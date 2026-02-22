Kash Patel Confirms THIS Is Him Celebrating WIth the US Olympic Hockey Team (Lefties TRIGGERED)

As you've no doubt heard, the United States defeated Canada to win the gold medal at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

This was how it ended in overtime:

JACK HUGHES DELIVERS AMERICA'S GOLDEN MOMENT IN OVERTIME. pic.twitter.com/4foFDOri53 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

BOOM!

The Trump White House had the appropriate response to a year-old post from Justin Trudeau:

Totally awesome!

A couple of days ago the Left tried to make a big deal out of reports that FBI Director Kash Patel was traveling to Italy, where the Winter Olympics were taking place. Patel is apparently a big hockey fan, but his X account made it clear that there were other stops being made during the trip:

Great visit with the Milan Joint Operations Center, a 24/7 interagency operation with international partners to support the Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games. The JOC is focused on protecting the US athletes, 250,000 US citizens who traveled to Milan for the games, as well as… pic.twitter.com/RKUuq28NGk — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 21, 2026

However, Patel also made time to attend the gold medal game.

Not only that, but he was invited to join the celebration after the victory:

A source sent me this video of FBI Director Kash Patel partying with the US Men's Olympic Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/egjmdhOAF6 — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 22, 2026

We already know that lefties aren't thrilled that Trump is president and the women AND men's teams earned the gold in Italy, but just to drive home the point, Patel confirmed that he was in on the celebration:

For the very concerned media - yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys- Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth.… — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 23, 2026

USA! USA!

The TDS crowd was triggered of course:

Your tax dollars paid for this dipshit to fly on a Gulfstream G550 to Milan to cosplay as an olympian. Can someone in Congress please subpoena how much Patel's make-a-wish trip cost us? https://t.co/q9bpWNyEc5 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 23, 2026

Must have been really fun to be there. Current and former FBI officials we speak to cannot imagine any previous FBI director thinking it would be appropriate to stick taxpayers with the bill for a Walter Mitty moment. https://t.co/CCKMSXXBu5 — Ken Dilanian (@KDilanianMSNOW) February 22, 2026

Sorry this is happening to some people.

This might not make the haters any happier:

"This is all about our country right now. I love the USA... We're so proud to be Americans."



— Jack Hughes, @usahockey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XI9tcdKein — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 22, 2026

ICONIC: The U.S. Men’s Olympic hockey team celebrates their Gold Medal win by singing Toby Keith’s ‘Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue’. 🇺🇸🥇 pic.twitter.com/hXWQeRngyq — SonofLiberty357 (@SonofLiberty357) February 22, 2026

WOO HOO!

