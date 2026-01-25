Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem...

Fred Guttenberg is a frequent flier on Twitchy, being a gun grabber because, according to his Twitter/X biography:

My daughter Jaime was murdered in the Parkland school shooting. My life is dedicated to reducing gun violence and saving lives.

But like many on the left, he is blindly devoted to just about every ‘current thing’ however contradictory it is. So, of course, he is an open borders kind of guy, joining in with the online mob to smear ICE at every opportunity, in posts such as this:

NEVER FORGET THIS PHOTO.



THIS MAN WAS MURDERED BY A CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE CURRENTLY OPERATING OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/Peu892E3gK — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 25, 2026

Except sharp-eyed viewers noticed a tiny little problem with this photo…

Truly amazing how this ICE agent has no head, yet nearly 40k people liked your tweet. https://t.co/cIjDm6fHzo pic.twitter.com/t0iGy05K8l — Leftism (@LeftismForU) January 25, 2026

Actually, over 125K liked the post as of this writing.

This is not a real image and you know it.



The agent on the ground doesn’t have a head.



Stop making up lies. pic.twitter.com/f59KB9HcUU — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 25, 2026

Sleepy hollow? Did his pumpkin head fall off? — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) January 25, 2026

Oh we're doing ai enhancements? Check out this part. It's not clear in the video but once cleaned up by ai you can see what he is holding. pic.twitter.com/hCg0IpNfYg — Renaissance Man (@Renaissance_Man) January 25, 2026

We don't think the original was enhanced. We think it is fake.

This is a haunting photo. It fills me with so many questions about how we ever could have gotten here.



These are some of the most pressing questions I have:



1. Where did this guy’s head go?

2. Why is his arm missing a complete hand, and the wrist bent at that angle?

3. And is… pic.twitter.com/jr5WVdqcYk — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) January 25, 2026

The cut off text:

3. And is the officer behind him resting his hand on his neck stump?

Honestly, we stopped analyzing the photo when we saw the head was missing, but go all Zapruder film on this, man!

Of course, another question we have is this: Given that it is AI, who generated it? We have not been able to locate the first use of this image, but we have located at least one example of someone using it before Guttenberg by @YourAnonNews. But even then, it was that photo combined with another, suggesting it was not the first use of that, either.

Thus, the most likely scenario is that Guttenberg got it from someone else and republished it without fact checking it, or looking at it so closely. This from a guy who has repeatedly raged about misinformation over the years:

Misinformation, disinformation, & violence are deeply connected. Truly appreciate the conversation that just took place on @DeadlineWH with @NicolleDWallace diving into erroneous reporting on the hospital bombing. The misinformation had true consequences & we must do better. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 18, 2023

If you search his Twitter/X account for the term ‘misinformation’ he talks about the issue a lot, including suggesting that it should be censored on social media platforms:

So that depends @elonmusk. I want to stay. Criticism is one thing and that is fair. Incitement, threats of violence, and spreading of misinformation is something else. How will you handle that? https://t.co/RQlPWtxsHg — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 25, 2022

.@mtgreenee is vaccinated and yet she uses the @Twitter platform for spreading deadly misinformation, or calls for deadly gun violence. She is intentionally trying to kill those who are her supporters. SHE MUST BE SHUT DOWN FROM TWITTER TODAY.

@TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety https://t.co/6sFKL2VQcu — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 8, 2021

Seriously, why do almost every gun control advocate also come up short on freedom of expression?

Well, we might have an answer to our own rhetorical question. One of our favorite quotes from President John F. Kennedy is this:

We welcome the views of others. We seek a free flow of information across national boundaries and oceans, across iron curtains and stone walls. We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.

Our joke these days is that the left would nod along to all of this and say ‘yep, that’s right! We are afraid of the American people! Why are you saying that like it’s a bad thing?’ This goes double for the gun control left, which consistently believes that regular Americans can’t be trusted with guns. And if you can’t trust them with guns, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump to deciding that they can’t be trusted to judge truth and falsehood for themselves.

Just gonna leave this here... pic.twitter.com/l2UCIkAz6B — Chris Musselman (@TakeRightTurn) January 25, 2026

And in case you are wondering, he did say that, too:

.@TuckerCarlson, since you asked, I can imagine Ashli Babbitt as my daughter. My daughter was shot and killed in school. Just imagine what my daughter felt like. Ashli chose to put herself there, my daughter did not. You incited this. Now, STFU!!!https://t.co/pr8dgunzJK — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 7, 2021

Even someone who agrees with him objected:

I do not know the intention of this account and I’m not speculating but when you share doctored images of a murder on the Internet you may harm the victim’s right to obtain justice



Don’t repost doctored images please 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ne2141ZT1R pic.twitter.com/xSkq18FOF3 — 🪷🐝 Sharone Wellington-deAnda🖖🏾 (@DeandaSharone) January 25, 2026

47,000+ people liked an AI image of two ice agents and the third agent doesn’t even have a head & people just accepted this as some real photo yeah we’re cooked https://t.co/NIeQpQEnZZ — Endymion (@EndymionYT) January 25, 2026

One of these men is missing a head.



Surely people are not this stupid??? 😭 https://t.co/L63zy4JmbL — Dr. Sydney Watson (@SydneyLWatson) January 26, 2026

Over 125K likes as of this writing says otherwise.

Finally, one more thought before we close this out. We said above that it is contradictory to advocate for open borders if you are in favor of gun control. Indeed, when we debate with someone who advocates for banning any type of gun, our typical retort is ‘so… you are in favor of Trump’s wall?’ When they inevitably react with confusion, we make a simple point: If entire human beings are flowing across our border on a regular basis, what is to stop the criminals from sending guns along the same routes in there is a partial or total gun ban? It is very difficult to ban anything within a country, if that country can’t control its borders. (This is why single state or even single city gun bans are also dumb.)

Furthermore, such ineffective bans are worse than useless. It creates a situation where the best, most responsible people, the people who habitually obey the law because it is the law without being particularly afraid of punishment, are the least likely to have guns under such a regime, while the people who habitually break the law will still have their guns. It is one of many ways that this author believe that Democrats are objectively in favor of criminals—because their policies so obviously benefit criminals at the expense of law-abiding citizens that it’s hard to believe any other explanation applies. If Fred Guttenberg truly cares about saving lives as his Twitter/X biography claims, he would support strong border control—if only to cut down on the number of people killed by illegal immigrants.

