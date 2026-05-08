Louise Lucas' Customized Va. License Plate Aged Poorly (Your 'Maybe She Can Make Her Own Now' Joke Here)

For the Democrats in general, it's been a long last couple of weeks, but especially for Virginia State Senator L. Louise Lucas.

Her awful week started on Wednesday:

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🚨 JUST IN: The FBI is carrying out a RAID of Virginia Gov. Spanberger's Democrat ally Senate President Pro Tempore L. Louise Lucas — in connection to a major CORRUPTION investigation



MULTIPLE search warrants carried out that were approved by a federal judge, and the raids are… https://t.co/aJcE5HIAmd pic.twitter.com/EIDQPmHZua — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 6, 2026

In 2022, Lucas mocked Trump with a GIF and a reminder that "no one is above the law." That one aged badly after the FBI raid, but this one is right up there as well in the wake of the Virginia Supreme Court striking down the redistricting referendum. Here's her latest backfire:

Thinking of some new plates for my Hummer… pic.twitter.com/6bHMVxyFY0 — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) October 30, 2025

These Democrats got a little too cocky, didn't they?

After the FBI raid, maybe you can even make it yourself. https://t.co/LDH42jDEOf — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) May 8, 2026

LOL! Hey, could be.

Update please 😂 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 8, 2026

Can’t spell L Louise Lucas without several L’s https://t.co/uPzSL0ARUv — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 8, 2026

And she's had a couple just this week alone, and we're pretty sure there are more Ls on the way.

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