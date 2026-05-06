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Va. House Speaker Says People Deserve Answers About How Fox News Got This FBI Corruption Raid Story First

Doug P. | 2:26 PM on May 06, 2026
meme

Isn't it amazing how much corruption can be unearthed when there are people in office who are actually looking for it?

As we told you earlier, the FBI conducted a major corruption raid in Virginia involving a Democrat state senator and apparently a few other people:

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"TEN locations are currently being raided after a judge signed off on federal search warrants Sen. Lucas is NOT in custody at this time."

Fox News appeared to be the first media outlet on the scene:

Right on cue, some in the lefty media suddenly were far more concerned about how a Fox reporter was the first on the scene than the corruption that might have taken place. Multiple search warrants were reportedly approved by a federal judge.

Meanwhile, Virginia's House Speaker has cautioned everybody not to jump to conclusions about anything other than a reason Fox News might have been first to the scene: 

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This story raises important questions. No, not about the corruption allegations, but something else: 

“It also raises important questions. How was Fox News, a national media outlet, first on the scene? Did they know about the raid beforehand? If so, who approved that? And what more information is there about what this raid was actually about?Virginians deserve answers before anyone rushes to political conclusions.”

Yeah, if this was about a Republican ally of Trump we're totally sure he'd have said the same thing. 

That was "D"ifferent!

*****

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