WATCH: Stephen Colbert Claims That the Nazis Were Better Than ICE

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:30 PM on January 30, 2026
Townhall Media

Stephen Colbert’s last show is on May 21, and it couldn’t come soon enough. Check out this latest nonsense from him:

We’re not saying Colbert is a douche, but we saw him discussed in commercials by Summer’s Eve, where in women in fuzzy/warm light talk about not feeling fresh.

A more serious objection is offered here:

Indeed, the reason why ICE Agents are covering their faces is because the smuggling cartels and/or left-wing lunatics are likely to target these agents and their families at home if they don’t. Every time someone says that ICE Agents should show their faces, they are at least unknowingly aiding and abetting these thugs. And we are not sure they don’t know exactly what they are doing. We suspect this is what it looked like when the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950’s and 60’s encountered ‘Massive Resistance’ from Democrats.

What party switch, amirite?!

And if we are going to engage in Nazi comparisons, those left-wing radicals greatly resemble the Brownshirts, Hitler’s private army of thugs who intimidated enemies of the Nazi party before Hitler took over the German government.

Needless to say there was more dragging:

We are not fans of the FCC fining any station for content. But the left has done this for decades so it is not exactly an innovation. Their rules, as Kurt Schlichter says.

*Stifles laughter*

We can't see the entire pic on our computer but the message says: 'Stop belittling the horror of the holocaust to further your liberal agenda.' amen to that.

We have long suspected that there is a percentage—hopefully not a large one—who just want to commit violence and the cause is secondary at best. Like Alfred said in The Dark Knight:

Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn.

So, by this hypothesis, the cause isn’t why they commit violence. Rather we think they want to commit violence and they shop around for any cause that will give them permission to do it. We think they can be found on both sides of the aisle, but we think the majority of them are on the left these days.

Nah, if it was Stalin, they would support him.

We detect … sarcasm.

Finally:

Except that late night comedians are now the super-important truth tellers who speak truth to power or something. If the left is going to elevate these morons, then they should be held to a higher standard.

RELATED: BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested

A Black Life Didn’t Matter to BLM/Anti-FA: Family Wins ~$30 Million Dollars in CHOP/CHAZ Suit (VIDEO)

Survival of the Un-Fittest: Colin Wright Sues Cornell University for Anti-White Discrimination

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

