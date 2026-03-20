They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Pritzker Lays Out Dems Plan to Weaponize...
Japan's PM Checked Out the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame and Then...
JB Pritzker Reveals Plan to Arrest Trump Officials: 'Project 2029'
Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Fake District Telling HUGE Lie About...
Bill Melugin Has a Thread of the Craziest TSA Schumer Lines at US...
VIP
Racial Reckoning? WAT? WaPo Out-Stupids Themselves Using Statue to Paint America's Birthda...
Nancy Pelosi Explains Why Dems Need to Take Back the House (ZERO Pushback...
Chuck Norris Walks Through The Valley of The Shadow of Death, Is Not...
The Role of Prayer in American Wars From the Revolution to Today
Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd...
Here's the TSA Line at Houston's Bush Airport (Thank Sen. Schumer and the...
'Lisa, Lisa, LISA': Sarah Palin Takes Lisa Murkowski APART for Claiming It's Hard...
VIP
Mike Lee Explains Why Dems Saying They're OK With Voter ID but Not...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT...

Oh, HONEY, Stop ... Who Wants to Tell Her? MN Dem OBGYN Rep's Cringe Voter ID 'Dunk' Flops HARD

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on March 20, 2026
Meme

Democrats really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really *breathes* really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really  REALLY do not want to secure our elections from bad actors.

Advertisement

It's almost as if they know that once we require Voter ID nationwide (and remove mail-in voting and ballot harvesting), they might be even more unpopular than we think. Your party is in a sad state of suck if you have to rely on people voting illegally.

And hey, if what they say is true and no one is voting illegally, then no harm, no foul, passing legislation that the majority of Americans want.

Instead, they keep saying stupid stuff like this:

Unless you're squatting in the woods giving birth on your own, yeah, you do.

What makes this even funnier is that she really thought it was a takedown.

She was wrong.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Recommended

They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Pritzker Lays Out Dems Plan to Weaponize Power Against GOP in 2029
justmindy
Advertisement

If not, they are close.

This level of stupidity takes years to develop, unless, of course, she was born with it.

============================================================

Related:

Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Office Telling MASSIVE Lie About His MAGA Prosecutions

Racial Reckoning? WAT? WaPo Out-Stupids Themselves Using Statue to Paint America's Birthday as RACIST

Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd It's a Beautiful Thing

'Lisa, Lisa, LISA': Sarah Palin Takes Lisa Murkowski APART for Claiming It's Hard to Get an ID in Alaska

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT Over Wussy Employees

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Pritzker Lays Out Dems Plan to Weaponize Power Against GOP in 2029
justmindy
Japan's PM Checked Out the White House's Presidential Walk of Fame and Then Saw the 'Biden' Portrait
Doug P.
Shipwreckedcrew BUSTS VA Dem Attorney Running for Fake District Telling HUGE Lie About Prosecuting MAGA
Sam J.
'Lisa, Lisa, LISA': Sarah Palin Takes Lisa Murkowski APART for Claiming It's Hard to Get an ID in Alaska
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld Shuts DOWN Grifters Claiming Israel FORCED Trump Into Iran War annnd It's a Beautiful Thing
Sam J.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'Kills With Kindness' After Woke AR Restaurant Kicks Her OUT Over Wussy Employees
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Pritzker Lays Out Dems Plan to Weaponize Power Against GOP in 2029 justmindy
Advertisement