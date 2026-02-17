‘Do Not Wonder Why We Go BERSERK’: More on the Transgender Hockey Shooter’s Background

Last night we told you about the so-called Hockey Shooter, Robert Dorgan a.k.a. ‘Roberta Esposito.’ He shot five people at a youth hockey game in Rhode Island. Last we heard, three people were alive but in critical condition, and two were murdered by him, and the murderer had killed himself.

One of the posts we shared mentioned something of his history in court records. Well, a bit of local digging turned up more:

Good local reporting here.



Court records detail the trans shooter’s medical history — he had full blown gender-reassignment surgery.



His wife filed for divorce citing his “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits.”https://t.co/IwnhNvvbK7 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 17, 2026

From the article:

In early 2020, Dorgan went to the North Providence Police Department and reported he had recently undergone gender-reassignment surgery and that his father-in-law wanted him out of their North Providence home because of it. Dorgan told police that his father-in-law, who shares the same surname, threatened to ‘have him murdered by an Asian street gang if he did not move out of the residence,’ according to court documents. Dorgan, who said he had lived at the home for seven years, told police that the father-in-law used a derogatory term for transgender individuals to say no such person was ‘going to stay in my house.’

To break in for a moment, this was touched on in our coverage last night, and the forbidden word that is sending these reporters to the fainting couch is ‘tranny.’ As in, his father-in-law allegedly said ‘no goddamn tranny is going to stay here.’ We quote the passage from the article because now we know how the charge was resolved:

The father-in-law was charged with intimidation of witnesses and victims of crimes and obstruction of the judicial system. Prosecutors later dismissed the charges.

To break in again, we would like to note a few things. First, this is his father-in-law, but they share the same surname, meaning the same last name? That is at best a strange coincidence. Based on this and information later in this article, we wonder if this is actually his genetic father, rather than a father-in-law and somehow that information was twisted.

Second, we have to be very doubtful of the claim that the father-in-law earnestly said that he would get an Asian gang to kill him. Certainly, the fact that the charges were dropped doesn’t add credibility to the complaint—although charges can be dropped for a variety of reasons, such as the victim reconciling with the defendant.

Third… intimidation of witness and victims of crimes and obstruction of the judicial system? We’ve read over R.I. Gen. Laws § 11-32-5 dealing with intimidation of witnesses and it at least requires the person to be a victim of a different crime, if not a witness in an ongoing case. As for obstruction, R.I. Gen. Laws § 11-32-3 says the following:

Whoever corruptly, maliciously, recklessly, by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, endeavors to influence, intimidate, or impede any grand or petit juror or officer in or of any court of this state or officer who may be serving at any examination or other proceeding before any justice, magistrate, or other officer of the court, in the discharge of his or her duty; or injures any party on his or her person or property on account of his or her attending or having attended such court or examination before such justice, magistrate, or other officer, or on account of his or her testifying or having testified to any matter pending in it; or injures any grand or petit juror in his or her person or property on account of any verdict or indictment assented to by him or her, or on account of being or having been a juror, or injures any justice, magistrate, or other officer in his or her person or property on account of the performance of his or her official duties; or corruptly, maliciously, recklessly, or by threats or force, or by any threatening letter or communication, influences, obstructs, or impedes, or endeavors to influence, obstruct, or impede, the due administration of justice; shall be fined not more than five thousand dollars ($5,000), or imprisoned not more than five (5) years, or both.

So… that definition implies some relation to a real court matter.

In any case, the article goes on:

Around the same time, Dorgan’s then-wife Rhonda Dorgan filed for divorce. Under grounds for divorce, Rhonda initially wrote, ‘gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits.’ Those reasons were then crossed out and replaced with ‘irreconcilable differences which have caused the immediate breakdown of the marriage.’

Breaking in, we tend to think that if a woman marries a dude, and he claims to be a woman now, that is a pretty irreconcilable difference for many people. Back to the article:

The divorce was finalized in June 2021, court records show. … Also in 2020, Dorgan accused his mother of assaulting him and acting in a ‘violent, threatening or tumultuous manner,’ according to police records. The mother was charged with simple assault and battery and disorderly conduct, and the case was also a point of contention in the dispute with his father-in-law. An attorney for Dorgan’s mother did not immediately return a call for comment. Dorgan told police his father-in-law ‘told me that if I did not drop the assault charges against my mother that further retaliation could be expected and that was another reason to have me killed.’

So, these charges were filed the same year as the one against his father-in-law. Indeed, by the wording of the article it sounds like that the charge against his mother came first, and the alleged obstruction and intimidation against the father-in-law related back to these charges against him mother.

In any case, those charges were dismissed, too.

Incidentally, this exchange about the article and the killer is pretty funny, responding to Mr. Scher’s comment that Dorgan got ‘full blown gender-reassignment surgery:’

Yes — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 17, 2026

What, no 'nuts' emoji?

Meanwhile, many people believe that he said something pretty ominous to ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’ star Kevin Sorbo on Twitter/X:

The reported shooter made this comment just yesterday to @ksorbs



Is anyone actually wondering why they go “berserk,” as he put it? https://t.co/DDWaSOoqEL pic.twitter.com/pg5zt96UzI — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) February 17, 2026

We tracked down the post in question:

keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 15, 2026

Indeed, Alex Jones responded to Sorbo as well, and the same user replied to him with similar language:

stfu Alex

dont be so butt hurtt over somebody different. then wonder why trans ppl go fkn BERSERK — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 15, 2026

But is this really the Hockey killer? Well, we can’t verify it just yet, but we will note that the killer has used the fake first name Roberta. And the last name, ‘Dorgano,’ is only one letter different from Dorgan, obviously. Notably, this person has not posted on Twitter/X since about 7:30ish on February 15, and they hail from Rhode Island. And it would be a pretty hefty coincidence if this user who happened to be trans, happened to posts creepy stuff like this about a day before this incident, happened to have such a similar name, but, somehow, it wasn’t the same guy.

Still, we report, you decide.

If it’s him, he wrote some other interesting things:

jewess president , but , ok — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 16, 2026

accomplish:

not white

no penis

boom there ya go — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 16, 2026

It’s notable that his alter egos seem to try to make himself seem Hispanic. We have no idea if he has actual Hispanic blood. And for a man who reportedly had his own penis removed to say that Kamala Harris achieved something by lacking a penis is telling.

A1 — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 16, 2026

😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿😿 — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 15, 2026

Remember he was divorced, too.

((( raskin))) — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 15, 2026

That kind of use of parentheticals can be an indication of antisemitism.

On one hand, when you do it to someone else, it means you are saying they are Jewish, which is rarely actually relevant to the conversation, thus antisemitic.

But if you do it to yourself, as this author does to his own Twitter/X handle, the story is more complicated. This author learned some years ago that antisemites created an extension in Google Chrome to mark anyone on Twitter/X who they believed was Jewish, so they could single them out for harassment or worse. So many non-Jews such as this author did this to their own handles to confuse their signals, at the urging of Yair Rosenberg:

Want to raise awareness about anti-Semitism, show solidarity with harassed Jews & mess with the Twitter Nazis? Put ((( ))) around your name. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) June 3, 2016

In other words, this author hopes that anyone using this Chrome extension falsely believes he is Jewish, to take some of the heat away from actual Jews. And we have received some antisemitism as a result, but we figure we are taking some fire away from our Jewish brothers and sisters, so it’s all good.

we had to fight tooth and nail for every thing we had especially my Irish and Italian grandparents — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 15, 2026

This is responding to what appears to be video of Hitler with his dog.:

when u have no wife or kids, yeah you try to fill a void — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 14, 2026

Whether that is Hitler, or not, consider that Dorgan was divorced himself and maybe didn't have the same access to his children he used to, so this might be saying as much about himself as Hitler.

We could go on and on going through this account, but we will stop with this one:

i check off alot of boxes , what can i say? — Roberta Dorgano (@Tgirlcuda) February 15, 2026

We don’t know if this is yesterday’s killer, but this person’s posts definitely seem ominous.

Finally, Andy Ngo seems to be convinced it is him and alleges his own interactions with the killer:

"keep bashing us. but do not wonder why we Go BERSERK"



The Pawtucket, R.I. mass sh—ter at the school hockey game is confirmed to be yet again a trans person.



Robert "Roberta" Dorgan shot five people, killing two and critically injuring three others. Four of the five shooting… pic.twitter.com/Quy9avQ3ot — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2026

The cut off text:

Four of the five shooting victims are his family members. A woman and a girl are deceased. Dorgan was active on social media, where he often targeted me for my reporting.

In 2020, Robert "Roberta" Dorgan's wife filed for divorce. Under the reasons, she wrote, "gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits." It was crossed out and replaced with "irreconcilable differences."



Dorgan's mass shooting in Rhode Island at the… pic.twitter.com/Uar3aFCqFI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 17, 2026

The cut off text:

Dorgan’s mass shooting in Rhode Island at the school hockey game, which killed two members of his family, and critically injured three others, follows Canada’s trans mass sh—ting just last week, in which nine women and children were killed. Dorgan’s social media show a mixture of far-right beliefs and support for trans rights. For several years, I have been warning about the rise of violent trans extremists and trans killers. My work is dismissed by liberals as ‘hate speech.’

It is more than a little messed up that even under the much-improved standards of Musk’s version of Twitter/X, that we still feel the need to censor words like ‘shooting’ when reporting the news. Still, at least you can’t be suspended for calling Rachel Richard Levine a man. Baby steps, we suppose.

