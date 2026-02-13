Leave It to Leavitt: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says 'Fascist' Press Secretary Defended Her...
They've Gone and Done It AGAIN: Abi Spanberger's Grilling Photo Op Is Peak...
A Different Arena: Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith Looks to Shake Up the DNC’s...
INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal...
Defiant Don Lemon Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Violating Congregants’ Rights in Minnesota Church...
Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration...
BRO, That's NOT How It Works: Jessica Reidl's Tantrum Over Women's Birth Certificates...
Trump Stuns Democrats, 2026 Panic As Republicans Surge?
*SNORT* Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan Shares Her 'Tribe Name' and LOL Its Meaning...
US Oil and Gas Assn. Notices They're a Useful Prop for Democrat Photo...
Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER...
NBC News Baffled That Most Latinos Do Not Use The Term 'Latinx'
ABC News Reports This Inflation Update Is 'Defying Fears' (Stoked by Dems and...
VIP
WHOA. Bad Timing?! Pramila Jayapal Shares Her Shiny New Trans Bill of Rights...

Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a Girl During a Match

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 10:00 PM on February 13, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Okay, we have to ask, did we do this?

Yesterday, we published a piece called ‘WATCH: Transgender Student Wrestler Allegedly Sexually Assaults a Girl During a Match (LAWSPLAINING)‘ which covered allegations that a girl was sexually assaulted during a wrestling match with a boy claiming to be a transgender girl. To recap, Kallie Keeler, a 16-year-old high school student went into a wrestling match believing she was wrestling with a girl. No one informed her this was actually a boy. During the match, she claimed that he pushed his fingers into her vagina, hard and in a sustained way. She claimed that she let herself be pinned just to end the assault. Although there is video of the match, which we shared at the link, to be blunt you can’t see what he did with hands enough to prove what actually happened. And we have not heard from the boy, named ‘Taufa’ase’e Tei,’ also known as ‘Trixie,’ so we don’t know his side of the story.

Advertisement

Keeler also alleges that she wanted this treated as a sexual assault even before she learned that she was a boy, and that she informed the school of the allegations immediately. But for about two months the school did not actually inform the local sherif. According to Brandi Kruse, they only informed the sheriff after she came sniffing around. So, there are three vectors of concern here: who let Tei play with girls without their knowledge, what did Tei do and how did officials react to Keeler’s allegations—how seriously did they take it?

That brings us to today’s news:

From the linked press release:

U.S. Department of Education Investigates Washington State School District Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Female Wrestler by Male Competitor

Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) initiated a directed investigation into Puyallup School District (the District) in Puyallup, Washington based on reports that a female wrestler was sexually assaulted by a male competitor during a competition designated as a women’s wrestling event. OCR will determine whether the District violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) by allowing males to compete in female sports, allowing males to access locker rooms designated for use by female students, and failing to adequately respond to allegations of sexual assault.

In December 2025, a 16-year-old female wrestler at a District school reported being sexually assaulted during a match against a male student competing in the girls’ division. After the match, the female athlete reportedly learned her opponent was biologically male. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed that it has opened a criminal investigation. According to media reports, the alleged violations are ongoing and well known to school leaders, with at least a dozen female athletes having complained to administrators about the presence of two males in the girls’ locker room.

‘The allegations in this case are sickening—that a female athlete was not only unknowingly forced to compete against a male in a girls-only division placing her at increased risk for sexual assault, but that her report of sexual assault during the match was ignored by Puyallup School District for months. While the District may prioritize ideological agendas over the safety and dignity of its students, the Trump Administration will not tolerate such conduct,’ said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. ‘We will continue to vigorously enforce Title IX to ensure that women and girls have safe, equal access to educational programs and opportunities, and that allegations of sexual assault are addressed promptly and fully.’

Recommended

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

So, we have to ask the question… The story had been around for several days. Ms. Kruse broke it on February 9, Libs of TikTok had it on the 10th, but it was only after our piece appeared last night that an investigation was officially opened up the very next day so… did we do this? Did we catch the eye of the right person in the Trump administration and cause this investigation to commence?

*Shrugs*

Joking aside, this is the obvious right move. We will also note that the investigation is focusing on the behavior of adults more than the student. Of course, while determining whether the school approached the allegations seriously or not, they might determine how strong the evidence is, too, but the focus seems to be on the adults involved.

Some responses:

Wholly apart from the question of whether or not a crime has been committed, if Ms. Keeler’s allegations are true, this would be sexual harassment. A girl in her shoes might be very reluctant to get back in the ring if she believes that the school would match her with a man without even telling her, and facing the possibility of a second sexual assault. That is classic ‘hostile environment’ sexual harassment—if her allegations are true.

The cut off text:

-- The boy sexually assaulted a female opponent in defiance of criminal law  

-- The school ignored the victim’s report of her sexual assault for weeks, in defiance of its duty to victims of sexual assault.

The Trump Administration’s Department of Education is stepping in to investigate -- only because her school failed in its duty to her.

Advertisement

Mr. Yang also links to Libs of TikTok’s video of the incident which we shared yesterday.

He is missing three things, here. First, the core of the controversy is about whether or not a sexual assault was committed—not merely the presence of males.

Second, as we pointed out last night, Keeler herself participated in co-ed wrestling when she was younger, but with her knowledge and explicit consent. She claims she did not even know she was wrestling a male that day.

Third, we don’t know what went on in his school, but we tend to think that having hormonal teenagers rolling around on the ground with members of the opposite sex and grabbing each other’s bodies seems like asking for trouble and sexual harassment suits.

Right, and the move is considered a flagrant foul, according to our prior coverage.

Exactly

Advertisement

Well, perhaps Catherine, you should have a watch instead of just a think. From the video, you can see it is not altogether clear that anyone—including the referee—could see what exactly he was doing with his hand. You might also see the look on her face, which adds considerable credibility to her allegations. We're not saying we have concluded that her claims are true or false, just that contrary to Catherine's implication, we don't think it is inherently unbelievable. 

Hopefully, not for much longer.

There’s a lot of truth to that.

Advertisement

Good lord. Here’s a thought: Maybe obsess less about who is more supposedly ‘oppressed’ and just condemn sexual assault?

Finally:

The cut off text:

My firm’s lawsuit may have been the first to take the state to task on this issue, but it certainly won’t be the last.

That made us curious about what lawsuit he was speaking of, and this is what we found when looking to his pinned Tweet post:

That in turn quote Tweets posts another post which links to the article he was alluding to:

From the piece:

A former inmate is suing the Washington Corrections Center for Women, accusing the prison of forcing her to share a cell with a trans-identifying man who harassed and sexually assaulted her.

In an exclusive interview with The Daily Wire, Mozzy Clark said that prison officials ignored her pleas for help and protection from the 6’4″ man, who repeatedly made sexual comments to her and asked her to engage in sexual acts with him. It wasn’t until she awoke to inmate Chris Williams sexually assaulting her that prison officials removed him as her cellmate — and even then, she still had to see Williams throughout the prison, according to Clark.

Advertisement

It used to be that some horrible places in the world would sentence women to be officially raped as a punishment. We tend to think that the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishments was aimed precisely at prohibiting that sort of thing. The article doesn’t say what she did to land herself in prison, but rape or sexual should absolutely not be part of her punishment. We are pretty hard on criminals, but that crosses a line. If her allegations are true, we hope she wins.

RELATED: WATCH: Transgender Student Wrestler Allegedly Sexually Assaults a Girl During a Match (LAWSPLAINING)

Punishing the Winner? Somehow, Sam Darnold Has to Pay California $14,000 For Winning the Super Bowl

Legal Action Launched to Stop Puberty Blocker Experiment ON CHILDREN in the United Kingdom

Horror Show in Maryland: Police Neglect of a Homeless Camp Might Lead to Residents Being Evicted

DHS Lawyer Who Asked To Be Held in Contempt Leaves Minnesota Detail

Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take a Victory Lap

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor’s Note: The radical transgender activists want to take away girls’ opportunities, their privacy, and their safety. They even want to force you to call a man a woman.

But there are four lights.

Help us continue to report on their radical agenda. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

EDUCATION TITLE IX TRANSGENDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration
Grateful Calvin
Spartacus Is SHOCKED! Cory Booker Feigns Outrage When Called Out on Dems' Immigration Policy
Grateful Calvin
They've Gone and Done It AGAIN: Abi Spanberger's Grilling Photo Op Is Peak Dem Cringe
Grateful Calvin
'He's a FRAUD': Meteorologist Takes Al Gore's FREAK-OUT Over Trump Admin Overturning Obama Eco Regs APART
Sam J.
Free Stuff Isn't FREE? WHO KNEW?! Zohran Mamdani Reverses Course on Yet ANOTHER of His Campaign Promises
Sam J.
Leave It to Leavitt: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Says 'Fascist' Press Secretary Defended Her 'Journo' Rights
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

INVASION! One Simple Graph Demonstrates How Dems Tried to Destroy America With Illegal Immigration Grateful Calvin
Advertisement