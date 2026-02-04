BREAKING: Trump’s Would-Be Assassin Ryan Routh Sentenced

We are getting this hot off the presses from Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison + 84 months by Judge Aileen Cannon, per our @FoxNews team in court. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 4, 2026

Does this mean technically after he dies, his corpse has to remain in the prison for another seven years?

We kid. We are sure this is a hedge against some other judge reducing the sentence later. Still, if you accept the premise that execution is inappropriate unless someone dies (we don’t) this is pretty much as good as you can hope for. Because what Routh attempted to do was veto the votes of over 77 million people who eventually decided they wanted to vote for Trump. Any political assassination is an attack on democracy and should be treated extremely harshly.

Justice served 🫡 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) February 4, 2026

You would think this would be 🚨 Breaking News across MSM? — OC Life & Liberty with Kelly 🇺🇸 (@turbs888) February 4, 2026

Give it some time. But if they don’t pay more attention, we all know why.

Thank God that extra 84 months was tagged on. He would have voted democrat. — Robert (@tally_dad) February 4, 2026

Judge Aileen Cannon should be commended for punishing an assassin that tried to kill a former U.S. President. — Louis Buchalter (@lepke2112) February 4, 2026

Also, a leading contender to take the office back. Without even applying 20/20 hindsight, it was clear Trump at least had a very good chance at winning the general election.

And not for nothing, but Judge Cannon was a Trump appointee. We are sure the left is going to make hay out of that, but she reached what we consider to be the right decision.

Can he be placed in a cell alongside Maduro and Diddy! Arkham asylum must be built.... So it has been written! — Technodata (@Technodata_) February 4, 2026

If that gives us a real-life version of the classic video game ‘Batman: Arkham Asylum,’ we are down.

Should be the death penalty. — 🇺🇸✨Brett Kruschke ✞ (@bkru) February 4, 2026

Smells. Guy fires his defense counsel? Who does that? Mental instability or orchestrated? — Michael Nebezar (@MNebezar) February 4, 2026

The man probably was not playing with a full Qwent deck.

Good deal! Maybe if he seeks medical attention for his mental health episode he wouldn’t be behind bars for the rest of his life — Liv (@smith_weouthere) February 4, 2026

To be serious for a moment, if you know someone struggling with mental health issues, try to get them help—especially if you think they might be a danger to themselves or others.

Wasn't he just exercising his Second Amendment rights? https://t.co/ZsTOvi83BT — Wisco_Knight Returns (@Wisco__Knight) February 4, 2026

*Eye roll* No, the Second Amendment is the right to possess arms, not to kill people.

Minnesota will start protesting to free Ryan Routh. 😮‍💨 https://t.co/9s2MPeUkI4 — Doug T 🇺🇸 (@Doug_T79) February 4, 2026

He’s not … wrong.

Judge cannon must be on the Supreme Court! https://t.co/kxqJmM6LEL — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) February 4, 2026

We’re listening…

We're going to let him serve life only to resurrect him so we can make him stay that extra 84 months https://t.co/KvqTuDQgfe — Derek. 🇺🇸 (@SuitablePolitic) February 4, 2026

Dr. Frankenstein will be making the arrangements.

Finally:

Dang, so he’s got to die AND rot in prison. — Hugh Janous Industries (@Hugh_JanousIND) February 4, 2026

Heh.

