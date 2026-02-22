White House, Ordinary Americans Dunk on Old Justin Trudeau Post After U.S. Hockey Takes the Gold (Twice!)

It is not a good time to be a Canadian hockey fan. First, the U.S. women’s hockey team beat Canada to take the gold. (By the way, were all the Canadian ‘women’ actually women? Just curious.) Then the U.S. men’s hockey team beat the Canadian team for the gold, on the anniversary of the ‘Miracle on Ice’ against the Soviet Union in 1980, no less. And, of course, Americans are celebrating another anniversary, too:

Advertisement

Folks, it’s America 250 this year. The US just had to win. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 22, 2026

Seriously, Canada, you could have joined us in our revolution and thrown off the yoke of British rule but you chose to stay with your oppressors.

In any case, if you thought that 100% of the celebration of these victories would be gracious, we have this to say to you: ‘Hello time traveler from we would guess about 200 years ago. We have this new invention called the Internet.’

Nope, people found this old post from former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau …

You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 21, 2025

…and they did what the Internet does, starting with the Official White House account:

USA!!! USA!!! USA!!!

Update? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) February 22, 2026

At the time Trudeau originally posted his brag, the same account also wrote: ‘You talk a lot of s—t for someone with no nukes.’ Heh.

We may not have taken your country (yet), but we definitely took your game. — Leftism (@LeftismForU) February 22, 2026

Good old 'hurricane American flag man' a.k.a. Lane Pittman.

✅ 2/22/2026 🥇🇺🇸 — Townhall Media JG (@JonGarthwaite) February 22, 2026

We just took your game again, person of soy. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 22, 2026

Even back when Trudeau originally posted it, he got a lot of American dragging:

The tariff will be increasing to 50% ASAP — George (@BehizyTweets) February 21, 2025

Jingles, we are the oldest and greatest country on earth. You must do as we say. We single handedly saved you from the British and won two world wars for you — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) February 21, 2025

Don't question the historical analysis of a notary public.

We just want your people to be free, that's all. It's not the first Communist country we've lost to in hockey. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) February 21, 2025

You can't hockey your way out of this Justin. — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) February 21, 2025

Worst governor in the country — Fred (@Grand_handsomer) February 21, 2025

We see what you did there.

Indeed, we think this is Canadian dragging of Trudeau:

But you can take our freedoms … pic.twitter.com/AtFAh1mvDP — Kelli_with_an_i (@KelliDPowers) February 21, 2025

That image is a reference to Trudeau’s infamous blackface incidents, such as this one:

Video has emerged showing Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in black face (and black knees). pic.twitter.com/fX7c7rt3tT — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2019

Advertisement

Funny how leftists always get a pass for this sort of thing, but if a Republican happens to hold his hand out for a split second, it’s called a genuine Nazi salute.

Finally, out of all the dragging from when Trudeau first posted that boast, we think this has turned out to be the best example:

This post will not age well. — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) February 21, 2025

Good call.

RELATED: Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn’t Clean up a Homeless Camp

BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump’s Tariffs

They DO Have Prince Andrew in the Can! Former Royal Arrested

Plot Twist! Robert Dorgan a.k.a. the Transgender Hockey Shooter Has an Arsonist Son (And Other Updates)

All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Mistrial Declared in Prairieland ICE Shooting Trial for a Weird Reason

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)