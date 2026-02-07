Olympic ‘Women’s’ Boxing ‘Champion’ Imane Khelif Admits the Obvious And Conservatives Take a Victory Lap

We think the only shocking thing about this story is that he admitted it. We thought Imane Khelif would never admit he was basically a man unless forced to:

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif reveals SRY gene and testosterone therapy | Fox News https://t.co/taYdOn98Rf — private (@MLD7654) February 6, 2026

From the article:

Women’s sports activists react after boxer Imane Khelif makes confession about biological sex … Boxer Imane Khelif admitted to having the SRY gene, located on the Y chromosome, which is found in biological males, and undergoing hormone treatments to lower testosterone levels ahead of the 2024 Olympics in an interview with the French sports publication L’Equipe. Khelif has denied being transgender. ‘We all have different genetics, different hormone levels. I’m not transgender. My difference is natural. This is who I am. I haven’t done anything to change the way nature made me. That’s why I’m not afraid,’ Khelif said. ‘I have taken hormone treatments to lower my testosterone levels for competitions.’

We love how they feel like they have to say more than ‘he has a Y chromosome’ on the topic of his sex. And as far the claim that he is naturally the way he is, that lines up with some rumors we have heard about him that suggests that at least at one point in time, Mr. Khelif was genuinely confused about his sex, being told from birth that he was a woman. For instance, this is typical of the rumors we have heard:

To be clear, Khelif has XY chromosomes. He is part of a small minority born with ambiguous genital anatomy, misgendered at birth and brought up as a girl. But at puberty his male hormones kicked in, turning him into the man he always was. Tragic for him, but this is the truth. — Genghis McCann🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Genghis_McCann) November 10, 2025

So, we have some sympathy for the notion that he might have started off being genuinely confused on this topic. It can be very difficult going through life without knowing basic facts about yourself. Still, at some point that it became clear that he knew, or at least strongly suspected, that he was a man when he started avoiding genetic tests. As we wrote last November:

We think that if he actually believed as of the date of the article that he was an actual female, he would take the test without complaint.

As for him saying he reduced testosterone before competitions, that is not good enough. He should have just competed against the men. As we also wrote before when Fisking John Oliver on the transgender in sports issue:

Should there be sex segregation in sports and if you think there should be, why do you believe this? If you believe that the sex segregation in sports is largely justified because you believe there is physical advantage men enjoy over women that threatens fairness and safety, then the default and the burden of proof is obvious. The default is segregation by sex. If a man wants to deviate from that default by playing in a women’s sports league, it is his burden of proof to show that this is safe and fair to the women he will be playing against, not our burden to show it is unfair or dangerous.

(Boldface added.) While Khelif might fall outside of the usual transgender model, the analysis is the same. He should not have been allowed to compete against women, unless he could prove it was fair—and we doubt any such proof could possibly exist. He should relinquish the medals he ‘won’ just like if we found out later someone was using performance-enhancing drugs when they won in the Olympics. It’s only fair.

This admission is leading many conservatives to have a huge ‘I told you so’ moment after being told we were horrible bigots for saying…

On to the victory laps:

🚨Imane Khelif has now openly admitted to having the SRY gene, a gene found on the Y chromosome that causes an embryo to develop into a male. Therefore, Khelif is a man.



This isn’t really new information. It confirms what was already deducible from failed chromosomal tests,… pic.twitter.com/Z7FcnB5mkW — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 6, 2026

The cut off text:

It confirms what was already deducible from failed chromosomal tests, leaked medical records, trainer interviews, and a basic understanding of biology.

To break in for a moment, it was also deductible by anyone with working eyeballs. In fact, we are pretty sure Stevie Wonder could figure out he was a dude.

What’s most striking isn’t the admission, but how major media outlets are STILL refusing to report the facts, even after Khelif sued @elonmusk and @jk_rowling for stating the same biological reality. The science was always clear.

He goes on to link to an essay he wrote on the topic.

This proposed Community Note is hilarious.



Khelif failed an IBA genetic test that defines eligibility for the women’s category as having XX chromosomes.



The only way to fail that test is to have a Y chromosome.



My article explains why Khelif does not have XX male syndrome. pic.twitter.com/vd0N9719l6 — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 6, 2026

We are pretty sure the SRY gene is actually the ‘seriously’ gene. As in ‘seriously, Khelif? You want us to pretend you are a woman?’

Meanwhile, Maze has a flashback:

2024. CNN's Laura Coates and Jemele Hill railed against anyone questioning the biological sex of Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.



"She is a woman. She is someone's daughter."



They even attacked the actual female boxer that Khelif beat up. This is CNN.pic.twitter.com/YndF33hbfi — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 7, 2026

As for Jemele Hill, she has been told the news…

But we have found no posts from Ms. Hill on Twitter/X even mentioning Imane Khelif since that original post, let alone apologizing to anyone.

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz drags Texas Monthly about the revelation, here:

Khelif’s admission that he is a male is something that was obvious to honest people in 2024 after he brutally beat Angela Carini.



Khelif’s awards should be stripped and those in the press who ran cover for violence against women should apologize. https://t.co/djoW7pMY48 pic.twitter.com/EN1T8kVd94 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 6, 2026

You can read the article he was dragging, here:

Yeah, that hasn’t aged well.

Meanwhile we have a mild language warning as Megyn Kelly dragged Megan Rapinoe…

…(can we get all the Megans of the world to come together and agree on one spelling for their name? Asking on behalf of dyslexics everywhere)…

…for alleging it was racism and misogyny, somehow, to say Khelif was a dude:

Imane Khelif has now admitted that he is a man. Just wanted to flag for Megan Rapinoe, who is too dishonest to admit she wouldn’t have her gold medals if she had to compete against men. pic.twitter.com/FsBS1e1Wcf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 7, 2026

The man pretending to be a woman who won an Olympic gold medal in boxing has now admitted he has XY chromosomes. So, yeah, a dude beat all the women’s asses at the Olympics and won a gold medal. https://t.co/R4NjYrh7vR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 6, 2026

And others got in on the dragging:

The @IOCmedia lied and allowed men to beat women up for sport.



"The Algerian boxer [Imane Khelif] was born female... There has been some confusion that this is somehow a man fighting a woman. This is just not the case. Scientifically, this is not a man fighting a woman." pic.twitter.com/vJoLFAgE7b — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) February 7, 2026

Will you apologise @zarahsultana?



You can start with Yang Liu & Angela Carini!



Imane Khelif is a MAN - as so many of us told you during the Olympic boxing.



You were happy for HIM to punch women, you absolute disgrace.



Fair play for women 🙌 https://t.co/XWK7fh7lN3 pic.twitter.com/NNBNboFtf3 — Dr Pam Spurr Psychologist & Artist 🟢⚪🟣 (@DrPamSpurr) February 6, 2026

Perfect example of suicidal empathy is feeling bad for Imane Khelif



He knew for YEARS that he was male, with male size & power, punching women for medals & money, then gaslighting everyone who tried to get him to stop



Adjust your empathy to the women who he could have killed — Michael (@Michael_AW77) February 6, 2026

Fair point.

We think last year’s Olympics was a real ‘red pill’ moment for many normies, watching a dude beat on women and claim to win the gold. We suspect that many normal people who are not so plugged into these issues turned on the TV and said, ‘wait a minute, why are they letting that dude play against women?’ And that turned many people who might have been on the fence about this against this transgender agenda.

But it is sad that sanity didn’t prevail before it got that far.

There is a special place in Hell for the people who bullied Angela Carini into retracting her statement about Imane Khelif’s strength and sex. She knew from the first blow that Khelif was no woman, and said so. She deserves an abject apology from all the so-called “liberal… — Diana Alastair💚🤍💜 ⚢ ❌❌ (@sappholives83) February 6, 2026

The cut off text:

She deserves an abject apology from all the so-called “liberal feminists” who stood up for a cheating man instead of another woman. The conclusion is inescapable. Libfems have lost the right to call themselves feminists. They consistently choose to defend the most perverted male behavior, and shame other women for objecting to objectification. To a libfem, womanhood is optional, so why would females need special protections? Men who choose to opt into womanhood are fragile, vulnerable, delicate flowers, the most victimy victims ever to be victimized. Women’s issues must take a back seat while we all fight to transform womanhood from a biological reality into a commodity that these men can buy and sell and use as an excuse to jerk off in the ladies’ whenever the urge strikes. (Oh, and when the urge does strike, libfems will try to shame any woman who records or publicizes this disgusting behavior.)

I blame the Olympic Committee for allowing Imane Khelif participation in the Olympic Women's division.



He took the Olympic gold medal away from a female . .

She'll never get that moment in time back ! https://t.co/UxSivnFTRk — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) February 7, 2026

Finally:

Liberals deleting posts insisting it was bigoted to suggest Imane Khelif is a man. https://t.co/IoN7Ue11SQ pic.twitter.com/YpWdEr8ST4 — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) February 5, 2026

Ironically, we haven’t seen evidence of that just yet.

