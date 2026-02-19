Democrat DISASTER --> Major Corporation Flees VA in Just 30 Days Under Governor...
They DO Have Prince Andrew in the Can! Former Royal Arrested

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 9:55 AM on February 19, 2026
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

This morning, we get the news that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a.k.a. the former Prince Andrew, has been arrested:

From the article:

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

King Charles III reacted to his brother’s arrest in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

‘I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,’ the king said. ‘What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.’

‘As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,’ he added.

Police are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk. He has yet to be charged with any wrongdoing. He can be held for a maximum of 96 hours before being charged or released.

Misconduct in public office is an offense in abuse or neglect of power or responsibilities by someone holding public office. It applies to people in roles across the U.K. government and public services, including elected officials, civil servants, the police and judiciary, but also some others working in public services.

Many people are connecting these charges to the Epstein case and that’s not impossible given that reporting.

Well, the answer to that is regardless of how this case shakes out, he is no longer considered a prince:

Ugh, that smile. From the article:

Using a formal document affixed with a royal seal, King Charles III has formally stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of the title of prince.

The disgraced royal has also lost the designation ‘his royal highness’ after the king issued a Letters Patent, a centuries-old type of document used by monarchs to bestow — and remove — appointments or titles.

We suspect that Charles knew this was coming last November when he stripped him of the title.

And this is unverified, but interesting:

The cut off text:

A total nothing burger unless he’s under the jail or ratting out the other child diddlers. 

 • The charge has nothing to do with the sextrafficking and groping ‘allegations’

Now, that might be unverified but let’s pretend it is true. We’re not saying it is true, but let’s play pretend. In that case, we might suspect this is an application of what we call the ‘Al Capone Theory of Law Enforcement.’

It goes like this: Al Capone was a gangster. Everyone knew he was a gangster. But we couldn’t get him for the usual gangster stuff. So, instead, we got him for tax evasion. But everyone knew what the charges were really about: They were using anything they could to put this gangster away. That’s the Al Capone Theory of Law Enforcement: If you can't get him for what you know he did, go after him for anything you can make stick.

And in the case of the person formerly known as a prince, the authorities might really have a hard time prosecuting him for anything Epstein related—assuming he is guilty. Not to put too fine a point on it, but a potential major witness is dead: Jeffrey Epstein. And another witness who accused him, Virginia Giuffre, is also dead. Perhaps Ghislaine Maxwell saw something, perhaps there are other alleged victims, or perhaps there are other witnesses, but it’s also very possible that there is no living witness to Andrew’s misconduct—assuming for the moment he is guilty of anything. And naturally there might also be jurisdictional problems—does England apply any laws outside its territory? We don’t know. So, it might turn out they are going after him on other issues because they can’t get him on anything Epstein-related, but they are also convinced of his guilt, so they are going after him for anything they can.

And naturally, we are not saying this approach isn’t controversial or risky. Not to put too fine a point on it, but we are pretty sure that this exact metaphor is passed around in leftist circles to justify going after Trump. They just ‘know’ he is evil, evil, evil, even if actual evidence is lacking. That suggests that this approach should be used sparingly at best, if at all. But it is very clear that this is what happens occasionally in the law, in America, whether we like it or not. And we suspect it might be happening in Britain.

But that’s assuming that ‘Patriots First’ is correct, and we have no idea if he is.

Finally:

Heh. 

