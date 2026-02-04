Dr. Marty Makary Exposes What They Hid About American Medicine
Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens...
THIS Is Gavin Newsom's 'Major Milestone' for Calif. Bullet Train Construction After 18...
VIP
‘Journo’ Georgia Fort Says the KKK Act Is Being Weaponized Against Black People...
Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax
Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical...
VIP
Indianapolis School Walkout Against ICE Looks More Like an Out-of-Hand Spring Break...
Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE...
Professional Agitator William Kelly Goes on Unhinged Rant When Accused of Doing It...
Don Lemon Tells Jimmy Kimmel the FBI Wanted to Intimidate and Embarrass Him
Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying...
KTLA: Community ‘Outraged and Devastated’ After Feds ‘Forced Their Way Onto the Grounds...
Jerry Nadler Says You’d Be Justified in Shooting a Masked Goon Trying to...
Judge Blocks Administration From Ending Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 Haitians

Eviction Lawyer Does the Funniest Thing Possible After Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ Comments

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 10:15 AM on February 04, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

Regular readers know that the other day at the Grannies Grammys, Billie Eilish claimed that ‘no one is illegal on stolen land.’ Of course, this is basically a declaration that America has no right to exist as a country, because by that logic if the Chinese military landed in California and started taking over ‘Red Dawn’ style, we would have no right to resist that, either, because stolen land and all that.

Advertisement

Also, if no one is illegal on stolen land, then there is no such thing as trespass on that land, either. Any person can come into her house and crash on her couch, whether she likes it or not. And yet, Ms. Eilish seems to think she has the right to keep people out, as indicated by this old video discussing her mansion:

@famousentertainment1 Pt4- #housecheck of #billieeilish #billieeilishfan Highland Park Home #mansions#luxury #luxurylife #luxuryhomes #houseoftiktok #famousentertainment ♬ sonido original - FamousEntertainment

But that’s not the really funny part. You might also remember that a member of the Tongva tribe—which originally ‘owned’ the land Eilish lives on—asked her how he can move back into his ancestral home. Here’s that post:

And that takes us to today’s events. We want to introduce you to Avi Sinai, Esq. On his website, he presents himself as a lawyer specializing in ‘Eviction defense and trial representation’ (emphasis added). And it appears that his company runs the @SinaiLawFirm Twitter/X account and they have made an interesting offer:

Recommended

Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens to Shoot ICE (and NOBODY Is Buying It)
Doug P.
Advertisement

‘Pro bono’ is legal code speak for liking the lead singer of U2 … uh, actually it means he’s offering to represent the native Americans for free.

Indeed, it would an absolute shame if someone introduced an actual member of the Tongva tribe to Mr. Sinai…

Now, okay, we suspect all of this is just a bit of publicity-seeking and self-promotion. There is a real question of how seriously Mr. Sinai means all of this, when he writes another post starting off with the words ‘on a more serious note’:

The cut off text:

We have county supervisors reciting those lines too.

It’s both empty virtue signaling and used as a weapon at the same time. It’s empty because no elected official is giving the land back to the tongva just like Billie eilish is not going to get evicted nor will she give her house back.

It’s used as a political weapon to attack ‘things one side doesn’t like’ in both local and international politics, and worse, justifying political violence.

No land is stolen, just taken. I don’t make the rules, that’s the way history works.

Advertisement

Which is a fair point. Sorry to be a buzzkill, but Eilish isn’t likely to voluntarily leave and the courts are even less likely to make her leave. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun with this, especially forcing her to admit she wants to keep her ‘stolen’ land, squaring the circle on her hypocrisy.

Still, we suspect he is serious enough to go through the motions of sending an eviction notice, if only for laughs. If we had the correct ancestry, we would give him a call just to see how serious he was.

Except that land is stolen, too. Unless we miss our mark, Minnesota itself is a native American name.

Is there anything he can't do?

Advertisement

Indeed, another person seemed to be ready help actual native Americans take up Mr. Sinai on his offer:

She undermined her own rights.

Yes, but we have jobs.

Finally:

Dang straight. 

RELATED: WOAH! Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)

Ted Lieu Yadda Yaddas An Important Part of the Constitution When Discussing the Don Lemon Case

WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to ‘Take Back the City’

Advertisement

Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme Court (A Deep Dive)

LAWSPLAINING: Detransitioner Wins $2 Million Judgement Against Psychologist and Surgeon

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CIVIL RIGHTS ENTERTAINMENT GUN VIOLENCE HISTORY HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens to Shoot ICE (and NOBODY Is Buying It)
Doug P.
Troll Kings! Conservative Group Sends San Fran Lefties Into a RAGE With ICE Super Bowl Billboard
Grateful Calvin
THIS Is Gavin Newsom's 'Major Milestone' for Calif. Bullet Train Construction After 18 Years?
Doug P.
Acting the Fool: Adam Corolla Says Some in Hollywood Are Not the Radical Leftists They Appear to Be
Warren Squire
Ouch: High School Anti-Ice Protester Runs Out in Front of a Car Flying a Trump Flag, Goes Flying
Brett T.
Lie Lashes: Dem Jasmine Crockett Revives Oft-Debunked Border Agents Whipping Haitians Hoax
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jerrold Nadler Tells JD Vance It's BS to Say He Called on Citizens to Shoot ICE (and NOBODY Is Buying It) Doug P.
Advertisement