Leo The Turtle Escaping Fire Has Twitter All Ablaze
The Small Business Administration Plugs Entrepreneurship Week
Master of Projection: Obama Says Democrats Have It Hard Since They’re Not Mean...
Sen. Rick Scott Grades Universities As 'Failing Our Kids'
Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk...
Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al...
VIP
I Spent My Weekend Arguing With Sarah (Tim) McBride Supporters and All I...
WATCH Faces of Germans As Gavin Newsom Compares America's National Guard to Nazi...
Obama: Aliens Are Real (WATCH)
WTAF?! Chris Murphy Gets the SMACKDOWN He Deserves for Making DEMENTED Claim About...
'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid...
DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other...
VIP
Peter Baker TRIPS on Old Post While Clutching Pearls Over State Dept. Nominee...
VIP
A Shaken Democrat Party Dusts the Cobwebs Off Nancy Pelosi to Stir Up...

Lily Tang Williams Shares With Us Memories of Valentine’s Day in Mao’s Communist China

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 6:01 PM on February 15, 2026
AP Photo/Andy Wong

We didn’t want to harsh anyone’s buzz on Valentine’s Day, as happy couples celebrated their love, but we found this perspective on Valentine’s Day to be absolutely fascinating. So we saved it for the day after. Here goes:

Advertisement

The cut off text:

During the Cultural Revolution and many years beyond that, love was a forbidden subject. We were only allowed to show our ‘love’ in public when it was our love for Chairman Mao, the Communist Party, and the motherland. Even expressing love to an immediate family member would be criticized. 

Couples caught holding hands together in public would be humiliated. My parents would call each other ‘male comrade’ and ‘female comrade’ instead of ‘husband and wife.’

Gender and beauty were canceled. Girls were required to wear unisex clothing and have approved hairstyles. Feminine clothing and behaviors were not tolerated. Wearing makeup was not accepted. Youth were strictly forbidden to date during school years. 

The girls were encouraged to rat out suitors by turning over love letters they received from boys. The boys would then be lectured by the teachers, notes were sent home to their parents, with their violations recorded in their STUDENT FILE, a secret document kept on each student by the government.

I was forced to apologize in school for being too ‘sentimental’ because I kept a photo album. When I had a ‘puppy love’ during my middle school and high school years I told myself to keep it quiet, as even my friends would turn me in.

Romantic songs and art were banned. We were only allowed to sing red songs to show affection to Mao and the CCP. The artwork on posters and walls were about collective love and loyalty to our leaders, never to family or friends. 

Marx, Engels, Lenin, Stalin and Mao were the focus of our directed ‘love.’ For example, the lyrics to one popular song we had to sing in school went like this: ‘My parents are dear, but Chairman Mao is dearer.’ Spouses were urged to report on each other, children were brainwashed to turn on their parents.

In my college freshman year, we were warned by the Communist Party Law School Secretary ‘don’t think about dating or marriage; focus on your studies to build China.’ Of course, some of us rebelled against CCP rule, at least in secret. 

Things started to change publicly when a romantic novel was published. It caused a national firestorm; the novel, ‘Love shall not be forgotten,’ was about romance: a woman and a man who put their own happiness first in a society that values sacrifice. Finally, the dating bans and dancing party bans were lifted.

After I came to America, I read a book written by a defector and former personal doctor to Mao. He revealed that Mao engaged often in dancing parties and had as many young women as he wanted during the Cultural Revolution. At the same time, the powerless were being kept down by a party and told they should not live a ‘capitalist’s lifestyle.’

My family and I were eyewitnesses to the true communism that exists in reality. You see, the reality for the perfectible socialist man — is a place where utopian promises never come. It is, instead, a place of hatred, division, envy, oppression, poverty and suffering. It is a place where there is destruction of love, families, individuals, human nature and humanity.

Today, in America and outside of China, I am free to wear whatever I want; I can pursue beauty, express my feelings and opinions freely. And yet, ironically, I see too many young people in America idealizing socialism and communism. 

Just recently I was informed by a young Twitter commentator ‘You did not survive REAL communism. Real communist society has never existed.’ This is a shocking lie and propaganda. 

The real communism I lived in is the same one that has exterminated nearly 100 million people this last century. I sometimes wonder if the victims of real communism are turning over in their graves because of what many young Americans now believe. Have these real victims of communism been forgotten so easily?

Valentine’s Day is a time I will always treasure. I am happy to see people celebrate love. Love is a part of family life and individual freedom, expression, and desire that must not be suppressed or eradicated. 

So, I want to invite you to celebrate this Valentine’s Day with me, to celebrate one of our most profound, precious, and powerful human emotions — love. It is love that will keep alive the memories of those millions who died under communism.

Recommended

Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Ms. Williams is running for Congress in New Hampshire and provides a donation link in the end of the original version of this post. 

She responded to herself with this information:

She also did a quote Tweet post over her own post with this additional information:

‘Everyone … must obtain CCP permission to get married.’ Yeesh. 

Seriously, between this and forced abortions in China under their one-child policy, the National Organization for Women’s (NOW’s) support for communist China demonstrates that they are not pro-choice in any fashion. These are exactly the kinds of people we were referring to the other day when we called some feminists ‘neo-Marxists in feminist clothing.’

But maybe they aren't so 'neo.'

Advertisement

Love can be passionate and romantic, but as you get to the end of life, it can just be someone to love you and take care of you when you need it, and someone to love and take care of when the other needs it.

Fair point. He defied state opposition to love and marriage.

Also, the more we hear about Mao, the more he just sounds like a cult leader.

But there still had to be that one guy:

Advertisement

We will annoy some people when we say this, but Ms. Williams is a better American than many naturally born Americans. Seriously, who would you rather have as your representative? Ms. Williams, or the natural born American Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

If you are even slightly conservative, the answer is obvious.

RELATED: Obama: Aliens Are Real (WATCH)

Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a Girl During a Match

WATCH: Transgender Student Wrestler Allegedly Sexually Assaults a Girl During a Match (LAWSPLAINING)

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ CHINA COMMUNISM CONGRESS CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum
Grateful Calvin
'You DON'T Get to SQUIRM Your Way Out of This': DataRepublican SHREDS Reid Hoffman With BRUTAL Receipt
Sam J.
Meteorologist BODIES a Frothy-Mouthed Keith Olbermann in BRUTAL Back and Forth About Al Gore; UPDATED
Sam J.
Leo The Turtle Escaping Fire Has Twitter All Ablaze
Gordon K
DELISH Schadenfreude: Eric Swalwell RAGES After Bill He SIGNED Puts Him and Other Dems in Epstein Files
Sam J.
WATCH Faces of Germans As Gavin Newsom Compares America's National Guard to Nazi Stormtroopers (Video)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Climate Cultist Bill Maher Falls Flat on His Smug Face Trying to Dunk on Doug Burgum Grateful Calvin
Advertisement