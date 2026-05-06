Katie Pavlich Throws a Wrench in Dems' Spin About FBI's Raid at Office of Va. State Senator

Today in Virginia, the FBI, with a warrant from a federal judge, raided the office (and other places) connected to State Senator L. Louise Lucas. The government says the raid took place as part of a corruption probe.

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The Democrats and their supporters are very disturbed at more corruption allegations against one of their own.

Just kidding!

They're blaming Fox News and trying to say that the raid was because of Lucas' efforts during the Democrats' redistricting push to give Republicans zero representation in the state:

BREAKING NYT:



Trump's FBI just raided the office state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, the president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate and one of the most powerful Democrats in the state.



Lucas played a key role in the congressional redistricting fight that Democrats won. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 6, 2026

Let’s not ignore the timing here. This raid comes just weeks after Virginia voters rejected Trump-backed efforts to rig the midterms, and it is not the first time Trump and his allies have openly targeted Black women they view as political opponents — including New York Attorney… https://t.co/2QGQdbAGuc — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 6, 2026

FactPost, which is an ironically-named account, put it this way:

The FBI has raided the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas.



This comes weeks after she spearheaded a redistricting effort in Virginia, netting up to four new blue seats. pic.twitter.com/rMBvd5shGK — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 6, 2026

Here's a question that no Democrat wants to ask right now:

Who started this investigation ??? — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) May 6, 2026

Katie Pavlich has the answer:

Here’s another fact for “FactPost”: This investigation started under the Biden administration https://t.co/EJq2qiBoEV — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 6, 2026

Wow, the Biden administration was in on the effort to stop Virginia's 2026 redistricting efforts too!?

We're going to go ahead and predict that many, many "journalists" will decide to leave that part out if their "reporting" for some reason.

Those pesky little details always interfering with the left's lies and gaslighting — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) May 6, 2026

Watching the Dems and their media enablers try to distract from -- or flat-out defend -- allegations of corruption is quite telling.

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