White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey Takes the Gold (Twice!)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:00 PM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

It is not a good time to be a Canadian hockey fan. First, the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Canada to take the gold. (By the way, were all the Canadian ‘women’ actually women? Just curious.) Then the U.S. men’s hockey team beat the Canadian team for the gold, on the anniversary of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ against the Soviet Union in 1980, no less. And, of course, Americans are celebrating another anniversary, too:

Seriously, Canada, you could have joined us in our revolution and thrown off the yoke of British rule but you chose to stay with your oppressors.

In any case, if you thought that 100% of the celebration of these victories would be gracious, we have this to say to you: ‘Hello time traveler from we would guess about 200 years ago. We have this new invention called the Internet.’

Nope, people found this old post from former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau …

…and they did what the Internet does, starting with the Official White House account:

USA!!! USA!!! USA!!!

At the time Trudeau originally posted his brag, the same account also wrote: ‘You talk a lot of s—t for someone with no nukes.’ Heh.

Good old 'hurricane American flag man' a.k.a.  Lane Pittman.

Even back when Trudeau originally posted it, he got a lot of American dragging:

Don't question the historical analysis of a notary public.

We see what you did there.

Indeed, we think this is Canadian dragging of Trudeau:

That image is a reference to Trudeau’s infamous blackface incidents, such as this one:

Funny how leftists always get a pass for this sort of thing, but if a Republican happens to hold his hand out for a split second, it’s called a genuine Nazi salute.

Finally, out of all the dragging from when Trudeau first posted that boast, we think this has turned out to be the best example:

Good call.

