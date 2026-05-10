Pete Hegseth Has Thoughts About Sen. Mark Kelly 'Blabbing on TV' About Supposed Classified Iran Info

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly, of "seditious six" infamy, was on CBS News' Face the Nation program Sunday morning and claimed to have classified information about U.S. weapon stockpiles running low. In short it sounds like Kelly was trying to provide fodder for another hit piece from The Atlantic or maybe the New York Times.

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Here's what Kelly had to say about the operation in Iran:

After hearing the Pentagon classified brief on Iran war impact on US weapons stockpiles, Senator Mark Kelly says it is "shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines." He said the Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, Patriot rounds, so those interceptor rounds to defend… — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) May 10, 2026

"He said the Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, Patriot rounds, so those interceptor rounds to defend ourselves have been hit hard. He says it'll take years to replenish those stockpiles, which could affect a hypothetical US conflict with China."

Are there ever any Democrats in Congress (besides John Fetterman) who don't sound like they're rooting for the Iranian regime?

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth responded this way:

“Captain” Mark Kelly strikes again.



Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a *CLASSIFIED* Pentagon briefing he received.



Did he violate his oath…again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review. https://t.co/mPBZHxZqpr — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 10, 2026

We find it fairly hard to believe that the Pentagon under Trump and Hegseth would still be providing classified information to Kelly, but you never know what can happen.

After hearing a classified briefing @SenMarkKelly Kelly shares that briefing with @margbrennan https://t.co/UUVQrQVOCt — Marc Thiessen (@marcthiessen) May 10, 2026

That's assuming Kelly's not embellishing anything, which wouldn't be surprising in the least considering the level of TDS we've been witnessing.

Senator Kelly most likely won't be submitting himself to any challenging interviews.

Did it occur to you to call him out for sharing classified information from a classified briefing? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 10, 2026

That probably did not occur to a "journalist" like Brennan.

Mark Kelly should be expelled and prosecuted. https://t.co/6y0qaXur01 — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) May 10, 2026

Mark Kelly doesn’t know what the word, “classified” means.

And the munitions stockpiles are low not just because of the Iran war—it’s because of ALL the munitions Joe Biden GAVE Ukraine during HIS administration—for FREE. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) May 10, 2026

We never heard anything about that from the same media types who are giving Kelly a pass.

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