WATCH: Jews and Allies Drag Tone-Deaf Superbowl Advertisement Against Anti-Semitism

We are days away from the latest Super Bowl, which is going to feature the Seattle Seahawks v. the New England Patriots and it will also feature … ads! To some people that is the highlight of the game: The ads. A little bird told this author that we will definitely be covering whatever is interesting/funny/dumb about most of the ads, but we have already seen controversy stirred up over this ad against anti-Semitism:

🚨WATCH: Jewish philanthropist and the owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, has unveiled an ad targeting Jew-hatred that will be aired during the Super Bowl this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/n74pIMBMOI — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) February 4, 2026

So, the owner of one of the teams playing on Sunday made an ad to try to denounce anti-Semitism, and it seems well-meaning enough… but it is getting a ton of flack for being tone deaf.

This person raises one particular set of concerns:

The reason so many Jews are upset with the Robert Kraft's upcoming ad against antisemitism is simple: it has no connection to our reality.



No one is slamming stickers on the backpacks of Jewish high school students that say: "dirty Jew", they are screaming at them "Free… https://t.co/xyifc2qwiV pic.twitter.com/EOAfN7LhKg — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) February 5, 2026

The cut off text:

No one is slamming stickers on the backpacks of Jewish high school students that say: ‘dirty Jew’, they are screaming at them ‘Free Palestine!’, drawing swastikas in the bathroom, and calling them ‘genocide enablers’ and ‘zios’. There is no ally who shows up to help, young Jews are finding themselves on their own. The backlash to this ad is going to be horrible once it airs. Many white people will complain the ad portrays them as anti-Semitic, while many black Muslims who are portrayed as the ally that will come save the Jewish student, will complain they have been tokenized. The ad is likely to cause more antisemitism than it will prevent.

Bluntly, the black dude does seem tokenized. And while we are sure the kind of anti-Semitism you see in the ad exists—we remember Steven Spielberg saying that people would throw pennies at him in class when he was a kid because he was Jewish—Mr. Poupko is right to say that the reality of anti-Semitism right now is mainly of the so-called ‘free Palestine’ type. We are skeptical that it will create anti-Semitism, but we don’t think it will help very much, either. Seriously, do they imagine that some person who hates the Jooooooooos will suddenly rethink their position after watching this ad? At most we guess it encourages people to offer support when they see stuff like this happening.

More dragging:

Once again, liberal Jews creating videos about anti-Semitism that could only be persuasive to other liberal Jews (and their liberal friends).



It is cringe-inducing. It plays games with stupid stereotypes. It is drop-dead ignorant about the target audience it needs to reach. https://t.co/JOQdsRcd3S — Yoram Hazony (@yhazony) February 5, 2026

The Editor at Large for Tablet Magazine, Liel Leibovitz (@liel) had some interesting comments, but he used some naughty, naughty words, so we will only be able to quote him on this website:

So much love and respect for Robert Kraft, but it’s almost impossible to imagine a more retarded ad than this. First off, let’s do the same thing we did last year, to make sure you understand we have no creativity left. Second of all, let’s make the call to action posting a #BLM like b———t square, because that’s what serious people do. Third of all, let’s make sure the story we tell is of a dweeby Jew getting gallantly rescued by a cool Black dude. If I had ten million dollars to spend on a Super Bowl ad, I’d just show a bunch of exploding beepers, dead Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, hot Israeli girls with guns, and the caption ‘F—k Around, Find Out.’ But hey, why go with Jewish power and pride when quivering victimhood mixed with the worse of social media clicktivism is exactly what some committee of overpaid PR pros and professional Jewish org types thought would work wonders.

(Paragraph breaks added.) Harsh, but we think he is making some solid points. And while we are not 100% sure this next guy is talking about the ad, his comments seem apropos:

Since I was a child it always bothered me how Jews were portrayed as weak in the media. Why does it have to always be some scrawny kid getting bullied or Ross Geller just existing and never my Uncle Eddie in a bar fight with 5 people after being called a dirty Jew. (He won) — Sam Salz (@sam_salz) February 5, 2026

This led to a quote post in reply:

And here Mr. Salz again, talking more about the tough Jews in his family:

Seriously, we don’t think that modern Israel would have survived this long without 1) the blessing of G-d, and 2) some tough AF Jews (and others) defending it. To the first point, we remember reading in the Old Testament about the Jews winning against incredible odds and we always suspected that they were exaggerating … until we read about the modern history of Israel and saw the same kinds of victories against similar odds play out. Now, we are less skeptical of those Old Testament stories.

I hate antisemitism, and this is the worst thing I've ever seen — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 6, 2026

Good grief. This is the worst, most pathetic thing I've ever seen, and it will have the opposite of its intended effect. https://t.co/QRaYt0gtVJ — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 6, 2026

This is just out of date. "let's all unite against white supremacy."

Such a 1970s take.



Truth today is that 9/10 the attack is not coming from someone white.



There is no point talking about antisemitism if you cannot speak the truth.https://t.co/Bzfpslb8sY — David Collier (@mishtal) February 5, 2026

My very first experience with anti-Semitism was in high school being attacked by a Black Muslim guy named Talib. But Robert Kraft just spent millions on a crappy Super Bowl ad to tell the world that a Black Muslim guy named Bilal is our savior. So cool! pic.twitter.com/ZENLkj5ykC — Debbie Schlussel חי-ה דבורה שליסל (@DebbieSchlussel) February 5, 2026

The ad is disconnected from reality.



It portrays a non-visibly Jewish teen finding a “dirty Jew” Post-it on his backpack, while visibly Orthodox Jews are largely not facing this kind of harassment in schools.



Rather than confronting real antisemitism, it recasts criticism of… — Voice of Rabbis (@voiceofrabbis) February 5, 2026

The cut off text:

Rather than confronting real antisemitism, it recasts criticism of Israel as an attack on Jewish students, collapsing critique of a state into hatred of Jews and presenting disagreement as persecution.

Are they trying to say that the anti-Semites are correct to say that ‘criticism of Israel’ is not anti-Semitism? Or that the ad is saying it is?

First, the ad is not saying anything about criticism of Israel.

Second, saying that criticism of Israel is not inherently anti-Semitic is a bit like the old segregationist slogan of ‘separate but equal.’ Sure, it is theoretically possible for the people who constantly single out the Jewish country for criticism not to be anti-Semitic, just as it was theoretically possible for there to be separate schools, bathrooms, water fountains, etc. by race without making the white facilities materially better than it was for everyone else. But the reality was that segregation always resulted in unequal facilities, and we have yet to find a person who constantly rails against Israel who didn’t reveal themselves to be an anti-Semite when you interrogated them. Both are cases of things that were theoretically possible, but never actually appeared in the wild.

That all being said, our ‘spider sense’ tells us that Voice of Rabbis might have had a typo or just a general content flub somewhere in that post, leading to a misunderstanding.

This is more like it pic.twitter.com/I2MVLXir23 — Eli 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@eefrat2) February 6, 2026

Yeah I’m sure an ad where every kid in the school is antisemitic except a tall black kid with an Afro doesn’t have a chance of backfiring by making antisemitism look like the norm for whatever impressionable kids are watching the Super Bowl lol — Forrest Miller 🎥🏆 (@AlwaysFlacko) February 6, 2026

We think most kids will see this as the stupid preachy stuff it is. When we were growing up, we never knew anyone who was persuaded by this treacly, afterschool-special-type messaging. We never did drugs but it wasn’t because Nancy Reagan told us not to.

This is actually cringe. Rather than having the Jewish boy look like a victim, I would rather see him dropping the Nazis who pushed him. We are not “those” Jews anymore- we fight back. #RobertKraft this is a hard no. — Michal/Michele -מיכל✡️ 🟦 (@MichalSabra) February 4, 2026

This is not an accurate portrayal of the anti-Semitism rapidly spreading in the West.



If you want to fight hatred of Jews probably best to call out the sources of it: the political Left and the Islamists. — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) February 5, 2026

Of course, there has to be that guy:

Why is censorship and propaganda always the knee jerk reaction? Why not improve Jewish behavior? — Appalachian Liberty (@Liberty_Xtreme) February 6, 2026

First off, Jews as a group are not to blame for anti-Semitism. Stop blaming the victim.

Second, what censorship? First off, the ‘dirty jew’ sign might be free speech if they didn’t technically batter the Jewish kid by slapping it on to him. We’re not saying the police should be called, but as Don Lemon is finding out, the First Amendment doesn’t give you a right to trespass. And the black dude putting a blue square over it isn’t censorship. It’s simply him expressing himself. It’s like two guys graffitiing a building, and then complaining that they are being censored when the owner paints over it.

Nothing says we don’t control the media like a Super Bowl ad saying we are the victim — HVAC Barclay (@BigDickBarclay) February 5, 2026

If the Jooooos controlled the media, the ad space would be free. And maybe it should be free for these kinds of ads, where they are genuinely trying to improve people’s lives. Yes, this article has featured a lot of harsh criticism of the ad, but we still believe it is well-intentioned.

Rav Avigdor Miller on Holocaust museums:



1. It doesn't work.

2. It only gives them ideas.

3. Give your money to build Torah instead of "fighting antisemitism". https://t.co/XYbr5YKeEP pic.twitter.com/OmwReILQAe — 𝕐𝕒𝕜𝕠𝕧𝕠𝕝𝕗 (@Yakovolf) February 6, 2026

I’m sorry but when a student in my college told me his Egyptian father would cut off my head if he saw me, I did not need someone to post a blue square.



I needed his father investigated and removed from the country. https://t.co/dGyQMHutm4 — Gideon Askowitz (@Gideon_Askowitz) February 5, 2026

Lots of people giving me crap for criticizing him having an ad.



Fine, want an ad? Show real situations of antisemitism. Not a fake mild incident.



Show the encampments. Show the embassy staffers. Show the flamethrower in Boulder. Show Bondi Beach. Show the Mississippi synagogue. https://t.co/rE7ykVKGUd — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) February 5, 2026

I fixed the Jewish commercial. Just play this. https://t.co/5zdgsYkbRe pic.twitter.com/UuuiuJ68FT — PondTalk with Blew (@PondTalk) February 5, 2026

We have come to think of this movie (‘Prince of Egypt’) as being a better depiction of the story of Exodus than Charlton Heston’s ‘The Ten Commandments.’ Our main criticism is that it speedruns a bit too quickly though the ten plagues, but otherwise, we think it is the superior movie.

Rest in peace, Val Kilmer.

Finally, a couple guys decided to fix the ad more directly (with minor language warnings for both):





I made a Superbowl ad about anti-semitism pic.twitter.com/KnqbYq81Xv — David Keyes (@DavidMKeyes) February 6, 2026

Heck, yeah!

