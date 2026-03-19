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Lefties and Dems Come COMPLETELY Unglued Over John Fetterman's Vote for Sen. Mullin and HERE Are the BEST

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on March 19, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Senator John Fetterman was the AYE vote that pushed Trump's nominee, Senator Mullin, to the Senate floor.

Note, Rand Paul voted NO, so without Fetterman's vote, Mullin likely doesn't even get out of committee.

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As you can guess, Democrats are big mad at Fetterman, who explained why he voted AYE:

Post continues:

My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.

And since Fetterman has put the American people first, Democrats are LOSING their minds.

They still think we're a democracy.

Funny, right?

Aww, someone is mad.

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Always so kind and tolerant, ain't they?

What rights, Conor?

You know she's a blast at birthday parties and family reunions. Woof.

Considering Fetterman isn't an Independent, this isn't exactly true.

Feel like we should give this person some credit for at least using 'couldn't care less' ... heh.

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Careful, John, she looks like the type who will ask to speak to your manager.

They're mad at him for understanding that DHS must open. It must be funded ... and these people vote.

Think about that for a minute.

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Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS JOHN FETTERMAN MARKWAYNE MULLIN NATIONAL SECURITY SENATE

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