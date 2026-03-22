VIP
PSST: Would Someone Let John Brennan Know It's a BAD Thing When Communist...
Bishop Robert Barron ENDS Carrie Prejean Boller's 'Preposterous' Antisemitic Claims in Kin...
A GIDDY Tom Homan Tells CNN's Dana Bash How READY ICE Is to...
Mike Lee DISMANTLES Dems' MUH CONSTITUTION Anti-SAVE Act Talking Point With Their Own...
A Dem So Bad Even Mark Kelly Doesn't Like Her? WOOF: DESPERATE MI...
VIP
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Leads Public Prayer in Prospect Park
British MPs Call for Investigation of Member Who Called Mass Public Muslim Prayers...
Cato Director Says It’s ‘Totally False’ That Noncitizens Get Welfare at Double the...
Minnesota City Bringing Back the Old, ‘Problematic’ State Flag
Jim Acosta Whines to Adam Schiff at Pretend Hearing About Trump and MAGA...
WSJ: Boom in Autism Therapy Is ‘Medicaid’s Fastest-Growing Jackpot’
AOC Needs More Than Therapy: $19K in Donor Money for Ketamine Shrink
MAGA Allegedly Mad at The Pitt for Portraying Very Realistic Scene of ICE...
The Bulwark’s Tim Miller Asks James Talarico About the Size of ‘God’s Sausage’

'Lots of Illegals There ...' ICE Agents' Responses About Helping With Airport Security Are PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on March 22, 2026
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, Trump decided to take matters into his own hands at airports across the country since Democrats are more than happy to make Americans suffer in order to protect illegals in the country. 

Advertisement

He's asked ICE to step in and assist TSA with security.

And we love it.

Not only does this help with the load these agents have been stuck with, so Democrats can play political games, but as one agent says when asked about helping at airports, there are lots of illegals in airports.

Ahem.

Would actually love that.

We actually love this too.

We imagine Americans traveling will love it too ...

In fact, the only people who won't love it are Democrats who have lost their 'bargaining chips' and, of course, illegals. Sounds like a win-win to us.

Same, bro. Same.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Recommended

Bishop Robert Barron ENDS Carrie Prejean Boller's 'Preposterous' Antisemitic Claims in Kindly BRUTAL Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

There ya' go.

Indeed.

============================================================

Related:

Mike Lee DISMANTLES Dems' MUH CONSTITUTION Anti-SAVE Act Talking Point With Their Own Words and BOOMITY

A Dem So Bad Even Mark Kelly Doesn't Like Her? WOOF: DESPERATE MI Dem Caught Lying About HUGE Endorsement

Oh, HONEY, Stop ... Who Wants to Tell Her? MN Dem OBGYN Rep's Cringe Voter ID 'Dunk' Flops HARD

Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Office Telling MASSIVE Lie About His MAGA Prosecutions

Racial Reckoning? WAT? WaPo Out-Stupids Themselves Using Statue to Paint America's Birthday as RACIST

Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd It's a Beautiful Thing

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bishop Robert Barron ENDS Carrie Prejean Boller's 'Preposterous' Antisemitic Claims in Kindly BRUTAL Post
Sam J.
A GIDDY Tom Homan Tells CNN's Dana Bash How READY ICE Is to Assist TSA and Lefties Just Can't DEAL -Watch
Sam J.
Mike Lee DISMANTLES Dems' MUH CONSTITUTION Anti-SAVE Act Talking Point With Their Own Words and BOOMITY
Sam J.
A Dem So Bad Even Mark Kelly Doesn't Like Her? WOOF: DESPERATE MI Dem Caught Lying About HUGE Endorsement
Sam J.
Cato Director Says It’s ‘Totally False’ That Noncitizens Get Welfare at Double the Rate
Brett T.
British MPs Call for Investigation of Member Who Called Mass Public Muslim Prayers ‘Domination’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bishop Robert Barron ENDS Carrie Prejean Boller's 'Preposterous' Antisemitic Claims in Kindly BRUTAL Post Sam J.
Advertisement