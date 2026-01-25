The Louisville (KY) Police Dept. Has a Special Message for People 'Doing Donuts in a Parking Lot' (LOL)

Peggy Flanagan Sheds Crocodile Tears for Alex Pretti After He Did EXACTLY What...
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:15 PM on January 25, 2026
meme

As just about everyone probably knows, there is a huge winter storm cutting across much of the South-to-Southeast of this country, dropping snow, ice and sleet. It’s pretty dangerous and if you are in its path, we recommend that you stay home if you can. Even if you know what you are doing, do your neighbors know what they are doing? It’s better to stay home until things get better.

But some of us don’t have that option. For some brave men and women, being out in all kinds of weather is their job, such as the police, paramedics and firefighters, not to mention utility workers who are trying to keep the lights on and your home warm. So, spare a thought and a prayer for them today, because apparently at the Louisville, Kentucky Metropolitan Police Department, they are stretched a bit thin:

Now, first, we have checked: The account has that little grey checkmark indicating that this is from a real government account. So, we are surprised and a little impressed that an official government account could have that much of a sense of humor.

Second, we tend to think that they are not being literal in suggesting that you are on your own if you get into such a crash. Our guess is that if you are hurt, however you end up being hurt, they are going to try to get to you and render aid. But if some people in their jurisdiction get the impression that help won’t be coming and decide not to risk their lives after all, we are okay with that, too.

And naturally people are having fun with this. We tend to assume most of these responses aren’t serious:

Like we said, we are assuming that is a joke.

We have to suspect that video is AI, but it still makes us smile.

Like, why did he have to make a whole fake AI video just for that? A picture would have worked perfectly.

That first pictured post has this video:

And we have to suspect that this is AI, too. Whether you follow Danielle's substantive advice is your call.

The cut off text:

In fairness there is a lot of learnings when playing in ice and snow that can be life saving on the road, I learned a lot from skidding and spinning the car in car parks and empty roads

Kind of a cheap shot, but… they also kind of opened themselves up to it.

That was random, but we will go with it.

Helpful.

Yes, a little bird told me this might not be the only Twitchy article about them today.

Finally, from what looks mainly like an advertising account:

Okay, we don’t care who you are, that is hilarious.

