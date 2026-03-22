Mike Lee DISMANTLES Dems' MUH CONSTITUTION Anti-SAVE Act Talking Point With Their Own Words and BOOMITY

Democrats have been shrieking like crazed turkeys for the past several months, insisting that if we secure our elections, we are somehow going against the Constitution. Apparently, asking Americans to prove they are legally allowed to vote in our elections is a bad thing ...

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Even though the majority of Americans support Voter ID.

Not to mention, if Democrats really do care about our constitutional right to vote, you'd think they'd realize that making it harder for bad actors to cheat and vote in our elections does just THAT. But c'mon, we all know they don't care about the Constitution (their cult leader once called it a barrier, ffs), and they're just spinning trying to protect their voters.

And not the legal ones.

We said what we said. Deal with it.

Sen. Mike Lee dropped some serious truth-bombs right on their pointy little Democrat heads:

Voting is a constitutionally protected right.



All the more reason to ensure it is exercised by AMERICANS ONLY.



Those who say otherwise just want to cheat. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/Iqw6zqGxZm — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 21, 2026

LOUDER FOR THE MORONS IN THE BACK.

If not, we do not have a real country. pic.twitter.com/yyWb3np416 — Deborah Harwood (@DeborahHarwood5) March 21, 2026

This isn't rocket science.

It is the highest civic duty of citizens.



Not residents

Not visitors

Not illegal aliens — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) March 21, 2026

Legal. American. Citizens. Yup.

Proving AGAIN, that if Democrats really cared about protecting our constitutional right to vote, they'd have not only voted for the SAVE Act already, but they would have joined Republicans in writing it.

We all know better, though, don't we?

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