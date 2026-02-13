Trump Admin. to Investigate School Over Claim That a Trans Wrestler Assaulted a Girl During a Match

Okay, we have to ask, did we do this?

Yesterday, we published a piece called ‘WATCH: Transgender Student Wrestler Allegedly Sexually Assaults a Girl During a Match (LAWSPLAINING)‘ which covered allegations that a girl was sexually assaulted during a wrestling match with a boy claiming to be a transgender girl. To recap, Kallie Keeler, a 16-year-old high school student went into a wrestling match believing she was wrestling with a girl. No one informed her this was actually a boy. During the match, she claimed that he pushed his fingers into her vagina, hard and in a sustained way. She claimed that she let herself be pinned just to end the assault. Although there is video of the match, which we shared at the link, to be blunt you can’t see what he did with hands enough to prove what actually happened. And we have not heard from the boy, named ‘Taufa’ase’e Tei,’ also known as ‘Trixie,’ so we don’t know his side of the story.

Keeler also alleges that she wanted this treated as a sexual assault even before she learned that she was a boy, and that she informed the school of the allegations immediately. But for about two months the school did not actually inform the local sherif. According to Brandi Kruse, they only informed the sheriff after she came sniffing around. So, there are three vectors of concern here: who let Tei play with girls without their knowledge, what did Tei do and how did officials react to Keeler’s allegations—how seriously did they take it?

That brings us to today’s news:

BREAKING: US Dept. of Education opens directed investigation into this incident. Washington state is among the WORST in its failure to protect girls and women. @usedgov https://t.co/q6VHcJtqcc https://t.co/n0ZhDOWrZY — Leigh Ann O'Neill (@LaLONeill) February 13, 2026

From the linked press release:

U.S. Department of Education Investigates Washington State School District Over Alleged Sexual Assault of Female Wrestler by Male Competitor Today, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) initiated a directed investigation into Puyallup School District (the District) in Puyallup, Washington based on reports that a female wrestler was sexually assaulted by a male competitor during a competition designated as a women’s wrestling event. OCR will determine whether the District violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) by allowing males to compete in female sports, allowing males to access locker rooms designated for use by female students, and failing to adequately respond to allegations of sexual assault. In December 2025, a 16-year-old female wrestler at a District school reported being sexually assaulted during a match against a male student competing in the girls’ division. After the match, the female athlete reportedly learned her opponent was biologically male. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed that it has opened a criminal investigation. According to media reports, the alleged violations are ongoing and well known to school leaders, with at least a dozen female athletes having complained to administrators about the presence of two males in the girls’ locker room. ‘The allegations in this case are sickening—that a female athlete was not only unknowingly forced to compete against a male in a girls-only division placing her at increased risk for sexual assault, but that her report of sexual assault during the match was ignored by Puyallup School District for months. While the District may prioritize ideological agendas over the safety and dignity of its students, the Trump Administration will not tolerate such conduct,’ said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey. ‘We will continue to vigorously enforce Title IX to ensure that women and girls have safe, equal access to educational programs and opportunities, and that allegations of sexual assault are addressed promptly and fully.’

So, we have to ask the question… The story had been around for several days. Ms. Kruse broke it on February 9, Libs of TikTok had it on the 10th, but it was only after our piece appeared last night that an investigation was officially opened up the very next day so… did we do this? Did we catch the eye of the right person in the Trump administration and cause this investigation to commence?

*Shrugs*

Joking aside, this is the obvious right move. We will also note that the investigation is focusing on the behavior of adults more than the student. Of course, while determining whether the school approached the allegations seriously or not, they might determine how strong the evidence is, too, but the focus seems to be on the adults involved.

Some responses:

The family needs a separate lawyer as well. They should sue the school but also the individuals that the girl spoke with to file a complaint and they didnt do it — SnowStormYou🇺🇸 🏄‍♀️🪷🌱 (@snowstormyou) February 13, 2026

Wholly apart from the question of whether or not a crime has been committed, if Ms. Keeler’s allegations are true, this would be sexual harassment. A girl in her shoes might be very reluctant to get back in the ring if she believes that the school would match her with a man without even telling her, and facing the possibility of a second sexual assault. That is classic ‘hostile environment’ sexual harassment—if her allegations are true.

In the video, you can see a female wrestler grimace in shock and chagrin as her male opponent sticks his fingers into her vagina.



Several things happened here:



-- Washington State allowed a boy to wrestle a girl in defiance of federal policy

-- The boy sexually assaulted a… https://t.co/8HZf6gPVUH — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) February 13, 2026

The cut off text:

-- The boy sexually assaulted a female opponent in defiance of criminal law -- The school ignored the victim’s report of her sexual assault for weeks, in defiance of its duty to victims of sexual assault. The Trump Administration’s Department of Education is stepping in to investigate -- only because her school failed in its duty to her.

Mr. Yang also links to Libs of TikTok’s video of the incident which we shared yesterday.

I'm genuinely confused because I grew up in the 90s and 2000s before any of the modern gender controversy, but wrestling was co-ed through the high school level in my rural red region. Girl wrestlers were rare but existed. To my knowledge, it didn't cause any controversy. — Russell (@theramblingfool) February 13, 2026

He is missing three things, here. First, the core of the controversy is about whether or not a sexual assault was committed—not merely the presence of males.

Second, as we pointed out last night, Keeler herself participated in co-ed wrestling when she was younger, but with her knowledge and explicit consent. She claims she did not even know she was wrestling a male that day.

Third, we don’t know what went on in his school, but we tend to think that having hormonal teenagers rolling around on the ground with members of the opposite sex and grabbing each other’s bodies seems like asking for trouble and sexual harassment suits.

The male shouldn't have been competing but in all honesty it's REALLY hard to differentiate between normal wrestling and sexual assault. For those of you doubting this, do a quick Google image search on the term "wrestling oil check" — Slop Bucket (@slop_bucket) February 13, 2026

Right, and the move is considered a flagrant foul, according to our prior coverage.

Check out the concept of "oil check" in wrestling. Illegal, dirty move common enough to have a nickname. Pretty sure I have seen it in UFC. — Gulo-gulo (@Gulogul64231643) February 13, 2026

Exactly

Have a good think about what you are expected to believe this time.



This time, we are expected to believe that the mother filming, the ref on the mat next to the girl and the entire audience let the girl be raped in front of them.



While she was fully clothed.



Have a think. — Catherine Hume (@CatherineHume10) February 13, 2026

Well, perhaps Catherine, you should have a watch instead of just a think. From the video, you can see it is not altogether clear that anyone—including the referee—could see what exactly he was doing with his hand. You might also see the look on her face, which adds considerable credibility to her allegations. We're not saying we have concluded that her claims are true or false, just that contrary to Catherine's implication, we don't think it is inherently unbelievable.

The bottom line is men’s interests are put above women’s interests. Again. — ❤Auntie Doodles❤ (@Queen0fcups) February 13, 2026

Hopefully, not for much longer.

Yet they'll kick kids out of school or charge over BS rape allegations, men in college all the time, but then they actively sanction men on women violence. — David Monks (@DavidMonks2001) February 13, 2026

40 lashes, 3 days in the stocks, bread and water for a month, followed by 2 years hard labor and 6 years genpop. — some name goes here (@Alongerusermane) February 13, 2026

The only true law is the law that is enforced. — Vance (@VanceFry) February 13, 2026

There’s a lot of truth to that.

Washington state is terrible. I was there over the summer and couldn’t find a women’s public bathroom without a male inside.. — Cams (@heidi15481914) February 13, 2026

also I refuse to believe from that vid that the weightclass was fair. — Schmidt Dozel (@JackHua46704097) February 13, 2026

She should have grabbed a hold of his nuts and squeezed so hard and not let go. — Joe Z (@zclan_z) February 13, 2026

There is far more screwed up stuff going on in that school district than this. Trust me. — Trading Chicken (@chickenfeast) February 13, 2026

You're welcome to go over the data pertaining to the super classy behavior of women towards transgender women.



It's impossible to find data for any place where transgender women are safe from rabid females. Take a look, and make the switch from punching down to punching up. — Miss Bad Influence (@MissJJBreeze) February 13, 2026

Good lord. Here’s a thought: Maybe obsess less about who is more supposedly ‘oppressed’ and just condemn sexual assault?

Finally:

Washington State's official policy is to allow male sex offenders into traditionally female-only spaces and then cover it up or disregard it because it would hurt the sex offender's feelings. My firm's lawsuit may have been the first to take the state to task on this issue, but… https://t.co/052NCwmjvg — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) February 13, 2026

The cut off text:

My firm’s lawsuit may have been the first to take the state to task on this issue, but it certainly won’t be the last.

That made us curious about what lawsuit he was speaking of, and this is what we found when looking to his pinned Tweet post:

You can read the full story and download a copy of the complaint here:https://t.co/OEL3OMW4oa — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) December 30, 2024

That in turn quote Tweets posts another post which links to the article he was alluding to:

NEW: Mozzy Clark sues her prison for forcing her to share a cell with the 6'4" trans-identifying man who assaulted her.



Mozzy wept as she told me: “I don’t understand why it had to lead up to this...It shouldn’t have had to get up to that point.” https://t.co/8Oc6iy1WDE — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 30, 2024

From the piece:

A former inmate is suing the Washington Corrections Center for Women, accusing the prison of forcing her to share a cell with a trans-identifying man who harassed and sexually assaulted her. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Wire, Mozzy Clark said that prison officials ignored her pleas for help and protection from the 6’4″ man, who repeatedly made sexual comments to her and asked her to engage in sexual acts with him. It wasn’t until she awoke to inmate Chris Williams sexually assaulting her that prison officials removed him as her cellmate — and even then, she still had to see Williams throughout the prison, according to Clark.

It used to be that some horrible places in the world would sentence women to be officially raped as a punishment. We tend to think that the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishments was aimed precisely at prohibiting that sort of thing. The article doesn’t say what she did to land herself in prison, but rape or sexual should absolutely not be part of her punishment. We are pretty hard on criminals, but that crosses a line. If her allegations are true, we hope she wins.

