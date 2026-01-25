Headless ICEman: Gun Grabber Fred Guttenberg Shares Photo of ICE ‘Murder’ But There’s Just One Problem...

Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 11:45 PM on January 25, 2026
Meme

Fred Guttenberg is a frequent flier on Twitchy, being a gun grabber because, according to his Twitter/X biography:

My daughter Jaime was murdered in the Parkland school shooting.  My life is dedicated to reducing gun violence and saving lives.  

But like many on the left, he is blindly devoted to just about every ‘current thing’ however contradictory it is. So, of course, he is an open borders kind of guy, joining in with the online mob to smear ICE at every opportunity, in posts such as this:

Except sharp-eyed viewers noticed a tiny little problem with this photo…

Actually, over 125K liked the post as of this writing.

We don't think the original was enhanced. We think it is fake.

Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
FuzzyChimp
The cut off text:

3. And is the officer behind him resting his hand on his neck stump?

Honestly, we stopped analyzing the photo when we saw the head was missing, but go all Zapruder film on this, man!

Of course, another question we have is this: Given that it is AI, who generated it? We have not been able to locate the first use of this image, but we have located at least one example of someone using it before Guttenberg by @YourAnonNews. But even then, it was that photo combined with another, suggesting it was not the first use of that, either. 

Thus, the most likely scenario is that Guttenberg got it from someone else and republished it without fact checking it, or looking at it so closely. This from a guy who has repeatedly raged about misinformation over the years:

If you search his Twitter/X account for the term ‘misinformation’ he talks about the issue a lot, including suggesting that it should be censored on social media platforms:

Seriously, why do almost every gun control advocate also come up short on freedom of expression?

Well, we might have an answer to our own rhetorical question. One of our favorite quotes from President John F. Kennedy is this:

We welcome the views of others. We seek a free flow of information across national boundaries and oceans, across iron curtains and stone walls. We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.

Our joke these days is that the left would nod along to all of this and say ‘yep, that’s right! We are afraid of the American people! Why are you saying that like it’s a bad thing?’ This goes double for the gun control left, which consistently believes that regular Americans can’t be trusted with guns. And if you can’t trust them with guns, it’s just a hop, skip and a jump to deciding that they can’t be trusted to judge truth and falsehood for themselves.

And in case you are wondering, he did say that, too:

Even someone who agrees with him objected:

Over 125K likes as of this writing says otherwise.

Finally, one more thought before we close this out. We said above that it is contradictory to advocate for open borders if you are in favor of gun control. Indeed, when we debate with someone who advocates for banning any type of gun, our typical retort is ‘so… you are in favor of Trump’s wall?’ When they inevitably react with confusion, we make a simple point: If entire human beings are flowing across our border on a regular basis, what is to stop the criminals from sending guns along the same routes in there is a partial or total gun ban? It is very difficult to ban anything within a country, if that country can’t control its borders. (This is why single state or even single city gun bans are also dumb.)

Furthermore, such ineffective bans are worse than useless. It creates a situation where the best, most responsible people, the people who habitually obey the law because it is the law without being particularly afraid of punishment, are the least likely to have guns under such a regime, while the people who habitually break the law will still have their guns. It is one of many ways that this author believe that Democrats are objectively in favor of criminals—because their policies so obviously benefit criminals at the expense of law-abiding citizens that it’s hard to believe any other explanation applies. If Fred Guttenberg truly cares about saving lives as his Twitter/X biography claims, he would support strong border control—if only to cut down on the number of people killed by illegal immigrants.

RELATED: The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People ‘Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot’ (LOL)

JK Rowling Shows Her Support for Smoking, Hot Iranian Woman Standing Up To the Mullahs

Jack Smith Trampled Trump’s First Amendment Rights... Says the Washington Post?! Wait, WHAT?!

Can Donald Trump Refuse to Follow an Unconstitutional Judicial Order? (A Deep Dive)

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

BORDER SECURITY CONGRESS FIREARMS FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH GUN CONTROL

Someone Finally Found a Way to Leave James Woods Speechless
FuzzyChimp
WHAT SHE SAID: Meme Account Foregoes the Jokes for a Straight FIRE Post About Leftists and Immigrants
Grateful Calvin
Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What She Told Him to Do
Grateful Calvin
From Union Dues to Molotov Dreams: How Teachers' and Nurses' Unions Are Bankrolling Far-Left Lunacy
justmindy
Oops, Gavin Newsom Forgot: He Banned Guns at Protests – Now He's the 2A Champion Against Trump
justmindy
The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL)
Aaron Walker

