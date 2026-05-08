Louise Lucas' Customized Va. License Plate Aged Poorly (Your 'Maybe She Can Make Her Own Now' Joke Here)

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Doug P. | 2:46 PM on May 08, 2026
meme

For the Democrats in general, it's been a long last couple of weeks, but especially for Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas.

Her awful week started on Wednesday:

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In 2022, Lucas mocked Trump with a GIF and a reminder that "no one is above the law." That one aged badly after the FBI raid, but this one is right up there as well in the wake of the Virginia Supreme Court striking down the redistricting referendum. Here's her latest backfire: 

These Democrats got a little too cocky, didn't they?

LOL! Hey, could be. 

And she's had a couple just this week alone, and we're pretty sure there are more Ls on the way. 

*****

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