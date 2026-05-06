Sam Stein Melts Down as FBI Raids Top Virginia Democrat — Suddenly ‘Politicized’ When It’s Not His Side

Today, the FBI is raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas. She is a Democrat and a buddy of Governor Abigal Spanberger. Sam Stein of 'The Bulwark' is real bitter about it all.

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i mean. maybe. she also just oversaw successful redistricting in VA and so you have to be suspect of this https://t.co/ag3QT6hg0Z — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 6, 2026

Of course, the guy who works for the organization 'conserving conservatism' is sticking up for the Lib. Typical.

i will say. some pretty remarkable instincts by Fox News to have its London correspondent placed in Portsmouth, Virginia right in time for the FBI raid of Louise Lucas — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 6, 2026

to be clear, i don't begrudge Fox at all here. take the scoop. but it does suggest a coordination on the part of the FBI and a politicization too. The folks who accused CNN of getting the tip off on Roger Stone seem to be fine with it now — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 6, 2026

So, Sam admits previous administrations coordinated with Media, but now it's a problem if the Trump Administration does so. Interesting take.

Same instincts as CNN at Roger Stone’s house? — Eric Phillips (@ericphillips) May 6, 2026

You mean like when the Biden admin sent CNN to mar-a-lago?



You had zero issues with that right? — Justin Edwards (@WolvesWin2022) May 6, 2026

i will say. some pretty remarkable instincts by CNN to have its entire mobile camera team and correspondents placed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida right in time for the FBI raid of Roger Stone — MARK FITZGERALD (@xxxXFitzXxxx) May 6, 2026

Very similar instincts to when liberal reporters kept getting images of Roger stone getting perp walked or being at mar a lago when it got raided — DaveSmith1462 (@dsmith1462) May 6, 2026

It's (D) different when they do it.

The Biden Admin used to leak raids to CNN. There's nothing remarkable about this — One Eyed Man in the Land of the Blind (@SJonNantucket) May 6, 2026

Sam so mad another corrupt democrat got caught



Continue to cope! — RVA Chico 🌲 (@Chico23116) May 6, 2026

He's BIG mad.

Funny wasn’t cnn at Margo Largo raid and yet crickets from you — CM (@seattleiscrazy) May 6, 2026

Sam covers for Democrats. It's the whole purpose of 'The Bulwark'.

I guess reporting ACTUAL FACTS has gone out of style in today's media.



And it's instead been replaced by speculation written in middle school sentences in all lower-case letters. https://t.co/Cft1OruB07 — THEE DMVGMC (@gwenmcdonald1) May 6, 2026

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It's perfectly commensurate with Sam's mental age.

Nah, i'm sure the FBI just happened to be investigating her coincidentally. Just like how all those Putin opponents just happen to be clumsy around windows. https://t.co/EpQxntEt29 — James Abrenio (@JamesAbrenio) May 6, 2026

Let the Leftist tears flow.

Remember - I was told no one is above the law. https://t.co/xtQABrvLAs — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) May 6, 2026

Hey Sherlock Holmes, you realize this investigation took a long time. This has nothing to do with redistricting and you know it. — CGB 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@CGB1236296) May 6, 2026

Also, this. The FBI didn't throw an investigation together in a week. Grow up.

Also, this may be a hint.

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