Sanity Prevails at the Olympics: 'Women's Sports Is About to see a Sharp Decline in Testicle Injuries.'

ALTERNATE HEADLINE: The International Olympic Committee Has Figured Out That Letting Men Beat Up on Women Is a Bad Look

ALTERNATE, ALTERNATE HEADLINE: Duh.

Jokes aside, this is pretty good news:

🚨 BREAKING: Transgender athletes are to be banned from female competition at the Olympics following a review of evidence about the sporting advantages of being born male.



The new policy may also bar female athletes with ‘differences of sex development’, possibly including… pic.twitter.com/ymKdRnT3C0 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 10, 2025

The cut off text:

The new policy may also bar female athletes with ‘differences of sex development’, possibly including boxers like Imane Khelif Read the full story [link deleted]

Unfortunately, their website is paywalled, so here’s a Fox News article:

IOC set to ban transgender athletes from Olympic women's events: reports:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will enact a new policy that will prohibit transgender female athletes from competing against biological women, according to multiple rep… https://t.co/qN22hOtt6x — Elwin Sidney (@ElwinSidney) November 10, 2025

From the article:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will enact a new policy that will prohibit transgender female athletes from competing against biological women, according to multiple reports. The policy is reportedly set to cover those with differences of sex development (DSD). The IOC’s current policy leaves it up to each individual sport’s governing body to make policies governing transgender athletes. But as the IOC changed its leadership, The Times of London reported on Monday that its policies are set to change as well. IOC President Kirsty Coventry called for ‘protecting’ the women’s category in June and there was ‘overwhelming support’ from IOC members to do the same. ‘We understand that there’ll be differences depending on the sport … but it was very clear from the members that we have to protect the female category, first and foremost to ensure fairness,’ Coventry said at the time. ‘But we need to do that with a scientific approach and the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area.’ The upcoming policy switch is likely to be announced at the IOC session in February before the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy and comes after a presentation from Dr. Jane Thornton, the IOC’s medical and scientific director, last week, according to The Times.

That report seems to leave a concerning degree of wiggle room but these are reports of policies that haven’t been unveiled, so perhaps we should wait and see.

One thing we will be waiting and seeing about is whether this policy will be applied retroactively. Will men who claimed to be women be stripped of their medals? Will they get an asterisk next to the records of their achievements? Certainly, that kind of action is fully justified if we found out that an athlete cheated, such as using performance-enhancing drugs and we tend to think it is the correct outcome, here.

In any case, if you want a much more in-depth discussion of the transgender sports issue, see our piece tearing John Oliver’s pro-transgender-in-sports argument apart. To summarize, we think that the default is for men to be excluded from most women’s sports, even if the man claims he has magically become a woman. And if you want to deviate from the default, the onus is on the person advocating for that deviation to prove that it is fair and safe to do so, rather than being on the advocates of the status quo to prove the proposed change is unfair or unsafe.

On to reactions:

If you play the quoted video, we think you will find that this is almost certainly a joke, because he claimed that the concern is that ‘trans men’ (as in, women who claim to be men) will dominate men’s sports, going on with specific examples. And as a joke, its moderately funny. We think it would be funnier with visuals (maybe using AI generation).

I feel so sorry for Imane Khelif. Caught up in all this but it’s the right decision. It really is a case of the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the one. — Rob Chapman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@TregTrader) November 10, 2025

Exactly! Spock has the right idea!

Humor aside, as for Imane Khelif some have claimed that he honestly believes he is female, which is hard to reconcile with stories like this:

Imane Khelif does not want to be tested by World Boxing



The Algerian is launching an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport.



Full Story: https://t.co/KaOXn5vbA7 #ImaneKhelif #boxing pic.twitter.com/teLwAuGpvJ — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) September 1, 2025

From the article:

World Boxing’s new gender eligibility policy has triggered its first major standoff, with Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif rejecting demands to undergo sex verification testing. Khelif, who captured gold in Paris after being banned from IBA competition, is now preparing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the controversial rules that could end her career in women’s boxing.

We think that if he actually believed as of the date of the article that he was an actual female, he would take the test without complaint.

It took a study and review of evidence to determine the biological advantages that men have over women? Just look at the results of just about every sport where both men and women compete. How many world records would women have if the record books were combined? — Brett Atkin (@brettatkin) November 10, 2025

All of this makes us think of this line from 1984:

‘The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’ --George Orwell

We are very disobedient, in that way.

Clearly, there can be a way for people not to feel 'left out' of the Olympics, much as the paraOlympics have solved. Let there be a third way forward, those who don't conform can opt in to a third category. When they win the contest, it's for their group, not men against women. — Jeff Cunningham 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🎗️ (@cunninghamjeff) November 10, 2025

Or maybe just stop bending over backwards for a tiny minority?

Told you! I have been saying this for years as a post-op op transsexual. — Duchess Lois Of Alberta (@duchess_elle) November 10, 2025

What a bunch of hogwash. Studies after studies were done for years prior to this and general conclusion was that below a certain t level they had no distinct advantage over the pure players. This is just political bs of the current times — Stefano Mindless (@OreganoStefano) November 10, 2025

You’re going to have to show your work there, bub. As we pointed out, John Oliver massaged the data so thoroughly, he offered it a happy ending, and the best he could say was that the evidence was inconclusive. And as we said above, it should be the transactivists' burden to prove it is safe and fair, rather than putting the burden of proof on the people defending the status quo.

Correction:

Biological men will be banned from biological female competition at the Olympics. — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) November 10, 2025

We personally reject calling people biological men or women. There is no other kind of men and women.

So they'll be taking away those medals they handed out to dudes cosplaying as chicks, right? — Article 1, Section 8 🇺🇲 🎮🎗 (@Art1_Sec8) November 10, 2025

We are wondering that, too. Also, that’s a solid constitutional nerd handle, right there. Chef’s kiss, no notes.

The olympic committee has to apologize to everyone who came 4th, everyone who didn't make it to a final, and everyone who were robbed of going to the olympics at all because a man qualified. — Migrant (@remigrado) November 10, 2025

And, not to put too fine a point on it, but did they make women share their private spaces with these men, such as bathrooms and locker rooms? If so, they deserve an apology for that, too.

Thank you to the “culture warriors” who boldly spoke truth and prevailed. — Adam Morgan (@RepAdamMorgan) November 10, 2025

Wow it is amazing how "the science" settles exactly where the politically expedient viewpoint is. I could swear the "the science" said just the opposite until 3:00pm last Tuesday... No you DAsses this has nothing to do with science. The Olympics Committee can see the writing on… — Kobus Swart (@k0busswart) November 10, 2025

The cut off text:

The Olympics Committee can see the writing on the wall and they want to survive, cause everyone is tired of this....

We won’t fall on our sword pretending that the Olympics are taking a principled stand, here. But they are taking the obviously correct stand, regardless of their motives—at least as best as we can tell. We will have to wait and see on some details, but this is a step in the right direction.

Why do Women's Olympics exist? Why the segregation?? Could it possibly be because in matters of physical fitness, there is a fundamental difference between men and women, and it would be eminently UNFAIR to have women competing against men??? 🙄 — Michael Cohen (@sandwich_hlp) November 10, 2025

Exactly. We think some people are uncomfortable saying this, but it is the obvious truth as to why there is separation between men and women in the first place.

"review of evidence about the sporting advantages of being born male."



How much did that cost? If it took more than opening your eyes and not listening to MSM and celebrities, they wasted time and money. — Jeddorian (@Jeddorian) November 10, 2025

Palms don’t grease themselves.

To be clear, Khelif has XY chromosomes. He is part of a small minority born with ambiguous genital anatomy, misgendered at birth and brought up as a girl. But at puberty his male hormones kicked in, turning him into the man he always was. Tragic for him, but this is the truth. — Genghis McCann🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Genghis_McCann) November 10, 2025

That’s a common claim, but we are not ready to believe he was so innocent in all of this.

It's crazy that they had to act like they had to do scientific research to conclude this.



"Thanks to a months-long study, scientists have concluded that trees do exist." Thanks, scientists.



This has always been a reality issue, not a science issue. But the religion of the day… https://t.co/jFcTVHMkIx — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 10, 2025

The cut off text:

But the religion of the day is that you need a scientist to tell you it’s okay to accept reality before you do.

In other news and after much scientific study, the IOC has determined that water is wet and gravity pulls downward.

Now maybe they can use EVEN MORE common sense and keep men out of women’s prisons and locker rooms.. https://t.co/xfe0XPO9K7 — Will. Power - Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) November 10, 2025

Well, that’s just crazy talk.

Stop with this garbage framing.



Of course "trans athletes" are not banned from the Olympics. MEN are banned from competing in the female division, regardless of how they identify.



The male weightlifter pictured here is quite welcome to compete with the other men if he chooses. https://t.co/nGeI033oME — The Heretical Liberal 🇨🇦 (@Rob_ThaBuilder) November 10, 2025

We'll let Rocket respond to this one:

And a woman who goes by Stepfanie Tyler (@wildbarestepf) made an interesting point, but she also used naughty, naughty language, so we will only quote her, with mild censorship, rather than embed the post:

the ‘evidence’: *most* men could beat the s**t out of *most* women i can’t wait to live in a world where we don’t pander to idiots who are clearly infected with mental parasites

The boxing thing seems to have been particularly eye opening for most viewers, but her comment raises another point. The fact that most men would win most fist fights most of the time against most women is why this author considers anti-gun views to be anti-women and anti-disabled. If you ban guns, then people will only be able to use their physical strength to defend themselves. Even a knife or other melee weapon requires strength to be used effectively. And to ask women and disabled people to rely on their physical strength means that they will be disproportionately at a disadvantage. Now, you need some strength to operate a gun and some people will be too profoundly disabled to operate one safely, so a gun doesn’t completely level the playing field…

But it makes it more level than if guns were banned.

Finally:

Women's sports is about to see a sharp decline in testicle injuries. https://t.co/aemM7Nn5Dk — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) November 10, 2025

*stifles laughter*

