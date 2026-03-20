Oh, HONEY, Stop ... Who Wants to Tell Her? MN Dem OBGYN Rep's Cringe Voter ID 'Dunk' Flops HARD

Democrats really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really *breathes* really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really REALLY do not want to secure our elections from bad actors.

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It's almost as if they know that once we require Voter ID nationwide (and remove mail-in voting and ballot harvesting), they might be even more unpopular than we think. Your party is in a sad state of suck if you have to rely on people voting illegally.

And hey, if what they say is true and no one is voting illegally, then no harm, no foul, passing legislation that the majority of Americans want.

Instead, they keep saying stupid stuff like this:

OBGYN here 👋



You don't need an ID to give birth. https://t.co/gUgzIFjJT6 — Kelly Morrison (@KellyMorrisonMN) March 19, 2026

Unless you're squatting in the woods giving birth on your own, yeah, you do.

What makes this even funnier is that she really thought it was a takedown.

She was wrong.

Father of three here ✋🏻



Not only do you need an ID to give birth in a hospital, but you can’t even roll your own baby to your room without an ID bracelet that can’t be removed unless you cut it off.



Why lie about something so retarded? https://t.co/7Apy7T0tHG — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 20, 2026

Ooh, ooh, we know!

For a medical professional who is trying (and failing) to make a point about her concern for women....you sure are comfortable lying to, and about, them. 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) March 20, 2026

Umm, have you ever been a patient?



When you check in to a hospital to have a baby, or for any other reason, you need to register with an ID.



You need an ID to register at a doctor's office, and you update it every year. — Nikki M. Johnson, MD ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) March 20, 2026

At this point I'm convinced Minnesota is a failed state. — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) March 20, 2026

If not, they are close.

Well, that's just a flat out lie. — Shashi (@shashigalore) March 20, 2026

This level of stupidity takes years to develop, unless, of course, she was born with it.

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