Chris Cuomo's Curse-Filled Apology for His Coverage Does Not Go the Way He...
MN Fraud Whistleblowers 'Thanking' Ilhan Omar for Supporting Amy Klobuchar's Run for Gov...
BOOM! Tulsi Gabbard Torches Senate Dems in Scorching Letter: Zero Punches Pulled on...

WOAH! Jill Biden's Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 4:45 PM on February 03, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This caught us a bit by surprise:

Fox News wasn’t sure about the connection with the Bidens, but everyone else seems to be reporting it as an established fact, such as in this article:

From the article:

Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his wife.

William Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, according to a grand jury indictment filed in Delaware.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Dec. 28 at a residence in the Wilmington area. Linda Stevenson was unresponsive in the living room and was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News and WTXF reported.

Officials said the arrest was made following an ‘extensive weeks-long investigation’ and that William Stevenson is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 in cash bail.

And is there a political angle to the story? Well, let’s note what the last two paragraphs say:

Jill Jacobs and Bill Stevenson married in 1970, when she was 18 years old and he was 23. They were married for five years and divorced in May 1975.

She married then-Senator Joe Biden in 1977.

So, they were divorced when this author was barely out of diapers. We doubt that they have much more than a passing acquaintance relationship. He just happens to be the ex of an ex-first-lady. And this author has worked enough in family law to say that it is very common for one partner not know the true soul of the person they married until later. Thus, barring any surprising information, we don’t see any political connection. Just more like a six-degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon-type connection.

But not everyone sees it that way.

Honestly, we hadn’t heard much from him on the Bidens, but maybe that’s just us.

Correct. This guy may ultimately be famous for being famous.

The cut off text:

High-profile names may drive headlines, but the real story is about accountability, due process, and the lives irreversibly affected.

Harsh, but not incorrect. Although technically, a president can't pardon a person for state crimes. But we aren't sure if Joe Biden was aware of that in his final days. Or aware of where he was. Or aware that he was currently president. We're just saying we are not sure Joe Biden was aware of very much.

Finally:

We are told he is a real crack litigator.

RELATED: Ted Lieu Yadda Yaddas An Important Part of the Constitution When Discussing the Don Lemon Case

WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to ‘Take Back the City’

Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme Court (A Deep Dive)

LAWSPLAINING: Detransitioner Wins $2 Million Judgement Against Psychologist and Surgeon

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

