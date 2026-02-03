BOOM! Tulsi Gabbard Torches Senate Dems in Scorching Letter: Zero Punches Pulled on...
Rural Areas Tasked With Finding Strategies to Make British Countryside 'Less White'

MN Fraud Whistleblowers 'Thanking' Ilhan Omar for Supporting Amy Klobuchar's Run for Gov an EPIC Burn

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:11 PM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Ilhan Omar may have just tanked Amy Klobuchar's run for governor, and we kinda sorta love it.

Nothing says you're going to shape up your state like one of the main bad actors suspected of fraudulent activity saying they will support your bid for governor. People committing fraud typically want to keep people who are seemingly ok with the fraud in power.

Case in point, this post from Omar about her supporting Amy Klobuchar's run for governor:

And why does Omar think Klobuchar is the right person?

Enquiring minds wanna know.

So do the folks behind the Minnesota Staff Fraud Whistleblower community:

Post continues:

... and warning the public how badly we need new leadership that won’t corrupt Minnesota.

Amy Klobuchar & Tim Walz, both tyrants, both incompetent. Ilhan Omar benefits from this.

BINGO.

Not to mention the rumors we've heard about Klobuchar allegedly appointing Walz as senator if and when she wins her race. Ahem.

The AI pirate is a nice touch.

One big, corrupt 'family.'

Ouch.

============================================================

