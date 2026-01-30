BREAKING: Don Lemon Arrested

We first heard this from Bill Melugin:

BREAKING: Per multiple law enforcement sources, former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents in Los Angeles this morning in connection to the storming of a church in Minnesota by anti-ICE agitators. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 30, 2026

As we write this, we got a breaking news email from CNN that that has his lawyer verifying it, so this report is almost certainly true.

Indeed, now Mr. Melugin has shifted to reporting it as a fact:

🚨 Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested by federal agents in connection with the Minneapolis church storming. | @BillMelugin_ pic.twitter.com/N0EQtR8E6U — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) January 30, 2026

Regular readers know that there were rumors that a magistrate judge had admitted that there was probable cause for an arrest, but still refused to sign off on it.

We are sure the left will scream that ‘the Trump administration has arrested a journalist’ but we will offer a more reasoned analysis.

First, just about anyone can be a journalist in this author’s eyes. Journalism is a thing you do, not something you are and, unlike the legal profession, there is no licensing board (nor should there be).

Second, relatedly, wearing a press badge or otherwise presenting yourself as a journalist (validly or invalidly) is not a license to commit crimes. Certainly, we don’t think a press badge allows you to escape justice if you commit a mass shooting as long as you are also reporting on it.

Third, we do tend to think that if the charge amounts to merely observing what these church invaders did, even if he knew ahead of time what they were going to do, then the charge would be unjust under the First Amendment. But if they allege that he participated in the invasion of this church—including participating in the planning of this invasion of the church—then the charge is just. People have a right to film public and newsworthy events, but only so long as they act as an observer, not a participant. We are sure we will see the charges soon, and we can judge at that time which side of the legal line his conduct fell on at that time.

A few quick reactions:

They finally got Donald. pic.twitter.com/BnxMHjv3Jt — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) January 30, 2026

I remember him saying no one is above the law. Good to see he’s being held accountable for his illegal actions, storming a Christian church and terrorizing congregants. — Don Averitt (@averitt_don) January 30, 2026

It was only a matter of time before accountability caught up with him. ⚖️ Justice needs to be served, regardless of who you are or what your background is. It's good to see that actions finally have consequences. 👏🔥 — 희망 (@elpis25) January 30, 2026

Arrested last night while covering the Grammy awards per his attorney! — Tammie Carlson (@8reallyisenough) January 30, 2026

We can’t verify that claim, and if that is true, we are surprised we didn’t hear about the arrest sooner. Or perhaps it was held back because they felt the awards ceremony would swallow the news? *Shrugs*

Now do some Soros judges and it will really be a great weekend! — Emmanuel Bautista (@grwnpns) January 30, 2026

Besides Dugan?

🤣🤣🤣 He thought he got away with it. — Just an American (@Barbara25361443) January 30, 2026

Now watch all of his Commiecrats/Hollyweird friends come out in protest against his arrest — Kevin (@walkingdevs) January 30, 2026

No one is above the law. https://t.co/EWPtchhRDm — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 30, 2026

Former CNN propaganda extraordinaire Don Lemon was arrested this morning …



He will claim he was arrested becuz he is a black man and was targeted by a racist administration…. Not becuz he stormed a house of worship along with violent lefty extremists!



Happy Friday! https://t.co/vKcLLXeiwP — Yakity Yak (@yak_mary) January 30, 2026

True. That and he will claim this proves Trump is a fascist or something.

Don Lemon FA and is now FO pic.twitter.com/tsOU4WcSpN — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) January 30, 2026

Surely that is fake, so we are sure Dick Durbin will put it on the Senate floor.

