Va. House Speaker Says People Deserve Answers About How Fox News Got This FBI Corruption Raid Story First

Isn't it amazing how much corruption can be unearthed when there are people in office who are actually looking for it?

As we told you earlier, the FBI conducted a major corruption raid in Virginia involving a Democrat state senator and apparently a few other people:

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🚨 WOW! MULTIPLE arrests have been made in the FBI raids connected to Democrat VA Sen. Louise Lucas



FBI SWAT teams pulled up with weapons drawn ordering everyone in the Sen. Lucas-connected dispensary next to her office come out with their hands up, before making arrests.



TEN… pic.twitter.com/oO05JTW0No — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2026

"TEN locations are currently being raided after a judge signed off on federal search warrants Sen. Lucas is NOT in custody at this time."

Fox News appeared to be the first media outlet on the scene:

NOW: An FBI raid is unfolding at the office of Virginia Democratic State Sen. Louise Lucas — and it’s already drawing serious attention.



Multiple people on the scene are reportedly being taken into custody as agents move through the area.



The office sits near several cannabis… pic.twitter.com/WIcn9xrzOy — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2026

Right on cue, some in the lefty media suddenly were far more concerned about how a Fox reporter was the first on the scene than the corruption that might have taken place. Multiple search warrants were reportedly approved by a federal judge.

Meanwhile, Virginia's House Speaker has cautioned everybody not to jump to conclusions about anything other than a reason Fox News might have been first to the scene:

Virginia House Speaker Don Scott (D-VA) on FBI raid against Louise Lucas:



“Given the politicization of this administration — an FBI led by Kash Patel and a Justice Department run by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney — I think people should take this with a grain… — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 6, 2026

This story raises important questions. No, not about the corruption allegations, but something else:

“It also raises important questions. How was Fox News, a national media outlet, first on the scene? Did they know about the raid beforehand? If so, who approved that? And what more information is there about what this raid was actually about?Virginians deserve answers before anyone rushes to political conclusions.”

Yeah, if this was about a Republican ally of Trump we're totally sure he'd have said the same thing.

This action stems from a Biden era probe. pic.twitter.com/ZZHZyarHrK — Breaking Norfolk (@breakingnorfolk) May 6, 2026

It started under Biden. STFU. How was CNN here first? pic.twitter.com/5hOVEkJ5KU — Kisses 💋 A (@MichelleBrodeu2) May 6, 2026

That was "D"ifferent!

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