OUCH! Va. Dem Sen. Lucas' 2022 FBI Jab at Trump Via a GIF Just Backfired QUICKLY

Earlier today the FBI raided the office of a top Virginia Democrat amid a corruption investigation:

Democratic Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas reportedly received a visit from federal law enforcement officers who raided her home on Wednesday. Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported in a post on X that the raid “is in connection to a major corruption probe, and the FBI is serving multiple search warrants, approved by a federal judge, at her office and a next door cannabis dispensary.”

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The Democrats and their loyal lapdogs in the media are circling the wagons and trying to make this about retribution for Lucas' redistricting efforts in Virginia, even though the investigation started during the previous administration (they won't be mentioning that part of the story).

Lucas and her defenders are claiming that it's a lawfare effort on the part of the Trump DOJ/FBI, but nearly three years ago she seemed to think differently when Trump was a target:

Lately the Democrat rhetoric from the likes of Barack Obama and others has largely been projection about how Donald Trump likes to target political opponents via the Justice Department, but that becomes even more laughable when we remember what the Dems were saying (and posting) during the Biden years.

And with that comes the inevitable backfire:

OOF! That's not so funny now, is it, Sen. Lucas?

This post aged like milk 🤣have the day you deserve! — absolutely no one (@Resistpcsjw) May 6, 2026

Oh, she is.

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians, all while Democrats and their media water carriers actually try to defend them.

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