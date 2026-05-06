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Katie Pavlich Throws a Wrench in Dems' Spin About FBI's Raid at Office of Va. State Senator

Doug P. | 5:47 PM on May 06, 2026

Today in Virginia, the FBI, with a warrant from a federal judge, raided the office (and other places) connected to State Senator L. Louise Lucas. The government says the raid took place as part of a corruption probe.

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The Democrats and their supporters are very disturbed at more corruption allegations against one of their own. 

Just kidding!

They're blaming Fox News and trying to say that the raid was because of Lucas' efforts during the Democrats' redistricting push to give Republicans zero representation in the state: 

FactPost, which is an ironically-named account, put it this way: 

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Here's a question that no Democrat wants to ask right now:

Katie Pavlich has the answer: 

Wow, the Biden administration was in on the effort to stop Virginia's 2026 redistricting efforts too!? 

We're going to go ahead and predict that many, many "journalists" will decide to leave that part out if their "reporting" for some reason. 

Watching the Dems and their media enablers try to distract from -- or flat-out defend -- allegations of corruption is quite telling. 

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