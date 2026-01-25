The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL)

As just about everyone probably knows, there is a huge winter storm cutting across much of the South-to-Southeast of this country, dropping snow, ice and sleet. It’s pretty dangerous and if you are in its path, we recommend that you stay home if you can. Even if you know what you are doing, do your neighbors know what they are doing? It’s better to stay home until things get better.

But some of us don’t have that option. For some brave men and women, being out in all kinds of weather is their job, such as the police, paramedics and firefighters, not to mention utility workers who are trying to keep the lights on and your home warm. So, spare a thought and a prayer for them today, because apparently at the Louisville, Kentucky Metropolitan Police Department, they are stretched a bit thin:

If you crash tonight doing donuts in a parking lot, that’s between you and Jesus. We’re tired. — LMPD (@LMPD) January 25, 2026

Now, first, we have checked: The account has that little grey checkmark indicating that this is from a real government account. So, we are surprised and a little impressed that an official government account could have that much of a sense of humor.

Second, we tend to think that they are not being literal in suggesting that you are on your own if you get into such a crash. Our guess is that if you are hurt, however you end up being hurt, they are going to try to get to you and render aid. But if some people in their jurisdiction get the impression that help won’t be coming and decide not to risk their lives after all, we are okay with that, too.

And naturally people are having fun with this. We tend to assume most of these responses aren’t serious:

How else are you going to learn how to drive in the snow??! — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) January 25, 2026

stop racially profiling people — youngblood23✪ (@youngblood242k) January 25, 2026

Like we said, we are assuming that is a joke.

How about Amish doughnuts? 😁https://t.co/lXqrbiry1R — Mary B 🇺🇸🍊🌞 (@swel1926) January 25, 2026

We have to suspect that video is AI, but it still makes us smile.

Not for nothing, but up north here, when we teach our kids to drive, it’s common to bring them to an empty parking lot and have them do donuts in the snow. Helps them learn how to steer, brake, & understand how to control the vehicle. Let er rip. ⛄️ — MA Election Integrity (@cleanVOTERrolls) January 25, 2026

The only donuts you should do. pic.twitter.com/eTo7DtQtVs — Edd Bigote (@EddBigote) January 25, 2026

Like, why did he have to make a whole fake AI video just for that? A picture would have worked perfectly.

That first pictured post has this video:

For those that moved to the South, please say the following statement 25 times — “We DO NOT call the cops on kids doing donuts in empty parking lots.”



We don’t do that. You don’t do that. Thank you.

pic.twitter.com/NxtNqu1Qjv — maybe danielle 💻🚛🇺🇸 (@maybedanielleee) January 25, 2026

And we have to suspect that this is AI, too. Whether you follow Danielle's substantive advice is your call.

But please record it and upload it to X, wether you do it perfectly or destroy your wheels on a curb.



In fairness there is a lot of learnings when playing in ice and snow that can be life saving on the road, I learned a lot from skidding and spinning the car in car parks and… — PeterJGraham (@PeterjgrahamN) January 25, 2026

The cut off text:

In fairness there is a lot of learnings when playing in ice and snow that can be life saving on the road, I learned a lot from skidding and spinning the car in car parks and empty roads

It's not surprising ya'll don't go chasing after people doing donuts, because ironically, ya'll eat too many of them. 🥸 — Cary Kelly (@CaryKelly11) January 25, 2026

Kind of a cheap shot, but… they also kind of opened themselves up to it.

😆when I was a teen driver it was dads size 10 boot that executed the judgement of God. He had the anointing so good several times he ran all the way from the far side of the driveway on one leg because the other one was right where I could feel it. I can still taste the leather. — Chivalrous Shark (@Jnkerr13) January 25, 2026

That was random, but we will go with it.

This seems fair.



You leave us alone to be stupid and we'll get ourselves to the emergency room.



We'll call about a tow truck for the car in the Spring. pic.twitter.com/ptH2Hizhvr — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) January 25, 2026

A friend told me front tie rod and wheel bearing replacement costs about $1200. — simulacrumb.cfx (@simulacrumb1) January 25, 2026

Helpful.

Jesus any random night around the parking lot pic.twitter.com/ga03r2ZCET — deleted user (@deleted_uss3r) January 25, 2026

Whoever is running the Louisville PD account is having a great time https://t.co/ruXbtUNqPz — Michelle Del Rey 🍋 (@meeshdelrey) January 25, 2026

Yes, a little bird told me this might not be the only Twitchy article about them today.

Everyone needs to follow this LEO page from Louisville Kentucky, they’re hilarious! I’m not from there but I support this comedy gold! @LMPD https://t.co/mpk024goCB — The Southern MAGA (@TheresaHel1914) January 25, 2026

Finally, from what looks mainly like an advertising account:

jesus has seen my search history, i'm out of luck — Top Casino Rewards (@TopCasinoReward) January 25, 2026

Okay, we don’t care who you are, that is hilarious.

