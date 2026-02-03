Billie Eilish's House Built on Stolen Land? NO WAY! Tribe Member Says He...
Scott Jennings ZINGS Pete Buttigieg for Pretending He Knows How Republicans Think As Only HE Can and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Cliff Jette

The last person who should be telling Republican voters what they think or agree with, especially when it comes to the Trump administration, is Pete Buttigieg.

Ok, that's not fair, the last person would be Kamala Harris but Buttigieg is definitely in the top five.

Talk about a self-centered, self-righteous jagoff.

Watch:

Nah.

Most Republicans are either just fine with what the Trump administration is doing or wants it to go further and do more.

See?

Trump made promises and he's keeping them, which is probably why Buttigieg thinks he's going too far. Democrats aren't exactly known for keeping their promises.

Scott Jennings clearly found Buttigieg's take as stupid as we did:

We'll never see Buttigieg's magical beard the same way again.

Heh.

Bingo.

One of the BIGGEST Bombshells Yet Buried in Latest Epstein Doc Dump and MUST-Read Thread Breaks It Down
Sam J.
Winner winner chicken dinner. PASS THE SAVE ACT.

Same, bro. Same.

