Billie Eilish's House Built on Stolen Land? NO WAY! Tribe Member Says He Wants It Back and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:55 PM on February 03, 2026
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

As Twitchy readers know, Billie Eilish made time after winning her Grammy to speak out about how nobody is illegal on stolen land because you know, she's a super deep thinker who thinks deep things. Look, we don't expect much from Hollyweirdos so we're rarely surprised when they say something stupid.

But the fact that she made these comments while her own mansion likely sits on stolen land was a hoot.

Especially since a member of the tribe her stolen land belongs to reached out to her on X:

Seems legit, right?

And he's so polite about it as well.

Surely, Eilish will hand over her mansion and land since she stole it.

We can only hope and pray she returns the land she has stolen - clearly it's something she cares very deeply about.

Welp, she is going to have plenty of roomates.

Hollyweird is gonna Hollyweird.

