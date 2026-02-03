MN Fraud Whistleblowers 'Thanking' Ilhan Omar for Supporting Amy Klobuchar's Run for Gov an EPIC Burn

Ilhan Omar may have just tanked Amy Klobuchar's run for governor, and we kinda sorta love it.

Nothing says you're going to shape up your state like one of the main bad actors suspected of fraudulent activity saying they will support your bid for governor. People committing fraud typically want to keep people who are seemingly ok with the fraud in power.

Case in point, this post from Omar about her supporting Amy Klobuchar's run for governor:

I’ll be supporting @AmyKlobuchar to be our next governor.



Not only will she help us win back the DFL trifecta, she’s the right person to lead our state. https://t.co/csUvqHHKIZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 31, 2026

And why does Omar think Klobuchar is the right person?

Enquiring minds wanna know.

So do the folks behind the Minnesota Staff Fraud Whistleblower community:

Ilhan Omar, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting Amy Klobuchar. Your support is the greatest reason why the public should not vote for Amy Klobuchar who is a known tyrant and helped enable fraud, as did you Ilhan.



So, thank you for tainting Amy Klobuchar and… https://t.co/CRj854Fa06 — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) February 1, 2026

Post continues:

... and warning the public how badly we need new leadership that won’t corrupt Minnesota. Amy Klobuchar & Tim Walz, both tyrants, both incompetent. Ilhan Omar benefits from this.

BINGO.

Not to mention the rumors we've heard about Klobuchar allegedly appointing Walz as senator if and when she wins her race. Ahem.

Ihan backs Klobucher for a reason. pic.twitter.com/grpW2slyxW — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) February 2, 2026

The AI pirate is a nice touch.

One big, corrupt 'family.'

Ouch.

