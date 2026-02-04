Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments

Regular readers know that the other day at the Grannies Grammys, Billie Eilish claimed that ‘no one is illegal on stolen land.’ Of course, this is basically a declaration that America has no right to exist as a country, because by that logic if the Chinese military landed in California and started taking over ‘Red Dawn’ style, we would have no right to resist that, either, because stolen land and all that.

Also, if no one is illegal on stolen land, then there is no such thing as trespass on that land, either. Any person can come into her house and crash on her couch, whether she likes it or not. And yet, Ms. Eilish seems to think she has the right to keep people out, as indicated by this old video discussing her mansion:

But that’s not the really funny part. You might also remember that a member of the Tongva tribe—which originally ‘owned’ the land Eilish lives on—asked her how he can move back into his ancestral home. Here’s that post:

Hello @billieeilish,



As a descendant of the Tongva people, I am here to reclaim my land that you have stolen.



Please advise how we can move ahead with this process.



Thank you. — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) February 2, 2026

And that takes us to today’s events. We want to introduce you to Avi Sinai, Esq. On his website, he presents himself as a lawyer specializing in ‘Eviction defense and trial representation’ (emphasis added). And it appears that his company runs the @SinaiLawFirm Twitter/X account and they have made an interesting offer:

Eilish’s admission that she lives on stolen land gives the tribe a rightful action for possession as the true owner of the property.



The 30-day notice is already written and ready to be served. — Real Estate Lawyer (@SinaiLawFirm) February 4, 2026

‘Pro bono’ is legal code speak for liking the lead singer of U2 … uh, actually it means he’s offering to represent the native Americans for free.

Indeed, it would an absolute shame if someone introduced an actual member of the Tongva tribe to Mr. Sinai…

Hey, @StutteringCraig, you might want to give this guy a call, see if he is for real. https://t.co/AzUEOVy4te — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 4, 2026

Now, okay, we suspect all of this is just a bit of publicity-seeking and self-promotion. There is a real question of how seriously Mr. Sinai means all of this, when he writes another post starting off with the words ‘on a more serious note’:

On a more serious note, using a phrase like “stolen land” has meaning and actual implications in the real world. Both Santa Monica and W Hollywood city council meetings each start with land acknowledgements that they are sitting on stolen land. We have county supervisors reciting… https://t.co/tM3b9yOTro — Real Estate Lawyer (@SinaiLawFirm) February 4, 2026

The cut off text:

We have county supervisors reciting those lines too. It’s both empty virtue signaling and used as a weapon at the same time. It’s empty because no elected official is giving the land back to the tongva just like Billie eilish is not going to get evicted nor will she give her house back. It’s used as a political weapon to attack ‘things one side doesn’t like’ in both local and international politics, and worse, justifying political violence. No land is stolen, just taken. I don’t make the rules, that’s the way history works.

Which is a fair point. Sorry to be a buzzkill, but Eilish isn’t likely to voluntarily leave and the courts are even less likely to make her leave. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun with this, especially forcing her to admit she wants to keep her ‘stolen’ land, squaring the circle on her hypocrisy.

Still, we suspect he is serious enough to go through the motions of sending an eviction notice, if only for laughs. If we had the correct ancestry, we would give him a call just to see how serious he was.

She can live her activism. In Minnesota. It’s lovely this time of year. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 4, 2026

Except that land is stolen, too. Unless we miss our mark, Minnesota itself is a native American name.

Evict — Real Estate Lawyer (@SinaiLawFirm) February 4, 2026

She is squatting on STOLEN LAND — Real Estate Lawyer (@SinaiLawFirm) February 4, 2026

Look who they’re sending to claim their land back!😆😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LhAbGWLzrG — BrownEyedGirl💜 (@369Love_) February 4, 2026

Is there anything he can't do?

They would still need to pay her the value of the house, right? They are (let’s assume) entitled to the land but not the improvements. Or I suppose she could move the house. 😂 — ShortskirtLongjacket 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@LwyrwithAPPEAL) February 4, 2026

Indeed, another person seemed to be ready help actual native Americans take up Mr. Sinai on his offer:

Please get in touch @SinaiLawFirm - we can work with the Tongva Tribe and preset the deed to her property next Friday when I am in the US https://t.co/k1sTnMM4hO — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 4, 2026

The Tongva tribe needs federal recognition @Interior. They ARE they indigenous people of the LA Basin. The FIRST Angelians. The tribe needs to be recognized and need ancestral land. Billie Elishe is stolen land. It belongs to the Tvonga. @POTUS @USIndianAffairs — CarolD🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@3dinidaho) February 4, 2026

Undermining property rights to own a pop singer 🫩 https://t.co/vakbLCvurM — kaiju (@m0nster_b) February 4, 2026

She undermined her own rights.

If the Right had half the “spirit of activism” that the Left does there would be 200 people protesting outside her mansion gates with whistles and bongo drums day and night for weeks. https://t.co/m71saxJ06R — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) February 4, 2026

Yes, but we have jobs.

Finally:

It’s all posturing until lawyers get involved https://t.co/jhLeli7Gs0 — Ronald Rohde Law (@rohde88) February 4, 2026

Dang straight.

