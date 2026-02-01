WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to ‘Take Back the City’

Well, talk about saying the quiet part out loud:

Long Beach mayoral candidate Rogelio Martinez has called on all 55 gang leaders in the city to team up and REMOVE ICE agents…



This is absurd!! pic.twitter.com/dB5eaSkmDt — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 31, 2026

But don’t worry, he wants them to do it ‘peacefully, but with strong force’—whatever that means. Seriously, isn’t that a contradiction in terms? Force is not peaceful.

Also, he thinks the criminal gangs care about allegations that innocent people being kidnapped? Maybe they do, but only in sort of an ‘hey! ICE is kidnapping innocent people? That’s our job!’ sort of way. Seriously, when we need a moral north star, we look to the gang leaders. They clearly have a solid and well-developed sense of right and wrong. /sarcasm

Incidentally, this guy appears to be a real candidate for mayor of Long Beach, California:

None of this guys supposed backstory makes much sense. Currently some kind of "real estate guy" but rest of his story sounds he is hiding something. Like previous criminal gang activity perhaps?https://t.co/wDASAIbdya — K Bezier (@k_bezier) February 1, 2026

We don't know about this guy's speculation, but this Twitter/X user links to a story where Martinez discusses his candidacy with a local news outlet. We will say bluntly that we are not sure if this guy has a chance in Hell of actually winning—our gut says that he is probably a fringe candidate. But we report, you decide.

Still, it makes us wonder something. There are two major groups that want to stop ICE from its mission: the political left, and the criminal cartels. Every blue haired cat lady screaming at ICE is at least working for the same cause as the average MS-13 gangbanger trying to terrorize ICE. It’s not illegal for a person to agree with the goals of a criminal gang—for instance a criminal gang might not want one of its members to get the death penalty, while principled anti-death penalty activists might also want that person’s life to be spared.

But if we were in the FBI we would be very interested in the possibility that it goes beyond sharing the same goals—that there might even be communication and collaboration between gang members and political activists. We aren’t saying it is definitely happening, but it is possible and worth looking into. We also wouldn’t be surprised if we discover that one or more Democratic politicians are directly on the take. One has to remember that while clashes with apparently honest but misguided activists garnish the attention of the news, underneath it all there is surely a struggle between the people who want to enforce immigration law, and the gangs that profit off of its non-enforcement. This is all speculation, naturally, but we think it is very logical speculation.

On to reactions:

55 gang leaders and this scumbag, all in a known place, at a known time?



You know, the @FBI could do the funniest thing on Monday... — Tech Bushcraft (@thehiredmind) January 31, 2026

Martinez has FA’ed. Maybe he should FO.

That being said, it seems more likely that the gang leaders won’t show because they would fear exactly this sort of thing. But if we were in the FBI, we would start to investigate Martinez thoroughly.

If this is what it sounds like, it’s called recruiting a militia for the purpose of insurrection against the federal government. Maybe I’m misunderstanding something. I hope so. But if he’s thinking of using violent gang members to fight ICE, he’s just recruited a militia, that’s… — Shane Schaetzel †☧ (@ShaneSchaetzel) January 31, 2026

The cut off text:

But if he’s thinking of using violent gang members to fight ICE, he’s just recruited a militia, that’s insurrection, and this mayoral candidate is in open rebellion against the Federal Union. @FBIDirectorKash @AGPamBondi @realDonaldTrump

If your insurrection last for more than four hours, call a doctor.

DIDN'T THEY TRY THIS ONCE BEFORE???? pic.twitter.com/YyHHA8akKi — Nathan Hale's love child (@Cowboyneek) January 31, 2026

We should probably watch that movie just to get the references.

When criminal gangs start working for Leftist government, you've just made @KurtSchlichter into a modern day Nostradamus. https://t.co/DZR3HNhxNl — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) January 31, 2026

Can anyone explain the difference between using street gangs to forward your political ideology and using blackshirts or brown shirts? pic.twitter.com/ARFt9ud6BR — Keith S Texas (@Buddha081155) February 1, 2026

I legit think these bloodthirsty savages are trying to provoke the invocation of the Insurrection Act in the most dangerously spectacular way possible and dream of an incident where the military guns down hundreds of their pawns in the street. — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) February 1, 2026

I would really like to know why this leftist thinks he can just command the leaders of different gangs to all be in one known place at a specific time. That’s like ringing a dinner bell for law enforcement. Who is this guy? — FerfeLaBat (@FerfeLaBat) February 1, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Long Beach mayoral candidate Rogelio Martinez just went FULL TRAITOR:



He’s publicly calling on ALL 55 GANG LEADERS to unite, meet him at City Hall Monday, and HELP HIM “GET RID OF ICE AGENTS” and make Long Beach “ICE FREE”!



Treason

pic.twitter.com/CuqqGC36go — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 31, 2026

Do you want Marines and Army Rangers to jack up gang members in SOCAL again? Because this is how you get Marines and Rangers to jack up gang members in SOCAL again. https://t.co/zgzSPpYni9 — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) January 31, 2026

To be fair, we kind of want that.

🚨 BREAKING: Long Beach mayoral candidate Rogelio Martinez is facing calls to be ARRESTED after he asked all 55 gang leaders in his city to come together and GET RID OF ICE AGENTS



We need to start locking these people up!



HE’S A TRAITOR!

pic.twitter.com/AbrX4Ub57I — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 31, 2026

Finally:

What about the Irish gangs? I feel left out. Marginalized. — ChicagoMan (@ChicagoMan18) February 1, 2026

Hey, we like you guys, too. *Laughing*

