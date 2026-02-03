Billie Eilish's House Built on Stolen Land? NO WAY! Tribe Member Says He...
One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and MUST-Read Thread Breaks It Down

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:55 PM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Man oh man, this latest Epstein doc dump has not gone well for our pals on the Left, especially people like Bill Gates. Full disclosure, when we saw the email where Gates begged Epstein for antibiotics he could slip his wife in case he had an STD from Russian hookers (we know, that sounds like we're making that up but we're not) we thought it couldn't possibly get worse for him.

We were wrong.

This thread about pandemics from the Epstein doc dump is a DOOZY:

Post continues:

... Pandemic reinsurance triggers. Donor-advised fund structures designed to profit under the cover of charity. Simulation programs. Career pipelines into pharma and the World Economic Forum.

All built years before COVID-19. All running through Gates, JPMorgan, and Epstein.

We now have the documents.

Told you guys.

 Keep going.

Post continues:

... especially for vaccines." The CEO of JPMorgan Asset Management didn't flag compliance.

She asked for answers before the 31st.

She got them the same night — from a convicted sex offender.

Meep.

Post continues:

... sex crimes against minors — is explicitly acknowledging that the vehicle is designed to generate PROFIT under the legal cover of CHARITY.

This reads like some terrible novel.

Post continues: 

... such as Energy, pandemic etc."Pandemic. Listed like energy. A standing investment vertical. Not an emergency. A portfolio strategy. 

A way to make money. Shocker.

Post continues: 

... A parametric trigger = a financial instrument that AUTOMATICALLY PAYS OUT when a pandemic is declared.

Developed by someone in Epstein's career-placement network.

Six months later, the World Bank issued its first-ever pandemic catastrophe bonds — structured by Swiss Re — with exactly these triggers. Coronavirus was a listed peril.

See why we thought this is a big one?

Post continues:

... Nikolic.

Gates waives conflicts of interest. Provides broad indemnification. In writing. He had access to every law firm, every advisor, every institution on earth.

He chose a registered sex offender — and put it on paper.

Meep again.

Post continues:

... Reinsurance triggers. Offshore vehicles. Career pipelines. All operational BEFORE COVID-19.

The question isn't whether they planned a pandemic.

The question is: what structural safeguard existed to ensure they didn't profit from one?

Gates has some 'splainin' to do.

