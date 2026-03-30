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Konnichiwa, Japan! Americans and Japanese Bond on X Over BBQ'd Meats and Mutual Respect

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 5:00 PM on March 30, 2026
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In the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to the White House, there has been an outpouring of goodwill between American and Japanese users of Twitter/X.

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President Trump, who has never been afraid to comment on topics that most would consider taboo, made a joke about the Japanese understanding of surprise attacks, in reference to the infamous assault on Pearl Harbor. He was discussing the importance of surprise in the attack on Iran.

As you might expect, all of the harbor's pearls on the Left were clutched.

The response on Twitter/X in the ensuing days, however, has been quite different.

At least some in Japan saw the comment as a watershed moment:

For 80 long years, we Japanese have lived under a heavy shadow — the constant expectation to apologize, to reflect, to stay in 'guilt mode.' Even though we’re the closest of allies, that old wound never fully healed. We felt bound by the past, by the Constitution America helped write for us, always a little smaller, always needing to prove we were sorry enough.

This sentiment was likely foreign to most of us reading the comments in the United States, who have long respected the Japanese people and Japanese culture, recognizing that none of us is responsible for the actions of our ancestors. In fact, many of us can empathize with the expectation of 'needing to prove we were sorry enough', which has long been a tactic wielded by the American Left to use the sin of American slavery to coerce Americans to support their policies.

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Far from long-held animosity, the response on Twitter/X has been one of bonding over barbequed meats, large engines, and mutual respect.

Perhaps, it could simply be summed up as 'Hey, friend, we're good now.'

It is quite a thing to witness.

Not coincidentally, the TwitterX platform is YUGE in Japan.

Arigatō, Twitter/X.

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The platform's Japanese-to-English translation software was running at full tilt.

'Since I reached overseas audiences, I was able to learn slang like banger, LMAO, dude, and such.'

The U.S. audience was thrilled with the knowledge that Japan has embraced Take Me Home, Country Roads.

Yes!

'Yes, there is a whole subculture in our country dedicated to the Southern United States (especially Texas). I'm glad people abroad can appreciate it too!'

Yeehawwww! The General Ree never looked so good.

Did we mention the meat?

'I like this photo of American men and meat. Someday I'd like to join in on this in person.'

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'X has been like this all day today, huh.'

What if grilled meats are the great unifier of humanity? Sorry, PETA.

'Hello, everyone in Japan. This is a typical American breakfast.'

Wife: What do you mean “all”? All of who?

Me: Japan. About 122m or so

Wife:

Me:

Wife: we don’t have enough chairs

Oops!

'On a fine day like this, Americans are surely enjoying themselves watching races of those big trucks belching thick black smoke while having a BBQ, no doubt about it.'

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When I saw this 'pizza topped with a pizza' in America, I thought, 'There's no way we can beat these guys ... '

It is a refreshing change of pace from the nastiness we often see on social media, and it's really not that hard to understand …

Mutual respect goes a long way, especially at a time when a large number of politicos say American culture is nonexistent, stolen, or should be supplanted by whoever decides to move here, whether they love the country or not.

A simple 'Konnichiwa, friend' will take care of the rest.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president. 

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JAPAN USA WHITE HOUSE X

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