Lefties and Dems Come COMPLETELY Unglued Over John Fetterman's Vote for Sen. Mullin and HERE Are the BEST

Democrat Senator John Fetterman was the AYE vote that pushed Trump's nominee, Senator Mullin, to the Senate floor.

Note, Rand Paul voted NO, so without Fetterman's vote, Mullin likely doesn't even get out of committee.

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As you can guess, Democrats are big mad at Fetterman, who explained why he voted AYE:

In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did.



I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind.



We need a leader at DHS.



We must reopen DHS.



My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working… https://t.co/uEZXoRhcdo — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 19, 2026

Post continues:

My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.

And since Fetterman has put the American people first, Democrats are LOSING their minds.

I wish I never provided my support to @SenFettermanPA. He is nothing more than a pathetic enabler of this administration and its deconstruction of our Democracy. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 19, 2026

They still think we're a democracy.

Funny, right?

“My colleague and friend”



You don’t have friends https://t.co/aYQ2TgmeOY — Pennsylvania/Philadelphia Supremacist🇺🇸🇺🇦🇬🇱 (@PA_Supremacist) March 19, 2026

Aww, someone is mad.

Do us a favor and start announcing when you’re voting *with* Democrats (less frequent updates, easier 4 u 2!) https://t.co/tAAeOVRsl6 — Marissa D. Barrera (@mdb2) March 19, 2026

Do us a favor and start announcing when you’re voting *with* Democrats (less frequent updates, easier 4 u 2!) https://t.co/tAAeOVRsl6 — Marissa D. Barrera (@mdb2) March 19, 2026

Always so kind and tolerant, ain't they?

Did people think this vigilante was voting to protect their rights? Come on. https://t.co/9CZPTYmeWK pic.twitter.com/lxZyvLnEoa — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) March 19, 2026

What rights, Conor?

Fetterman continues to be the of the most pathetic Senators right up there with Cruz and a few others https://t.co/WOdbCSanjx — Cortez Brown (@BreezyBrown601) March 19, 2026

So... You're a RACIST. AGAIN. This time YOU'RE A RACIST AGAINST NATIVE AMERICANS.. since you voted to CONFIRM a RACIST who hates NATIVE AMERICANS. 🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽🖕🏽 @JohnFetterman https://t.co/u85sEIQgXs — Neferast🦉 (@Neferast) March 19, 2026

You know she's a blast at birthday parties and family reunions. Woof.

You are another Manchin and Synema https://t.co/dV0X4L57C6 — Ed Maldo (@Malcomnalvarez) March 19, 2026

Considering Fetterman isn't an Independent, this isn't exactly true.

Fetterman couldn’t care less about political violence it seems. Nobody who saw the ridiculous performance from Mullin yesterday re what he said about Rand Paul can think he is remotely qualified to be in charge of people who have very recently executed people in the streets. https://t.co/g21ZYKT6Lz — Paul B (@Sedona_Red) March 19, 2026

Feel like we should give this person some credit for at least using 'couldn't care less' ... heh.

I have voted in every election since I was 18. This is the first time I not only regret my vote but I am embarrassed by it. Shame on you for consistently disrespecting your constituents. https://t.co/B0H34uRSi2 — Nancy Ekstrom🟧🌊🌊🌊 (@nancy_ekstrom) March 19, 2026

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Careful, John, she looks like the type who will ask to speak to your manager.

You truly have no business being a US Senator and I honestly believe you won't be once you're up for reelection. https://t.co/LWwt7eSOVF — Peace on Earth 🕊️ (@roseserao) March 19, 2026

They're mad at him for understanding that DHS must open. It must be funded ... and these people vote.

Think about that for a minute.

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