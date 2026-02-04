The Tide Is Turning: Two Major Medical Associations Call for a Halt to Transgender Surgeries for Minors

Just last Saturday, we told you about how a detransitioner had won a $2 million lawsuit against a psychologist and surgeon for what can be best described as ‘wrongful gender transition.’ One point we made repeatedly is that if there are enough suits like this, it might stop this mutilation industry in its tracks, which is a second best solution. As we wrote:

Naturally, the better solution isn’t to sue this practice out of existence, but to stop it before any more children are sterilized, possibly by using the criminal law.

Thus, this author is one of many people who have thought that maybe it isn’t a coincidence that within the last forty-eight hours two different major medical associations came out against the practice of performing so-called ‘gender affirming’ surgery on minors:

First, it was the American Society of Plastic Surgeons:

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has recommended against gender transition surgeries for youths, becoming the first major medical association in the U.S. to narrow its guidance on pediatric gender care. https://t.co/yeR4zviNVM — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 3, 2026

🚨🚨THIS IS HUGE🚨🚨



The American Society of Plastic Surgeons announced it will no longer support gender-related surgical procedures for minors while it conducts a comprehensive review of the scientific evidence.



The organization cited concerns about limited high-quality data,… pic.twitter.com/FZWckXFfvG — Do No Harm (@donoharm) February 3, 2026

The cut off text:

The organization cited concerns about limited high-quality data, long-term outcomes, and the need to uphold evidence-based and ethical medical standards. Do No Harm and its members proudly support ASPS’ decision. t’s an important move toward prioritizing patient safety and truly doing no harm. Children need our protection.

‘Do No Harm’ is an organization that opposes these kind of experiments. Their point is pretty simple and obvious: First, do no harm. As we said when fisking John Oliver’s defense of allowing men to play in women’s sports:

Because after all, we should ‘first[,] do no harm.’ That is supposed to be a bedrock principle of good medicine and I have never seen any group of people so thoroughly violate that maxim than the transgender movement—especially doctors who should know better than to experiment on children who by definition cannot consent to these unnecessary procedures.

It has always been the people who were in favor of radical surgical intervention who had the burden of proof that they were not doing more harm than good—and they could never meet that burden.

But the next shoe to drop came buried deep in a National Review article on the same subject:

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons now recommends that surgeons wait until patients are at least 19 before subjecting them to transition surgeries. | @StrackHaleyhttps://t.co/MLpv0K2bYB — National Review (@NRO) February 4, 2026

They frankly buried the other breaking news:

The AMA [American Medical Association] said in a statement to National Review that because ‘the evidence for gender-affirming surgical intervention in minors is insufficient for us to make a definitive statement . . . the AMA agrees with ASPS that surgical interventions in minors should be generally deferred to adulthood.’

Of course, the weasel word is ‘generally’ which might be used to create a loophole wide enough to drive a truck through. But let’s not ignore that this is a big deal and more than a few people noticed it, too:

The American Medical Association agrees with the ASPS about surgeries.



If the AMA was wrong about surgeries, could it also have been wrong about hormones? pic.twitter.com/r79xtvP1r0 — Leor Sapir (@LeorSapir) February 4, 2026

AMA agrees the "evidence is insufficient" to support surgically butchering children.



That's funny because I had a long conversation with the President of the AMA, Dr. Mukkamala, a few months ago about this very issue.



He stood behind it 100%.



Wonder what changed? Lawsuits? https://t.co/etnB0E7kSd pic.twitter.com/owSDWiIbRs — Eithan Haim MD (@EithanDHaimMD) February 4, 2026

Not 3 years ago, the AMA said that gender surgeries for minors was "medically necessary care" and demanded that states permit it



Now they say "whoopsie". We are ruled by "whoopsie" institutions. https://t.co/x7vDd2nUh1 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 4, 2026

Here is the text, in case they decide to memory-hole this particular incident of politically driven medical nonsense pic.twitter.com/Sq91JPgLVm — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 4, 2026

There really is only one honorable solution for the AMA at this point pic.twitter.com/qoph6sc78H — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) February 4, 2026

We presume that is a reference to seppeku. But jokes aside, what he is obliquely getting at is the inherent difficulty of an institution recognizing that it had been wrong.

Meanwhile, Colin Wright, fresh off suing Cornell for alleged racial discrimination against white people and Asians, writes:

🚨Are we seeing the beginning of a preference cascade?



The same day (today) that the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' came out against "gender-affirming" surgeries for minors, the American Medical Association now states that they "agree with ASPS that surgical interventions… pic.twitter.com/qcLr3AQ7Su — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 4, 2026

A preference cascade is this. Sometimes people feel afraid to speak their concerns. They are biting their tongue based on perceived risk. But then one person speaks out and suddenly others realize they agree and start to voice their agreement. That’s what Mr. Wright suspects/hopes is happening.

Here’s the rest of the cut off text:

The same day (today) that the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ came out against ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for minors, the American Medical Association now states that they ‘agree with ASPS that surgical interventions in minors should be generally deferred to adulthood.’ It’s possible that many medical bodies held private concerns about ‘gender-affirming’ interventions but publicly signaled support to avoid paying the reputational tax that comes with being the first to move. By being the first to break ranks, the ASPS may have just absorbed the initial cost, lowering the risk for other medical bodies to join in. This might be the reason why the AMA was so quick to follow suit, and hopefully we see a rapid cascade as more organizations realize the ‘consensus’ was an illusion maintained by fear and silence. It’s too early to tell if the dam has truly broken.

So far, we haven’t seen many more organizations flip against the practice. Still when the AMA and the ASPS both say that we should put the brakes on this, it is significant. For one thing, it makes it harder to defend these practices in court when they can no longer lean back on the claim that there is a scientific consensus. And the AMA's declaration that there isn't enough evidence to support the practice is particularly damning: There wasn't stronger evidence in the past. It means there was never enough evidence to justify this.

And as we were working on this, we saw this story:

Minnesota children's hospital says they will no longer give puberty blockers and hormones to minors due to "legal" concernshttps://t.co/X3CsXn0HqJ — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 4, 2026

We wish the reasoning was ‘holy crap, we were experimenting on children! What the hell is wrong with us?’ But we will take any win we can get.

