Scott Jennings ZINGS Pete Buttigieg for Pretending He Knows How Republicans Think As Only HE Can and LOL

The last person who should be telling Republican voters what they think or agree with, especially when it comes to the Trump administration, is Pete Buttigieg.

Ok, that's not fair, the last person would be Kamala Harris but Buttigieg is definitely in the top five.

Talk about a self-centered, self-righteous jagoff.

Watch:

Even if you do usually vote Republican, most of us can agree at this point that the administration has gone way, way too far. pic.twitter.com/X29s3rIeXy — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 31, 2026

Nah.

Most Republicans are either just fine with what the Trump administration is doing or wants it to go further and do more.

Literally no one who voted for Trump to do the very things he is doing believes he has gone "too far."



If anything, we believe he has not gone far enough. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 31, 2026

See?

Trump made promises and he's keeping them, which is probably why Buttigieg thinks he's going too far. Democrats aren't exactly known for keeping their promises.

Scott Jennings clearly found Buttigieg's take as stupid as we did:

Buttigieg grew a beard and believe it imbues him with magical insights into what Republicans think https://t.co/M3uzClVKYA — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 1, 2026

We'll never see Buttigieg's magical beard the same way again.

Heh.

Bingo.

Not far enough, the election fraud has to be dealt with or it's all over. — PubliusNV (@PubliusNV) February 1, 2026

Winner winner chicken dinner. PASS THE SAVE ACT.

I don't always vote republican, but when I do, I vote for delusional and/or perverted men to be thrown the hell out of women's locker rooms and sporting competitions. https://t.co/PZcO7RQK4I — Tony Francois (@TonyFrancoisEsq) January 31, 2026

Same, bro. Same.

