oh, it gets dumber... 

Keep in mind, they were targeting mothers while allowing unvetted illegals to cross our borders and funnel into the country.

Yeah.

FFS.

Ok. Let's recap ...

If you're a mom and homemaker who is proud of your country, you're a problem.

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Sam J.
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These a-holes.

WE'RE A THREAT, LADIES.

Radicalized.

Holy Hell.

Aww, yes, when Biden declared parents who were advocating for their kids to get back to school were domestic terrorists.

Pissed yet?

Anything normal was a threat.

That's it.

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Yup.

How is this not somehow treason? Just curious.

Voted for this.

So MUCH decency in the Biden administration.

Oodles of it.

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So... Extradition? Republic of Somaliland Drops Some CRAZY-DAMNING Receipts About Ilhan Omar (Thread) Sam J.
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