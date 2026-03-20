Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT Over Wussy Employees

You'd think by now, woke establishments would have figured out that when they go woke, they go broke.

Even in Arkansas.

Now, we're not entirely sure why employees at this restaurant felt threatened because Governor Huckabee Sanders was there eating WITH FRIENDS, but apparently her mere presence ruffled their thin-skinned little feathers, and so the owners asked the governor and her friends to leave.

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Stupid, right?

It’s the Red Hen all over again.



Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Arkansas governor, was having lunch with two mom friends near her kid's school in Little Rock. The owners asked her to leave because her politics made them feel unsafe. We have the details:https://t.co/kYR1LXqlzi — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 19, 2026

From The Daily Wire:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the governor of Arkansas and former White House press secretary, says she was having lunch with two mom friends at a restaurant called The Croissanterie in Little Rock when the owner kicked them out. Her presence at the restaurant, the owner told the governor, made the employees feel “threatened and uncomfortable” because of her political views. As they left, she was given the middle finger. This is the second time Sanders has found herself in this exact situation. Back in 2018, when she was White House press secretary, it made national news when a small Virginia restaurant called the Red Hen told her and her family to leave because she worked for Donald Trump. The incident won the owner of the restaurant profiles from liberal media like the Washington Post, which hailed the owner for “taking a stand” against Sanders. That restaurant permanently closed in 2023.

Keep in mind, Red Hen was in Virginia, of all places, where Sanders may not have been that popular.

Trust us, she's popular in Arkansas, so this was REALLY dumb.

Huckabee Sanders' response was true Huckabee Sanders:

Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave.



Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and… https://t.co/oYtZQNkX8o — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 19, 2026

Post continues:

... while that restaurant didn’t meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down.

Ouch. We felt that one all the way over here.

Of course, the restaurant's statement only made things worse:

Croissanterie staff say that as the presence of the governor and her security detail became more widely noticed by guests and employees alike, questions were raised about them remaining in the building. "As business owners and members of this community, we recognized that any course of action carried consequences." In the restaurant's statement, they said that allowing her to stay "risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up" their staff, but also asking Sanders and her team to leave "could be viewed as denying service based on differing beliefs."

Stupid, right?

Oh yeah.

“By the time they were booted, they had already eaten and paid.”



What a classy establishment. They took her business & money before performatively throwing her out for “safety” reasons, while giving her the finger. Based on their Instagram, looks like the Gov is/was a fan. https://t.co/t8XDAmL1Wm pic.twitter.com/PIKvJuaVab — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 19, 2026

UPDATE: After our story posted, employees at The Croissanterie posted this defiant picture. And now it all makes sense.



“I’m proud af to be gay” https://t.co/jAxjQl0bFL pic.twitter.com/OmYbzJtCmG — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) March 19, 2026

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If he was intimidated by Sarah's presence in the restaurant, he's not THAT proud.

Just sayin'.

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