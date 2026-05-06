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Sam Stein Melts Down as FBI Raids Top Virginia Democrat — Suddenly ‘Politicized’ When It’s Not His Side

justmindy
justmindy | 1:35 PM on May 06, 2026
Townhall Media

Today, the FBI is raiding the office of Virginia Senate President Pro Tempore L Louise Lucas. She is a Democrat and a buddy of Governor Abigal Spanberger. Sam Stein of 'The Bulwark' is real bitter about it all.

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Of course, the guy who works for the organization 'conserving conservatism' is sticking up for the Lib. Typical.

So, Sam admits previous administrations coordinated with Media, but now it's a problem if the Trump Administration does so. Interesting take.

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It's (D) different when they do it.

He's BIG mad.

Sam covers for Democrats. It's the whole purpose of 'The Bulwark'.

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It's perfectly commensurate with Sam's mental age.

Let the Leftist tears flow.

Also, this. The FBI didn't throw an investigation together in a week. Grow up.

Also, this may be a hint.

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Tags:

ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY FBI FOX NEWS VIRGINIA

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Bill Melugin Drops Louise Lucas’ Own Senate Photo — Politico’s Jonathan Martin Melts Down, Gets Ratio’d justmindy
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