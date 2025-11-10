Illinois Senate Dem's Double-Jab Brag Backfires: 'Lazy Virtue Shilling' Ratios Him into Ob...
Harry Sisson Explodes After Government Reopens. This Moment EXPOSES Everything
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Try to Keep the Shutdown Going While...
Somebody's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Panicked Response to Trump Pardoning 'Key J6 Instigators...
VIP
Stevie Nicks' Abortion Brag Is About As Gross and Self-Centered As It Can...
Johnson, Trump Steamroll Schumer's Government Shutdown: Dems Demand Exile
BLEH! Woman BRAGS About LITERALLY Kissing Jasmine Crockett's Shoes and SMOD Can't Come...
White House's Response to Rep. Ilhan Omar Saying She 'Doesn't Mind Being Deported'...
YEEHAW! Iowahawk's Response to Filmmaker Claiming Rural Communities Will be STUPID Without...
NUKE-I-FIED! Mollie Hemingway DOGWALKS Jake Tapper for Tantruming Over Trump Pardoning 'Fa...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: FINAL HOURS! The Dems Caved, Don't Miss Out!
VIP
Gavin Newsom's Tone on Ending the Shutdown (and Families Going Hungry) Sure Changed...
Chris Murphy BODIED for Shaming Struggling Americans Who Didn't Support Dems' Efforts for...
Adam Schiff's Concern About Families Going Hungry Took a FAST Turn After Some...

Sanity Prevails at the Olympics: 'Women's Sports Is About to see a Sharp Decline in Testicle Injuries.'

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:00 PM on November 10, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

ALTERNATE HEADLINE: The International Olympic Committee Has Figured Out That Letting Men Beat Up on Women Is a Bad Look

ALTERNATE, ALTERNATE HEADLINE: Duh.

Jokes aside, this is pretty good news:

Advertisement

The cut off text:

The new policy may also bar female athletes with ‘differences of sex development’, possibly including boxers like Imane Khelif

Read the full story [link deleted]

Unfortunately, their website is paywalled, so here’s a Fox News article:

From the article:

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will enact a new policy that will prohibit transgender female athletes from competing against biological women, according to multiple reports. The policy is reportedly set to cover those with differences of sex development (DSD).

The IOC’s current policy leaves it up to each individual sport’s governing body to make policies governing transgender athletes. But as the IOC changed its leadership, The Times of London reported on Monday that its policies are set to change as well.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry called for ‘protecting’ the women’s category in June and there was ‘overwhelming support’ from IOC members to do the same.

‘We understand that there’ll be differences depending on the sport … but it was very clear from the members that we have to protect the female category, first and foremost to ensure fairness,’ Coventry said at the time.

‘But we need to do that with a scientific approach and the inclusion of the international federations who have already done a lot of work in this area.’

The upcoming policy switch is likely to be announced at the IOC session in February before the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy and comes after a presentation from Dr. Jane Thornton, the IOC’s medical and scientific director, last week, according to The Times.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

That report seems to leave a concerning degree of wiggle room but these are reports of policies that haven’t been unveiled, so perhaps we should wait and see.

One thing we will be waiting and seeing about is whether this policy will be applied retroactively. Will men who claimed to be women be stripped of their medals? Will they get an asterisk next to the records of their achievements? Certainly, that kind of action is fully justified if we found out that an athlete cheated, such as using performance-enhancing drugs and we tend to think it is the correct outcome, here.

In any case, if you want a much more in-depth discussion of the transgender sports issue, see our piece tearing John Oliver’s pro-transgender-in-sports argument apart. To summarize, we think that the default is for men to be excluded from most women’s sports, even if the man claims he has magically become a woman. And if you want to deviate from the default, the onus is on the person advocating for that deviation to prove that it is fair and safe to do so, rather than being on the advocates of the status quo to prove the proposed change is unfair or unsafe. 

On to reactions:

If you play the quoted video, we think you will find that this is almost certainly a joke, because he claimed that the concern is that ‘trans men’ (as in, women who claim to be men) will dominate men’s sports, going on with specific examples. And as a joke, its moderately funny. We think it would be funnier with visuals (maybe using AI generation).

Exactly! Spock has the right idea!

Advertisement

Humor aside, as for Imane Khelif some have claimed that he honestly believes he is female, which is hard to reconcile with stories like this:

From the article:

World Boxing’s new gender eligibility policy has triggered its first major standoff, with Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif rejecting demands to undergo sex verification testing.

Khelif, who captured gold in Paris after being banned from IBA competition, is now preparing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the controversial rules that could end her career in women’s boxing.

We think that if he actually believed as of the date of the article that he was an actual female, he would take the test without complaint.

All of this makes us think of this line from 1984:

‘The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’

--George Orwell

We are very disobedient, in that way.

Or maybe just stop bending over backwards for a tiny minority?

Advertisement

You’re going to have to show your work there, bub. As we pointed out, John Oliver massaged the data so thoroughly, he offered it a happy ending, and the best he could say was that the evidence was inconclusive. And as we said above, it should be the transactivists' burden to prove it is safe and fair, rather than putting the burden of proof on the people defending the status quo.

We personally reject calling people biological men or women. There is no other kind of men and women.

We are wondering that, too. Also, that’s a solid constitutional nerd handle, right there. Chef’s kiss, no notes.

And, not to put too fine a point on it, but did they make women share their private spaces with these men, such as bathrooms and locker rooms? If so, they deserve an apology for that, too.

Advertisement

The cut off text:

The Olympics Committee can see the writing on the wall and they want to survive, cause everyone is tired of this....

We won’t fall on our sword pretending that the Olympics are taking a principled stand, here. But they are taking the obviously correct stand, regardless of their motives—at least as best as we can tell. We will have to wait and see on some details, but this is a step in the right direction.

Exactly. We think some people are uncomfortable saying this, but it is the obvious truth as to why there is separation between men and women in the first place.

Palms don’t grease themselves.

That’s a common claim, but we are not ready to believe he was so innocent in all of this.

Advertisement

The cut off text:

But the religion of the day is that you need a scientist to tell you it’s okay to accept reality before you do.

In other news and after much scientific study, the IOC has determined that water is wet and gravity pulls downward.

Well, that’s just crazy talk.

We'll let Rocket respond to this one:

And a woman who goes by Stepfanie Tyler (@wildbarestepf) made an interesting point, but she also used naughty, naughty language, so we will only quote her, with mild censorship, rather than embed the post:

the ‘evidence’: 

*most* men could beat the s**t out of *most* women

i can’t wait to live in a world where we don’t pander to idiots who are clearly infected with mental parasites

The boxing thing seems to have been particularly eye opening for most viewers, but her comment raises another point. The fact that most men would win most fist fights most of the time against most women is why this author considers anti-gun views to be anti-women and anti-disabled. If you ban guns, then people will only be able to use their physical strength to defend themselves. Even a knife or other melee weapon requires strength to be used effectively. And to ask women and disabled people to rely on their physical strength means that they will be disproportionately at a disadvantage. Now, you need some strength to operate a gun and some people will be too profoundly disabled to operate one safely, so a gun doesn’t completely level the playing field…

Advertisement

But it makes it more level than if guns were banned.

Finally:

*stifles laughter*

RELATED: Mamdani Admits He Didn’t Protect Women From Being Raped in Egypt … and the Reason Is Infuriating

Iowahawk Roasts Slate Writer Who Said CBS News Has Fallen From ‘Dan Rather to Bari Weiss’ (and a Fisking)

BREAKING: Nick Sortor Has Great News About the Charges Against Him

One ‘Weird Trick’ That Would Instantly Undermine the Political Power of Illegal Immigrants (and Democrats)

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points. 

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

SPORTS TITLE IX TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Vows Dems Will Try to Keep the Shutdown Going While Blaming Republicans
Doug P.
Illinois Senate Dem's Double-Jab Brag Backfires: 'Lazy Virtue Shilling' Ratios Him into Oblivion
justmindy
Somebody's NERVOUS: Adam Schiff's Panicked Response to Trump Pardoning 'Key J6 Instigators' VERY Telling
Sam J.
AOC's Attempts at Using Math to Convince Senate Dems to Keep the Government Closed Too Funny NOT to Share
Sam J.
YEEHAW! Iowahawk's Response to Filmmaker Claiming Rural Communities Will be STUPID Without PBS Is PERFECT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement