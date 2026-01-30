WATCH: Stephen Colbert Claims That the Nazis Were Better Than ICE

Stephen Colbert’s last show is on May 21, and it couldn’t come soon enough. Check out this latest nonsense from him:

Stephen Colbert: “Do not compare ICE or Border Patrol agents to the Nazis. That’s an unfair comparison. The Nazis were willing to show their faces.” pic.twitter.com/4meqDVAk6S — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) January 27, 2026

We’re not saying Colbert is a douche, but we saw him discussed in commercials by Summer’s Eve, where in women in fuzzy/warm light talk about not feeling fresh.

A more serious objection is offered here:

“The Nazis were better than ICE” whitewashes the Nazis to the extreme and is in some ways a form of Holocaust denialism https://t.co/gBgkYVWHlt — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) January 29, 2026

Indeed, the reason why ICE Agents are covering their faces is because the smuggling cartels and/or left-wing lunatics are likely to target these agents and their families at home if they don’t. Every time someone says that ICE Agents should show their faces, they are at least unknowingly aiding and abetting these thugs. And we are not sure they don’t know exactly what they are doing. We suspect this is what it looked like when the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950’s and 60’s encountered ‘Massive Resistance’ from Democrats.

What party switch, amirite?!

And if we are going to engage in Nazi comparisons, those left-wing radicals greatly resemble the Brownshirts, Hitler’s private army of thugs who intimidated enemies of the Nazi party before Hitler took over the German government.

Needless to say there was more dragging:

Nazism might be a light topic for Stephen Colbert, but there appears to be a concerted effort to both minimize the horrors of Nazi ideology and de-emphasize its focus on hating Jews: https://t.co/dZkA33b3Cs — CAMERA (@CAMERA4Truth) January 29, 2026

Colbert is either mentally unstable, evil or both. In any case, this kind of irresponsible trash should cost them their license. What say you, @BrendanCarrFCC — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) January 29, 2026

We are not fans of the FCC fining any station for content. But the left has done this for decades so it is not exactly an innovation. Their rules, as Kurt Schlichter says.

This isn’t funny. Colbert is inciting violence. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 29, 2026

Sorry about your head injury, dude. — Arnold Becker 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@bruinoregonalt) January 29, 2026

*Stifles laughter*

We can't see the entire pic on our computer but the message says: 'Stop belittling the horror of the holocaust to further your liberal agenda.' amen to that.

Stephen Colbert “the Nazi are better than ice because they showed their face”



How is this real life right now? — Gowan Geter (@Gerbotski) January 28, 2026

This is so wrong pic.twitter.com/xFOX4ZZBHE — Doge Tipping (@Dogetothemoon) January 29, 2026

We have long suspected that there is a percentage—hopefully not a large one—who just want to commit violence and the cause is secondary at best. Like Alfred said in The Dark Knight:

Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.

So, by this hypothesis, the cause isn’t why they commit violence. Rather we think they want to commit violence and they shop around for any cause that will give them permission to do it. We think they can be found on both sides of the aisle, but we think the majority of them are on the left these days.

Acting like the Nazi’s were better and more humane than ICE because they showed their face while murdering millions of people, or even trying to compare the two is exactly the larp I’m talking about.



These delusional people truly believe they are up against Hitler or Stalin — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) January 29, 2026

Nah, if it was Stalin, they would support him.

A pile of human bones and skulls at Majdanek concentration camp near Lublin, Poland, in 1944. https://t.co/aPW88OQCFz pic.twitter.com/bcKRJFDI27 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 29, 2026

"Ya gotta hand it to the Nazis" is what passes now for late-night humor, I guess. https://t.co/VrCYot2Ouy — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 29, 2026

Yes, because we all know mask-wearing, not the murdering of tens of millions of people, is what matters in denoting how evil Nazis were.



Brilliant take. Late-night hosts truly are the best and brightest among us. https://t.co/t4U1ra1KFY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 29, 2026

We detect … sarcasm.

Finally:

It was a joke, brother, chill. — Artys Corporate Fiction & Gaming (@ArtrexisLives) January 29, 2026

Except that late night comedians are now the super-important truth tellers who speak truth to power or something. If the left is going to elevate these morons, then they should be held to a higher standard.

