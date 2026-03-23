James Fishback's No-Good, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse After He Tries Picking a Fight With Harmeet K. Dhillon

Full disclosure, we really didn't have James Fishback on our radar until all of the drama around his candidacy came to pass. We won't go through the drama since we feel like that only rewards him for being a tool ...

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A tool that thought it was a good idea to pick a fight with Harmeet K. Dhillon after she pointed out to him how contracts between an attorney and client work (there's a lot of drama about what he owes his attorney, again, not going into it):

You literally work for the DOJ. Shut your filthy mouth until you and Pam Blondi arrest Epstein’s accomplices. — James Fishback (@j_fishback) March 23, 2026

WHOA. Bro. Dude.

That's a little aggressive when all Harmeet was really doing was pointing out that you don't get your money back from an attorney if you lose your case.

Dhillon handled it with class and sass:

Ok weirdo keep vibing you fake https://t.co/60KHSV2gQH — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) March 23, 2026

Weirdo.

Fake.

This reads.

OOF.

Clown show. Pathetic — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) March 23, 2026

Your misogyny is showing.



You think conservatives will vote for this? No. We don’t approve of low class beta behavior. — OverIt (@silver_mee) March 23, 2026

He'd be better off running as a Democrat.

HOOBOY.

🥴🤡 uhh sir, you owe ppl money pic.twitter.com/yJWQawdfmp — Jessica (@JessicaMattJoe) March 23, 2026

Bigly.

Guess we should just be glad he didn't blame the JOOOOOS ...

*cough cough*

Got kicked out of Mar-a-Lago for criticizing the Iran War so I went to Taco Bell instead.



Better food, even better people. pic.twitter.com/jR1qUejmjc — James Fishback (@j_fishback) March 23, 2026

Wonder how this whole antisemitic thing is working out for bad actors on the supposed Right.

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