WOAH! Jill Biden's Ex-Husband, Charged With Murder (VIDEO)

This caught us a bit by surprise:

Fox News wasn’t sure about the connection with the Bidens, but everyone else seems to be reporting it as an established fact, such as in this article:

Advertisement

Former First Lady Jill biden's ex-husband charged with murderhttps://t.co/iNUAgm854y — ADVANCED MEDIA GROUP, Ltd. (@ADVANCEDMEDIAG1) February 3, 2026

From the article:

Former First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his wife. William Stevenson, 77, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, 64-year-old Linda Stevenson, according to a grand jury indictment filed in Delaware. Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Dec. 28 at a residence in the Wilmington area. Linda Stevenson was unresponsive in the living room and was pronounced dead at the scene, NBC News and WTXF reported. Officials said the arrest was made following an ‘extensive weeks-long investigation’ and that William Stevenson is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to post $500,000 in cash bail.

And is there a political angle to the story? Well, let’s note what the last two paragraphs say:

Jill Jacobs and Bill Stevenson married in 1970, when she was 18 years old and he was 23. They were married for five years and divorced in May 1975. She married then-Senator Joe Biden in 1977.

So, they were divorced when this author was barely out of diapers. We doubt that they have much more than a passing acquaintance relationship. He just happens to be the ex of an ex-first-lady. And this author has worked enough in family law to say that it is very common for one partner not know the true soul of the person they married until later. Thus, barring any surprising information, we don’t see any political connection. Just more like a six-degrees-of-Kevin-Bacon-type connection.

But not everyone sees it that way.

Incredible. Bill Stevenson has been a vocal critic of the Bidens for years, and now he’s facing first-degree murder charges for his current wife’s death.

This story is getting wild. — Satendra Chauhan (@csatendra21) February 3, 2026

Honestly, we hadn’t heard much from him on the Bidens, but maybe that’s just us.

Not everything with a famous name attached needs a political spin. — Pxxbx1🇨🇦 (@Dezignplugz) February 3, 2026

Correct. This guy may ultimately be famous for being famous.

She certainly knew how to pick the “winners” 🙄 — BoundandDetermined (@AnnOrjala) February 3, 2026

This is a devastating human tragedy first and foremost. Two things can be true at once: the seriousness of the charges demands a full, fair legal process, and the focus should remain on justice for the victim—not political sensationalism or guilt by association. High-profile… — Samuel Abosi⚡💪 (@Sam_Mindset) February 3, 2026

The cut off text:

High-profile names may drive headlines, but the real story is about accountability, due process, and the lives irreversibly affected.

If this had happened before Noon on January 20, 2025 there may have been a Pardon. — LauraDaniels (@PolitiDaniels) February 3, 2026

Harsh, but not incorrect. Although technically, a president can't pardon a person for state crimes. But we aren't sure if Joe Biden was aware of that in his final days. Or aware of where he was. Or aware that he was currently president. We're just saying we are not sure Joe Biden was aware of very much.

Advertisement

Finally:

Hope Hunter is lead counsel. — FOS/Bullshit Finder (@KevinGr83922880) February 3, 2026

We are told he is a real crack litigator.

RELATED: Ted Lieu Yadda Yaddas An Important Part of the Constitution When Discussing the Don Lemon Case

WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to ‘Take Back the City’

Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme Court (A Deep Dive)

LAWSPLAINING: Detransitioner Wins $2 Million Judgement Against Psychologist and Surgeon

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)