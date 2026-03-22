'Lots of Illegals There ...' ICE Agents' Responses About Helping With Airport Security Are PERFECTION

As Twitchy readers know, Trump decided to take matters into his own hands at airports across the country since Democrats are more than happy to make Americans suffer in order to protect illegals in the country.

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He's asked ICE to step in and assist TSA with security.

And we love it.

Not only does this help with the load these agents have been stuck with, so Democrats can play political games, but as one agent says when asked about helping at airports, there are lots of illegals in airports.

Ahem.

I reached out to a handful of ICE agents to gauge their reaction to President Trump pitching putting them at airports to work security. Responses: 👇🏻



“Love it.”



“Genius. We serve at the behest…”



“Lots of illegals at airports”.



“🤭”



“I would actually love that”.



“Ah… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 21, 2026

Would actually love that.

We actually love this too.

We imagine Americans traveling will love it too ...

In fact, the only people who won't love it are Democrats who have lost their 'bargaining chips' and, of course, illegals. Sounds like a win-win to us.

Man I love these guys 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 21, 2026

Same, bro. Same.

“Ah f**k” 😂😂 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) March 21, 2026

HA HA HA HA HA HA

True patriots. God bless our ICE Agents! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) March 21, 2026

I personally think it’s a great idea!!

👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼

Maybe THAT would make the damn @SenateDems stop being such obstructionists & get the government open. — Mary (@MaryintheMntns) March 21, 2026

Brilliant idea and have buses at the airport lined up to take the illegal aliens straight to the nearest plane out of the Country. — Christyne Campbell (@TXRealtorDallas) March 21, 2026

There ya' go.

Indeed.

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