Billie Eilish's House Built on Stolen Land? NO WAY! Tribe Member Says He Wants It Back and BAHAHA

As Twitchy readers know, Billie Eilish made time after winning her Grammy to speak out about how nobody is illegal on stolen land because you know, she's a super deep thinker who thinks deep things. Look, we don't expect much from Hollyweirdos so we're rarely surprised when they say something stupid.

But the fact that she made these comments while her own mansion likely sits on stolen land was a hoot.

Especially since a member of the tribe her stolen land belongs to reached out to her on X:

Hello @billieeilish,



As a descendant of the Tongva people, I am here to reclaim my land that you have stolen.



Please advise how we can move ahead with this process.



Thank you. — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) February 2, 2026

Seems legit, right?

And he's so polite about it as well.

Surely, Eilish will hand over her mansion and land since she stole it.

Follow me on my quest to reclaim my land by checking out my daily live podcast @SideScrollerPod.https://t.co/QzvfT1bIiT — Stuttering Craig (Official) (@StutteringCraig) February 3, 2026

We can only hope and pray she returns the land she has stolen - clearly it's something she cares very deeply about.

My 23 & Me DNA profile says I am 1/264 Tongva. Where do I sign up? — HokieGirl (@virginiacracker) February 3, 2026

Welp, she is going to have plenty of roomates.

Hollyweird is gonna Hollyweird.

