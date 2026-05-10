LA Mayoral Hopeful Spencer Pratt Is the Anti-Mamdani, Supports Poopless, Stab-Free Public...
Economic Analysis: Wages Are Not Behaving
Ashley Allison Makes Scott Jennings’ Point That Ending Race-Based Districts Doesn’t Suppre...
Andy McCarthy Sounds Warning Siren About Caribbean Strikes
Jessica Tarlov PRAISES AOC for Moronic Attacks on Billionaires, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over H...
VIP
Thomas Massie Accused Me of Getting PAID to Disagree With Him and All...
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread About VA State Sen. Louise Lucas' CRIMINAL Business Partner...
REEE! COPE-pocalypse CONTINUES! Dems Come Up With New (and Even DUMBER) Ideas After...
VIP
People Think This Photo of Justin Pearson Standing Up to the KKK Should...
Judge Rules DOGE ‘Blatantly Used’ Race and Sex in Mass Termination of Federal...
Ted Cruz Grades AOC's History Paper on Who the American Revolution Was Fought...
Woman Who Refused to Work With Prosecutors Didn’t Want to Send Another Black...
Brian Tyler Cohen: ABC Suing President Trump Over FCC Probe Into The View
Mehdi Hasan: AOC’s Superpower in 2028 Is Convincing Republicans She’s Dumb and Extreme

Pete Hegseth Has Thoughts About Sen. Mark Kelly 'Blabbing on TV' About Supposed Classified Iran Info

Doug P. | 8:54 PM on May 10, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly, of "seditious six" infamy, was on CBS News' Face the Nation program Sunday morning and claimed to have classified information about U.S. weapon stockpiles running low. In short it sounds like Kelly was trying to provide fodder for another hit piece from The Atlantic or maybe the New York Times. 

Advertisement

Here's what Kelly had to say about the operation in Iran:

"He said the Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, Patriot rounds, so those interceptor rounds to defend ourselves have been hit hard. He says it'll take years to replenish those stockpiles, which could affect a hypothetical US conflict with China."

Are there ever any Democrats in Congress (besides John Fetterman) who don't sound like they're rooting for the Iranian regime?

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth responded this way: 

We find it fairly hard to believe that the Pentagon under Trump and Hegseth would still be providing classified information to Kelly, but you never know what can happen. 

Recommended

Ashley Allison Makes Scott Jennings’ Point That Ending Race-Based Districts Doesn’t Suppress Black Voters
Warren Squire
Advertisement

That's assuming Kelly's not embellishing anything, which wouldn't be surprising in the least considering the level of TDS we've been witnessing. 

Senator Kelly most likely won't be submitting himself to any challenging interviews. 

That probably did not occur to a "journalist" like Brennan. 

We never heard anything about that from the same media types who are giving Kelly a pass. 

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military while the Democrats have fits about it.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ashley Allison Makes Scott Jennings’ Point That Ending Race-Based Districts Doesn’t Suppress Black Voters
Warren Squire
Jessica Tarlov PRAISES AOC for Moronic Attacks on Billionaires, Trips SPECTACULARLY Over Her Own Wealth
Sam J.
LA Mayoral Hopeful Spencer Pratt Is the Anti-Mamdani, Supports Poopless, Stab-Free Public Transportation
Warren Squire
Economic Analysis: Wages Are Not Behaving
Jacob B.
DAMNING, Receipt-Filled Thread About VA State Sen. Louise Lucas' CRIMINAL Business Partner Is a HUMDINGER
Sam J.
Andy McCarthy Sounds Warning Siren About Caribbean Strikes
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ashley Allison Makes Scott Jennings’ Point That Ending Race-Based Districts Doesn’t Suppress Black Voters Warren Squire
Advertisement