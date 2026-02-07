Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws...
Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take a Victory Lap

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:10 PM on February 07, 2026
AP Photo/John Locher

We think the only shocking thing about this story is that he admitted it. We thought Imane Khelif would never admit he was basically a man unless forced to:

From the article:

Women’s sports activists react after boxer Imane Khelif makes confession about biological sex

Boxer Imane Khelif admitted to having the SRY gene, located on the Y chromosome, which is found in biological males, and undergoing hormone treatments to lower testosterone levels ahead of the 2024 Olympics in an interview with the French sports publication L’Equipe. 

Khelif has denied being transgender.

‘We all have different genetics, different hormone levels. I’m not transgender. My difference is natural. This is who I am. I haven’t done anything to change the way nature made me. That’s why I’m not afraid,’ Khelif said.

‘I have taken hormone treatments to lower my testosterone levels for competitions.’

We love how they feel like they have to say more than ‘he has a Y chromosome’ on the topic of his sex. And as far the claim that he is naturally the way he is, that lines up with some rumors we have heard about him that suggests that at least at one point in time, Mr. Khelif was genuinely confused about his sex, being told from birth that he was a woman. For instance, this is typical of the rumors we have heard:

So, we have some sympathy for the notion that he might have started off being genuinely confused on this topic. It can be very difficult going through life without knowing basic facts about yourself. Still, at some point that it became clear that he knew, or at least strongly suspected, that he was a man when he started avoiding genetic tests. As we wrote last November:

Chuck Schumer FINALLY Rendered Speechless When Cornered About His 'Jim Crow' ID Laws BS
Doug P.
We think that if he actually believed as of the date of the article that he was an actual female, he would take the test without complaint.

As for him saying he reduced testosterone before competitions, that is not good enough. He should have just competed against the men. As we also wrote before when Fisking John Oliver on the transgender in sports issue:

Should there be sex segregation in sports and if you think there should be, why do you believe this? If you believe that the sex segregation in sports is largely justified because you believe there is physical advantage men enjoy over women that threatens fairness and safety, then the default and the burden of proof is obvious. The default is segregation by sex. If a man wants to deviate from that default by playing in a women’s sports league, it is his burden of proof to show that this is safe and fair to the women he will be playing against, not our burden to show it is unfair or dangerous.

(Boldface added.) While Khelif might fall outside of the usual transgender model, the analysis is the same. He should not have been allowed to compete against women, unless he could prove it was fair—and we doubt any such proof could possibly exist. He should relinquish the medals he ‘won’ just like if we found out later someone was using performance-enhancing drugs when they won in the Olympics. It’s only fair.

This admission is leading many conservatives to have a huge ‘I told you so’ moment after being told we were horrible bigots for saying…

On to the victory laps:

The cut off text:

It confirms what was already deducible from failed chromosomal tests, leaked medical records, trainer interviews, and a basic understanding of biology.

To break in for a moment, it was also deductible by anyone with working eyeballs. In fact, we are pretty sure Stevie Wonder could figure out he was a dude.

What’s most striking isn’t the admission, but how major media outlets are STILL refusing to report the facts, even after Khelif sued @elonmusk and @jk_rowling for stating the same biological reality.

The science was always clear.

He goes on to link to an essay he wrote on the topic.

We are pretty sure the SRY gene is actually the ‘seriously’ gene. As in ‘seriously, Khelif? You want us to pretend you are a woman?’

Meanwhile, Maze has a flashback:

As for Jemele Hill, she has been told the news…

But we have found no posts from Ms. Hill on Twitter/X even mentioning Imane Khelif since that original post, let alone apologizing to anyone.

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz drags Texas Monthly about the revelation, here:

You can read the article he was dragging, here:

Yeah, that hasn’t aged well.

Meanwhile we have a mild language warning as Megyn Kelly dragged Megan Rapinoe…

…(can we get all the Megans of the world to come together and agree on one spelling for their name? Asking on behalf of dyslexics everywhere)…

…for alleging it was racism and misogyny, somehow, to say Khelif was a dude:

And others got in on the dragging:

Fair point.

We think last year’s Olympics was a real ‘red pill’ moment for many normies, watching a dude beat on women and claim to win the gold. We suspect that many normal people who are not so plugged into these issues turned on the TV and said, ‘wait a minute, why are they letting that dude play against women?’ And that turned many people who might have been on the fence about this against this transgender agenda.

But it is sad that sanity didn’t prevail before it got that far.

The cut off text:

She deserves an abject apology from all the so-called “liberal feminists” who stood up for a cheating man instead of another woman. The conclusion is inescapable. Libfems have lost the right to call themselves feminists. They consistently choose to defend the most perverted male behavior, and shame other women for objecting to objectification.  

To a libfem, womanhood is optional, so why would females need special protections? Men who choose to opt into womanhood are fragile, vulnerable, delicate flowers, the most victimy victims ever to be victimized. Women’s issues must take a back seat while we all fight to transform womanhood from a biological reality into a commodity that these men can buy and sell and use as an excuse to jerk off in the ladies’ whenever the urge strikes.  

(Oh, and when the urge does strike, libfems will try to shame any woman who records or publicizes this disgusting behavior.)

Finally:

Ironically, we haven’t seen evidence of that just yet. 

Editor's Note: The radical transgender activists want to take away girls' opportunities, their privacy, and their safety. They even want to force you to call a man a woman.

But there are four lights.

But there are four lights.

Help us continue to report on their radical agenda. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

