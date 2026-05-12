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Someone Call a Priest Because Kash Patel Just BURIED Chris Van Hollen Over Drinking Questions

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:30 PM on May 12, 2026
Twitchy


You would think by now that Democrats in Congress would have learned not to try to launch cheap shots at senior Trump administration officials in hearings on Capitol Hill. It never goes well for them, ever since most of these officials first appeared in confirmation hearings. 

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In fact, it often resembles someone bringing a plastic spork to a gunfight. 

Today, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee to answer questions related to additional funding for law enforcement. This is a legitimate subject for debate, and obviously, Patel should be required to justify funding increases for the FBI and other agencies. 

What is NOT a legitimate topic for the hearing are the completely unfounded lies and rumors the media has been spreading about Patel having a 'drinking problem,' all based on 'anonymous sources.' Patel is rightfully suing The Atlantic for defamation based on that story, most of which seems to be grounded in jealousy that he celebrated with the USA men's hockey team after they won Olympic Gold

But Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen tried to force Patel to answer questions about his alleged 'alcoholism' anyway. 

Big mistake. YUGE! 

Patel was having none of it and immediately demolished Van Hollen. Watch: 

Oh, that's good. That's SO good. 

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It's so good, in fact, that we want to bottle it, put a cap on it, and then crack it open and chug it down. 

We may need more than a minute. We may need a good 30 minutes. And a six-pack. 

We'll drink to that! 

Cheers, Sláinte, Cin Cin, Prost, and even Kanpai (in honor of our new Japanese friends on X). 

Don't give the left a single inch when they try to sling this kind of mud. 

Just throw it right back in their hypocritical faces, as Patel did. 

We particularly enjoyed how Van Hollen couldn't do anything but stutter and sputter as Patel destroyed him. 

He should check the platter on which Patel just served his butt to him. 

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LOL. They never learn. 

Everyone knows that MS-13 gangbanger and spousal abuser Kilmar Abrego Garcia is just a 'Maryland man.'

Too bad Fire Marshal Jamaal Bowman isn't in Congress anymore. He might have had to pull an alarm again based on how badly Patel lit Van Hollen up. 

He deserved to be torched. Van Hollen has no proof of his accusations other than the aforementioned Atlantic hit piece, yet he still brought the unfounded issue up in an official hearing. 

You'd also better be sure. 

Because, as the post above intimated, Patel DOES have proof that Van Hollen spent $7,000 on a single bar tab ... on the taxpayer dime.  

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Whoops! Looks like Van Hollen has some explainin' to do. 

Kash Patel dropped the mic, alright. 

The next thing that needs to drop is a formal DOJ and FEC investigation of Van Hollen and his campaign expenditures. 

Maybe next time, he'll think twice about trying to hurl slander at Trump officials, all of whom are about 100 times smarter and more informed than the 'esteemed' Senator from Maryland. 

============================================

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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