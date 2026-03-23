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James Fishback's No-Good, VERY BAD Week Gets Worse After He Tries Picking a Fight With Harmeet K. Dhillon

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on March 23, 2026
Twitchy

Full disclosure, we really didn't have James Fishback on our radar until all of the drama around his candidacy came to pass. We won't go through the drama since we feel like that only rewards him for being a tool ...

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A tool that thought it was a good idea to pick a fight with Harmeet K. Dhillon after she pointed out to him how contracts between an attorney and client work (there's a lot of drama about what he owes his attorney, again, not going into it):

WHOA. Bro. Dude.

That's a little aggressive when all Harmeet was really doing was pointing out that you don't get your money back from an attorney if you lose your case.

Dhillon handled it with class and sass:

Weirdo.

Fake.

This reads.

OOF.

He'd be better off running as a Democrat.

HOOBOY.

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Bigly.

Guess we should just be glad he didn't blame the JOOOOOS ... 

*cough cough*

Wonder how this whole antisemitic thing is working out for bad actors on the supposed Right.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM DOJ HARMEET K. DHILLON

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