Amicus Brief in Hemani Addresses Key Issue With Lower Courts
‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut...
NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After...
Mark Kelly Whips up ICE Hatred on 'Morning Joe'
Joy Behar Roasted Over Idiotic and Insulting Comparison for Don Lemon Joining Mob...
Ben Stiller Is Grateful for CNN's Kaitlan Collins' Commitment to the Truth (Cue...
Dr. Marty Makary Exposes What They Hid About American Medicine
Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens...
Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comme...
THIS Is Gavin Newsom's 'Major Milestone' for Calif. Bullet Train Construction After 18...
VIP
‘Journo’ Georgia Fort Says the KKK Act Is Being Weaponized Against Black People...
Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax
Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical...
VIP
Indianapolis School Walkout Against ICE Looks More Like an Out-of-Hand Spring Break...

BREAKING: Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Sentenced

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 1:30 PM on February 04, 2026
Lothar Speer via AP

We are getting this hot off the presses from Bill Melugin:

Advertisement

Does this mean technically after he dies, his corpse has to remain in the prison for another seven years?

We kid. We are sure this is a hedge against some other judge reducing the sentence later. Still, if you accept the premise that execution is inappropriate unless someone dies (we don’t) this is pretty much as good as you can hope for. Because what Routh attempted to do was veto the votes of over 77 million people who eventually decided they wanted to vote for Trump. Any political assassination is an attack on democracy and should be treated extremely harshly.

Give it some time. But if they don’t pay more attention, we all know why.

Also, a leading contender to take the office back. Without even applying 20/20 hindsight, it was clear Trump at least had a very good chance at winning the general election.

And not for nothing, but Judge Cannon was a Trump appointee. We are sure the left is going to make hay out of that, but she reached what we consider to be the right decision.

Recommended

‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut Up’ Scott Bessent
Warren Squire
Advertisement

If that gives us a real-life version of the classic video game ‘Batman: Arkham Asylum,’ we are down.

The man probably was not playing with a full Qwent deck.

To be serious for a moment, if you know someone struggling with mental health issues, try to get them help—especially if you think they might be a danger to themselves or others.

*Eye roll* No, the Second Amendment is the right to possess arms, not to kill people.

He’s not … wrong.

Advertisement

We’re listening…

Dr. Frankenstein will be making the arrangements.

Finally:

Heh.

RELATED: Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments

WOAH! Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)

Ted Lieu Yadda Yaddas An Important Part of the Constitution When Discussing the Don Lemon Case

WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to ‘Take Back the City’

Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme Court (A Deep Dive)

LAWSPLAINING: Detransitioner Wins $2 Million Judgement Against Psychologist and Surgeon

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor’s Note: Every single day here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut Up’ Scott Bessent
Warren Squire
NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After Massive WaPo Layoffs
Doug P.
Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments
Aaron Walker
Joy Behar Roasted Over Idiotic and Insulting Comparison for Don Lemon Joining Mob in a MN Church
Doug P.
Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard
Grateful Calvin
Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens to Shoot ICE (and NOBODY Is Buying It)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

‘Flunky’ Business: Maxine Waters and Fellow Ranting Dem Gregory Meeks Fail to ‘Shut Up’ Scott Bessent Warren Squire
Advertisement