Someone Call a Priest Because Kash Patel Just BURIED Chris Van Hollen Over Drinking Questions



You would think by now that Democrats in Congress would have learned not to try to launch cheap shots at senior Trump administration officials in hearings on Capitol Hill. It never goes well for them, ever since most of these officials first appeared in confirmation hearings.

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In fact, it often resembles someone bringing a plastic spork to a gunfight.

Today, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee to answer questions related to additional funding for law enforcement. This is a legitimate subject for debate, and obviously, Patel should be required to justify funding increases for the FBI and other agencies.

What is NOT a legitimate topic for the hearing are the completely unfounded lies and rumors the media has been spreading about Patel having a 'drinking problem,' all based on 'anonymous sources.' Patel is rightfully suing The Atlantic for defamation based on that story, most of which seems to be grounded in jealousy that he celebrated with the USA men's hockey team after they won Olympic Gold.

But Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen tried to force Patel to answer questions about his alleged 'alcoholism' anyway.

Big mistake. YUGE!

Patel was having none of it and immediately demolished Van Hollen. Watch:

🚨 LMFAO! Kash Patel just absolutely EVISCERATED Dem. Sen. Chris Van Hollen to his FACE for having drinks with Kilmar Abrego Garcia



“The only person that was slinging margaritas in El Salvador on the taxpayer dollar with a convicted gang-banging RAPlST was YOU!”



🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/VnzvluKYbk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 12, 2026

Oh, that's good. That's SO good.

It's so good, in fact, that we want to bottle it, put a cap on it, and then crack it open and chug it down.

We may need more than a minute. We may need a good 30 minutes. And a six-pack.

@Kash_Patel was handling business on Capital Hill. Those Democrat Politicians couldn’t stand the heat😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bT15jS4AjV — Michigan Mavrik (@MichiganMavrik) May 12, 2026

We'll drink to that!

Cheers to that Kash 👊👊👊 https://t.co/gnNIpgzETa — Miss Mary (@DivintyMary) May 12, 2026

Cheers, Sláinte, Cin Cin, Prost, and even Kanpai (in honor of our new Japanese friends on X).

This is the way... https://t.co/FoHwpV5PKb — The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) May 12, 2026

Don't give the left a single inch when they try to sling this kind of mud.

Just throw it right back in their hypocritical faces, as Patel did.

Kash at bat against scumbag democrat https://t.co/VaH0SHuTMG pic.twitter.com/bROPkJbTth — jack frost (@frost_jack42106) May 12, 2026

We particularly enjoyed how Van Hollen couldn't do anything but stutter and sputter as Patel destroyed him.

Van D***head is looking for his a** that just got chewed off 😂 Nice Kash 👊😎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/btm2fslDPZ — Steve Austin (@ABPosse007) May 12, 2026

He should check the platter on which Patel just served his butt to him.

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Democrats should probably learn that having margs with foreign RAPlSTS really calls their moral character into question.



Lmao — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 12, 2026

LOL. They never learn.

Everyone knows that MS-13 gangbanger and spousal abuser Kilmar Abrego Garcia is just a 'Maryland man.'

Epic. — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) May 12, 2026

Too bad Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman isn't in Congress anymore. He might have had to pull an alarm again based on how badly Patel lit Van Hollen up.

Chris had to get a drink 🍻 after @FBIDirectorKash TORCHED him 💥💪🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aM4oYWvFWh — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) May 12, 2026

He deserved to be torched. Van Hollen has no proof of his accusations other than the aforementioned Atlantic hit piece, yet he still brought the unfounded issue up in an official hearing.

I just can't imagine making false accusations about the man in charge of one of the most powerful intelligence agencies to ever exist.. like, you really better be the most pure — Wesley From Florida (@WesleyFromFL) May 12, 2026

You'd also better be sure.

Because, as the post above intimated, Patel DOES have proof that Van Hollen spent $7,000 on a single bar tab ... on the taxpayer dime.

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Whoops! Looks like Van Hollen has some explainin' to do.

Kash Patel dropped the mic, alright.

The next thing that needs to drop is a formal DOJ and FEC investigation of Van Hollen and his campaign expenditures.

Maybe next time, he'll think twice about trying to hurl slander at Trump officials, all of whom are about 100 times smarter and more informed than the 'esteemed' Senator from Maryland.





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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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