Konnichiwa, Japan! Americans and Japanese Bond on X Over BBQ'd Meats and Mutual Respect

In the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to the White House, there has been an outpouring of goodwill between American and Japanese users of Twitter/X.

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President Trump, who has never been afraid to comment on topics that most would consider taboo, made a joke about the Japanese understanding of surprise attacks, in reference to the infamous assault on Pearl Harbor. He was discussing the importance of surprise in the attack on Iran.

As you might expect, all of the harbor's pearls on the Left were clutched.

The response on Twitter/X in the ensuing days, however, has been quite different.

To my American friends,



I want to speak from the heart, because this moment truly moved me as a Japanese citizen.



When President Trump made that Pearl Harbor joke, it wasn’t just humor to us. It felt like a weight I’d carried my whole life was suddenly lifted. My chest… pic.twitter.com/P9pGwremWH — captain S.O (@sow413) March 29, 2026

At least some in Japan saw the comment as a watershed moment:

For 80 long years, we Japanese have lived under a heavy shadow — the constant expectation to apologize, to reflect, to stay in 'guilt mode.' Even though we’re the closest of allies, that old wound never fully healed. We felt bound by the past, by the Constitution America helped write for us, always a little smaller, always needing to prove we were sorry enough.

This sentiment was likely foreign to most of us reading the comments in the United States, who have long respected the Japanese people and Japanese culture, recognizing that none of us is responsible for the actions of our ancestors. In fact, many of us can empathize with the expectation of 'needing to prove we were sorry enough', which has long been a tactic wielded by the American Left to use the sin of American slavery to coerce Americans to support their policies.

The X timeline right now pic.twitter.com/hn4KEpQfwh — Magills (@magills_) March 28, 2026

Far from long-held animosity, the response on Twitter/X has been one of bonding over barbequed meats, large engines, and mutual respect.

“American and Japan Twitter just found each other and the alliance is stronger than we ever imagined” pic.twitter.com/Qp2e60Pe7W — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) March 28, 2026

Perhaps, it could simply be summed up as 'Hey, friend, we're good now.'

I…I don’t know how to explain what is happening on X right now between theUSA and Japan but I’m here for it 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJPzLdRgWj — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐 🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) March 29, 2026

My entire timeline right now and I'm here for it... pic.twitter.com/A4oktnIApc — ฿₳₮₮ⱠɆ ฿ɎⱤĐ (@BattleByrd) March 29, 2026

It is quite a thing to witness.

Not coincidentally, the TwitterX platform is YUGE in Japan.

If you’re seeing a bunch of Japanese posts, here are some fun facts:



Japan has more daily active users and more time spent on X than any other country in the world.



Over two thirds of the country is monthly active on X.



X in Japan has one of the highest penetration rates of… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 28, 2026

The largest cultural exchange in history just dropped. — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 29, 2026

Arigatō, Twitter/X.

I love this timeline so much. We’re so back https://t.co/O4QGxCRoqU — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) March 29, 2026

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The platform's Japanese-to-English translation software was running at full tilt.

'Since I reached overseas audiences, I was able to learn slang like banger, LMAO, dude, and such.'

There are only four good foreign countries in the world. All the rest suck. Japan is one of the good ones. https://t.co/kw8hx2NisR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 29, 2026

The U.S. audience was thrilled with the knowledge that Japan has embraced Take Me Home, Country Roads.

All of America and Japan Twitter rn: WEST VIRGINIAAAAAAA https://t.co/PESvReiwOR pic.twitter.com/dKoF8oGK7Q — definitely not advice (@notadvice) March 29, 2026

Wait til Japan hears Freebird — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 28, 2026

Yes!

🇯🇵🇺🇸 Yes, there is a whole subculture in our country dedicated to the Southern United States (especially Texas).



I'm glad people people abroad can appreciate it too! pic.twitter.com/z3S9B0KWE6 — 鈴森はるか 『haruka suzumori』 🇯🇵 (@harukaawake) March 28, 2026

'Yes, there is a whole subculture in our country dedicated to the Southern United States (especially Texas). I'm glad people abroad can appreciate it too!'

Dukes of Hiroshima pic.twitter.com/FKYz7VYJDw — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 29, 2026

Yeehawwww! The General Ree never looked so good.

Did we mention the meat?

'I like this photo of American men and meat. Someday I'd like to join in on this in person.'

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'X has been like this all day today, huh.'

TFW u are an American 🇺🇲 who can't wait to show Japan 🇯🇵 your meat. pic.twitter.com/qkxyqpk7MF — 🥷🦅Austin Wade Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) March 28, 2026

What if grilled meats are the great unifier of humanity? Sorry, PETA.

'Hello, everyone in Japan. This is a typical American breakfast.'

Dear Japan,



The BBQ is next weekend.



Bring sake and an appetite. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 29, 2026

Me: do we have plans next weekend?



Wife: It’s Easter but we’re free Saturday. Why?



Me: I may have invited a few people over for bbq



Wife: who?



Me:



Wife:



Me:



Wife: who?



Me: uh…Japan



Wife: Japanese people?



Me: Yes



Wife: How many are coming?



Me: all of them



Wife: What… — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 29, 2026

Wife: What do you mean “all”? All of who? Me: Japan. About 122m or so Wife: Me: Wife: we don’t have enough chairs

Oops!

'On a fine day like this, Americans are surely enjoying themselves watching races of those big trucks belching thick black smoke while having a BBQ, no doubt about it.'

Every tweet i see from Japan is a banger https://t.co/DqL3aszmn3 — Taylor Day (@TABYTCHI) March 28, 2026

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When I saw this 'pizza topped with a pizza' in America, I thought, 'There's no way we can beat these guys ... '

It is a refreshing change of pace from the nastiness we often see on social media, and it's really not that hard to understand …

I told my wife about the Japan and America Twitter love and her response was “It’s like a shark meeting a lion, apex predators, game recognizes game.” — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) March 29, 2026

Mutual respect goes a long way, especially at a time when a large number of politicos say American culture is nonexistent, stolen, or should be supplanted by whoever decides to move here, whether they love the country or not.

A simple 'Konnichiwa, friend' will take care of the rest.

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