Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll...
VIP
USA Shocks Canada in OT for First Men's Hockey Gold Since 1980 –...
Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining...
VIP
Borderline Bernie: Socialist Sanders Wants National Wealth Tax to Punish the Rich Fleeing...
Confirmed: U.S. Intelligence Aids Mexico in Deadly Takedown of El Mencho
On Hair Broadcast: Glowing Dana Bash Sits With Gavin Newsom to Talk Gel...
Cartel Kingpin Dead: Puerto Vallarta Descends into Violence with Airport Shutdown and Tour...
White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey...
State Department Reports a Ruthless Drug Kingpin Has Been Killed
After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming...
Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to...
LOL - SHE MAD! Sen. John Kennedy Triggers TF Out of AOC By...
Secret Service Shoots and Kills Armed Man Entering Secure Perimeter at Mar-a-Lago; UPDATE...

Kash Patel Confirms THIS Is Him Celebrating WIth the US Olympic Hockey Team (Lefties TRIGGERED)

Doug P. | 8:45 PM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Petr David Josek

As you've no doubt heard, the United States defeated Canada to win the gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Sunday. 

This was how it ended in overtime:

Advertisement

BOOM!

The Trump White House had the appropriate response to a year-old post from Justin Trudeau

Totally awesome! 

A couple of days ago the Left tried to make a big deal out of reports that FBI Director Kash Patel was traveling to Italy, where the Winter Olympics were taking place. Patel is apparently a big hockey fan, but his X account made it clear that there were other stops being made during the trip:

However, Patel also made time to attend the gold medal game.

Not only that, but he was invited to join the celebration after the victory: 

Recommended

Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
justmindy
Advertisement

We already know that lefties aren't thrilled that Trump is president and the women AND men's teams earned the gold in Italy, but just to drive home the point, Patel confirmed that he was in on the celebration: 

USA! USA!

The TDS crowd was triggered of course:

Advertisement

Sorry this is happening to some people. 

This might not make the haters any happier:

WOO HOO!

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish
justmindy
Pillsbury Soft Boi George Conway Melts Down as WH Drops Epic Eagle-on-Goose Troll on Crying Canada Fans
justmindy
After Team USA Wins Gold, HuffPost Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for Claiming the US Flag Is a 'Turn-Off'
Grateful Calvin
Oh, NO They Did Not! (LOL, Yes, They DID!) Conservatives Sign Up to Help Zohran Mamdani Shovel NYC (Pics)
Sam J.
Cartel Boss Down, Truth Up: Melugin Calls Out Biden Open Border for Lining Pockets of Human Smugglers
justmindy
White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey Takes the Gold (Twice!)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Grass Isn't Greener: Trump-Hating Expats Beg Canadians for Free Lodging as Savings Vanish justmindy
Advertisement