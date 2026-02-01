VIP
MASSIVE BREAKING: Justice Department Releases Another 3 Million Pages of Epstein Files
Deport Every Single Illegal Alien Possible
Anti-ICE Boomers Occupy Lobby of Trump Tower With Photos of Those Who've Died...
'Very Ironic': Draymond Green Fouled for Telling a Caucasian Referee Not to Put...
VIP
From COVID Survival to DoorDash Habit: A Gen Xer's Wake-Up Call on Convenience...
Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme...
Detroit Judge, Father, and Two Others Charged in Embezzlement Scheme
Hilarious Quality Learing Center Informercial Will Have You Starting Your Own Daycare
Texas Judge Orders the Release of That 'Arrested' Five-Year-Old and His Illegal Alien...
Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters
Aaron Rupar: Is There Any Precedent for Not Identifying the Federal Agent Who...
Jarvis Writes Some Don Lemon Indictment Fan Fiction, and It's Too Easy to...
OUCH! Biden Appointed Judge Has a Buzzkill for Lefties Trying to Stop the...
Thanks for the Confirmation, Rep. Gillen: Haiti Is Hell—Don't Import it Into America

WATCH: Long Beach Mayoral Candidate Rogelio Martinez Calls on the Gangs to ‘Take Back the City’

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 8:35 AM on February 01, 2026
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Well, talk about saying the quiet part out loud:

Advertisement

But don’t worry, he wants them to do it ‘peacefully, but with strong force’—whatever that means. Seriously, isn’t that a contradiction in terms? Force is not peaceful.

Also, he thinks the criminal gangs care about allegations that innocent people being kidnapped? Maybe they do, but only in sort of an ‘hey! ICE is kidnapping innocent people? That’s our job!’ sort of way. Seriously, when we need a moral north star, we look to the gang leaders. They clearly have a solid and well-developed sense of right and wrong. /sarcasm

Incidentally, this guy appears to be a real candidate for mayor of Long Beach, California:

We don't know about this guy's speculation, but this Twitter/X user links to a story where Martinez discusses his candidacy with a local news outlet. We will say bluntly that we are not sure if this guy has a chance in Hell of actually winning—our gut says that he is probably a fringe candidate. But we report, you decide.

Still, it makes us wonder something. There are two major groups that want to stop ICE from its mission: the political left, and the criminal cartels. Every blue haired cat lady screaming at ICE is at least working for the same cause as the average MS-13 gangbanger trying to terrorize ICE. It’s not illegal for a person to agree with the goals of a criminal gang—for instance a criminal gang might not want one of its members to get the death penalty, while principled anti-death penalty activists might also want that person’s life to be spared.

Recommended

Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme Court (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

But if we were in the FBI we would be very interested in the possibility that it goes beyond sharing the same goals—that there might even be communication and collaboration between gang members and political activists. We aren’t saying it is definitely happening, but it is possible and worth looking into. We also wouldn’t be surprised if we discover that one or more Democratic politicians are directly on the take. One has to remember that while clashes with apparently honest but misguided activists garnish the attention of the news, underneath it all there is surely a struggle between the people who want to enforce immigration law, and the gangs that profit off of its non-enforcement. This is all speculation, naturally, but we think it is very logical speculation.

On to reactions:

Martinez has FA’ed. Maybe he should FO.

That being said, it seems more likely that the gang leaders won’t show because they would fear exactly this sort of thing. But if we were in the FBI, we would start to investigate Martinez thoroughly.

Advertisement

The cut off text:

But if he’s thinking of using violent gang members to fight ICE, he’s just recruited a militia, that’s insurrection, and this mayoral candidate is in open rebellion against the Federal Union. @FBIDirectorKash @AGPamBondi @realDonaldTrump

If your insurrection last for more than four hours, call a doctor.

We should probably watch that movie just to get the references.

Advertisement

To be fair, we kind of want that.

Finally:

Hey, we like you guys, too. *Laughing*

RELATED: Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme Court (A Deep Dive)

LAWSPLAINING: Detransitioner Wins $2 Million Judgement Against Psychologist and Surgeon

A Deep Dive into the Lemon Indictment: Are Lemon’s First Amendment Rights Being (Unlawfully) Squeezed?

WATCH: Stephen Colbert Claims That the Nazis Were Better Than ICE

Advertisement

BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left’s lies, new legislation wasn’t needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president’s border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA CARTELS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme Court (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
Hilarious Quality Learing Center Informercial Will Have You Starting Your Own Daycare
Gordon K
Jim Acosta Gets a First Amendment Schooling While on the 'Journalism Is Under Attack' Fainting Couch
Doug P.
Anti-ICE Boomers Occupy Lobby of Trump Tower With Photos of Those Who've Died in ICE Custody
Brett T.
'Very Ironic': Draymond Green Fouled for Telling a Caucasian Referee Not to Put His Hand in His Face
Brett T.
Heavy D With the KO! Ron DeSantis Blasts Michelle Wu Over Alleged Immigrant 'Rights'
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge Drops Death Penalty for Luigi Mangione, Sends a Harsh Message to Supreme Court (A Deep Dive) Aaron Walker
Advertisement